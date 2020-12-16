TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan High School Football Coaches Association began releasing its all-state teams Tuesday, with three local players earning a spot on the Division 7 and 8 teams.
Two Johannesburg-Lewiston stars from the high-powered Cardinals offense that averaged 48.6 points per game made the D8 list.
Senior running back Sheldon Huff, who was also a team captain and all-conference pick, earned a spot on the D8 first team offense. Cardinals’ offensive lineman Tommy Runyan also made the first team offense for leading the way for Huff.
The Cardinals (9-0) are still alive in the playoffs and are awaiting a matchup with Iron Mountain in the regional final. Joburg is in search of its first state title in school history.
Charlevoix’s Luke Snyder was the only local football player to earn a spot on the MHSFCA D7 All-State team. Snyder led the Rayders to their best season in more than a decade and was the lone northern Michigan defender on the list. He earned the spot at linebacker.
Charlevoix reached 8-0 before falling to TC St. Francis in the district final 44-32. The Rayders reached eight wins for only the second time in school history and won two playoff games in the same season for the first time.
The rest of the MHSFCA teams will be released over the coming days.