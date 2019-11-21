MANCELONA — Police are on the hunt for a Mancelona man accused of a number of sex crimes.
The Antrim County prosecutor approved a warrant for Jonathan David Herrst, 38, on nine felony counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of child porn possession, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and a final felony charge of distributing sexually explicit matter to children.
The first nine charges each carry up to 15 years in prison, and the others come with maximum sentences from two to four years behind bars.
Herrst is accused of forging a sexual relationship in 2017 with a 14-year-old friend of his daughter’s. Court records state Herrst met up with the girl several times, during sporting events and late at night, for sex. He’s also accused of sending the girl nude photos and solicited nude pictures from her in return.
Charges were filed on Nov. 19. The case has been assigned to 86th District Court Judge Michael Stepka.
Herrst was yet to be arrested or arraigned as of Thursday afternoon, according to 86th District Court records.
