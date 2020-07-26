MONDAY:
A1:
A2 JUMPS:
A3 REIGON/STATE:
tcr-072720-ednews, 21"
A4 EDIT:
tcr-072720-AnotherView
tcr-072720-EditCartoon
tcr-072720-ParkerCol
A5 NATION/WORLD:
Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: July 26, 2020 @ 2:21 pm
TRAVERSE CITY [mdash] Today we laid to rest the matriarch of our family, our mother and grandmother, Ruth Ellen Torres, of Traverse City. God called her home on July 2, 2020. Ruth Ellen (Williams) Torres was born on June 13, 1931, in Canvas, West Virginia, the daughter of Carrie May (Chapman…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.