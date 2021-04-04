Local Budget Monday April 5
DETROIT — The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation is gifting $500,000 to support the development of a park along Detroit’s west riverfront. The foundation says funding to the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is from the trusts of Wilson’s late daughters, Edith “Dee Dee” Wilson and Linda Bogdan. A garden recognizing the two women also will be created at the park which will be renamed the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park. Ralph C. Wilson was born in Columbus, Ohio, but his family moved to Detroit. Wilson took over his father’s insurance business, and in 1959 he founded the Buffalo Bills and helped establish the American Football League. He was 95 when he died at his Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan, home in 2014. SENT: 300 words.
DETROIT — A historic Detroit church is reopening its doors for in-person services on Easter Sunday for the first time in over a year. The move comes as the state is reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases. Hartford Memorial Baptist Church has outlined capacity limits and social distancing measures. The Rev. Charles Christian Adams tells The Detroit Free Press that says people need church. Adams say with restaurants and other businesses reopening, churches shouldn’t be on the sidelines. The number of new coronavirus cases in Michigan topped 8,400 Saturday, which the highest daily total since early December. SENT: 210 words.
CAPITOL LOCKDOWN — The man who rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol, killing one officer before he was shot to death by police, had been suffering from delusions, paranoia and suicidal thoughts. That’s according to a U.S. official who spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday. The official was not authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity. The official says investigators are focused on Noah Green’s mental health as they work to identify any motive for the attack, and they have talked to Green’s family, who spoke of his increasingly delusional thoughts. By Michael Balsamo, Eric Tucker and Nomaan Merchant. SENT: 890 words, photos. With: CAPITOL LOCKDOWN-SECURITY — The latest deadly breach of the Capitol’s perimeter could delay the gradual reopening of the building’s grounds to the public just as lawmakers were eyeing a return to more normal security measures after the Jan. 6 riot. Only weeks ago, Capitol Police removed an outer fence that had cut off a wide swath of the area. By Mary Clare Jalonick. SENT: 1,070 words, photos, video.
DETROIT — The Michigan Supreme Court has turned aside the latest challenge to construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Detroit and Canada. Only one justice was interested in hearing the case. The court said Friday it won’t take an appeal of a June 2020 decision by the Michigan appeals court, which ruled in favor of the state. Companies controlled by the Moroun family, owners of the rival Ambassador Bridge, sued over the condemnation of land to make room for the new bridge. They said state lawmakers have barred the Transportation Department from spending tax dollars on the project. The appeals court said “no Michigan funds are ultimately expended” because Canada reimburses the state. SENT: 200 words.
—VIRUS OUTBREAK-VICTIM MEMORIAL: A Detroit suburb plans to place memorial flags outside its municipal campus to remember residents and their loved ones who have died due to the COVID-19 virus.
—SUMMER JOBS-GRAND RAPIDS: A summer jobs program in western Michigan is expected to find employment for 650 teens and young adults
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KUWAIT-VACCINE INEQUALITY — Many foreigners who power the economy in the tiny, oil-rich sheikhdom of Kuwait are struggling to get coronavirus vaccines. The expats make up 70% of the population in the country, yet Kuwait is unlike other Gulf Arab states that have administered doses to masses of foreign workers in a race to reach herd immunity. Kuwait has come under fire for its blatant choice to vaccinate its own people first. By Isabel Debre SENT: 1,060 words, photos.
VIRUS OUTBREAK — Vaccine passports being developed to verify COVID-19 immunization status and allow inoculated people to more freely travel, shop and dine have become the latest flash point in America’s perpetual political wars, with Republicans portraying them as a heavy-handed intrusion into personal freedom and private health choices. By Mark Scolforo. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.
JORDAN — The half-brother of Jordan’s King Abdullah says he has been placed under house arrest by Jordanian authorities, accusing the country’s leadership of corruption and incompetence. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.
ALBANIA CARPETS — Albania once had 13 former state-run factories that produced carpets, rugs, fez hats, folk costumes and other hand-made clothing and artifacts. Kukes, a town northeast of the capital, Tirana, alone employed more than 1,200 women as weavers. When the country’s communist era ended in 1990, the local factory closed. Today, the town is one of the poorest in Albania, which itself is one of the poorest countries in Europe. SENT: 930 words, photos.
CALIFORNIA-OFFICE SHOOTING — The estranged wife of the man who allegedly went on a shooting rampage in a Southern California office building earlier this week that left four people dead said Saturday that she couldn’t fathom why her husband targeted people who had treated her like family for more than a decade. SENT: 440 words, photos.
CONVENIENCE-STORE ATTACK — An Asian-owned convenience store in Charlotte, North Carolina, has been trashed by a man who wielded a metal post and yelled racial slurs. The Charlotte Observer reports that the incident occurred Tuesday amid a nationwide spike in anti-Asian attacks. SENT: 550 words.
FACEBOOK-DATA FOUND ONLINE — Details from more than 500 million Facebook users have been found available on a website for hackers. The information appears to be several years old, but it is another example of the vast amount of information collected by Facebook and other social media sites, and the limits to how secure that information is. SENT: 220 words.
