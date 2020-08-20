Breaking: Patti

On Call: Andy

A1:

main art: 

A2 RUNOVER

A3 REGION

main art:

tcr-082120-petoskey-covid, 10"

A4: EDIT

A5: OPED

A6: NATION/WORLD

C1: SPORTS

C2: 3/4 SPORTS

C3: SCOREBOARD

C4: FULL SPORTS

C5: BUSINESS

C6: 1/4 BIZ

Tags

Recommended for you