DETROIT — Michigan Republican Chairman Ron Weiser has apologized for comments in which he called the three highest-ranking elected female leaders in the state "witches" who should be "ready for the burning at the stake." In addition to the comments referring to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Weiser raised the idea of "assassination" in reference to U.S. Reps. Fred Upton and Peter Meijer, two Republican congressmen who voted in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump.
RESCUED DOG ADOPTED
ECORSE, Mich. — A dog that survived frigid temperatures and a run-in with a coyote before being rescued in February from ice along the Detroit River has been adopted by the man who rescued him. Jude Mead of J&J Marine in Windsor, Ontario, has adopted the dog, which barely escaped death during the four-day-long icy ordeal that left him with frostbite, the Detroit Free Press reported.
BKW--MICHIGAN-EMERGENCY LANDING
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan women's basketball team has safely returned to Ann Arbor after their flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Indiana late Saturday. "We were flying through a storm and lost pressure on our plane," team spokesperson Sarah VanMetre said in a statement. "The oxygen masks came down and we made an emergency landing in Evansville."
EXCHANGE-HEALING SPACES
OVID, Mich. — Six-year-old Mary Jane Seelhoff's bedroom walls were slate gray with mountain scenery. Mary Jane, who loves unicorns, mermaids, and all things magical, never spent much time in her room, often sleeping in her grandmother's room at night instead. Her family moved to their house in Ovid a year ago, more than two years into her battle with leukemia. But today, Mary Jane's bedroom fits her vibrant imagination perfectly. The walls have been repainted a light, sea green. A sheer canopy envelops her bed, which is covered with a bright bedspread and pillows. "My favorite thing is the mermaid picture on the wall because it's a mermaid and I love it," Mary Jane told the Lansing State Journal. "It's shiny and bright." By Rachel Greco, Lansing State Journal.
— LIGHTHOUSE GRANTS-MICHIGAN: Repairs and restoration are coming to three historic lighthouses in Michigan.
In one of Mexico's most notorious cities for organized crime, migrants are expelled from the United States throughout the night. Many are exhausted from the journey and at a crossroads about where to go next. Children traveling alone are allowed to remain in the U.S. to pursue asylum, as are families with young children. Families with older children are expelled under pandemic-related authority that denies them a chance at asylum. By Elliot Spagat.
Mourners flocked to the funerals of those killed in the deadliest day of a crackdown on protests of last month's coup in Myanmar, as demonstrators, uncowed by the violence, returned to the streets to press their demands for a return to democracy. A day earlier, security forces killed at least 114 people, including several children under 16, according to local media — a shocking escalation that prompted the U.N. rapporteur to accuse the junta of committing "mass murder" and to criticize the international community for not doing enough to stop it.
Two additional tugboats sped to Egypt's Suez Canal to aid efforts to free a skyscraper-sized container ship wedged for days across the crucial waterway, even as major shippers increasingly divert their boats out of fear the vessel may take even longer to free. By Jon Gambrell and Samy Magdy.
When Bill Clinton spoke of how to build a bridge to the 21st century, it was to be constructed with balanced budgets, welfare recipients who found jobs and expanded global trade. Three decades later, President Joe Biden is dealing with harsh 21st century realities and his approach has been the exact opposite: Borrow to spur growth, offer government aid without mandating work and bring global supply chains back to the United States. By Josh Boak.
Nearly a year after sometimes violent protests for racial justice shook Minneapolis, an immigrant corridor is struggling to recover. Lake Street, the focus of so much violence during the protests that followed George Floyd's death in police custody, has been a beacon for immigrants for more than a century. Now, some stores remain boarded up, some have been closed permanently, and residents are worried about crime. By Tim Sullivan.
A quest to ensure the 2020 census data is as accurate as possible is creating challenges for state officials who must convert that data into new voting districts for Congress and state legislatures. The Census Bureau's delay in releasing the data could have a ripple effect on the 2022 elections, potentially delaying candidate filing periods and primaries in some states. With their own legal deadlines looming, some states are considering using alternative population estimates to start redrawing legislative districts without waiting for the delayed census data. By David Lieb.
Even when the U.K. had just a few dozen confirmed cases of COVID-19, professor Sharon Peacock recognized that the country needed to expand its capacity to analyze the genetic makeup of the virus. The Cambridge University microbiologist set about bringing scientists together to work on genomic sequencing. That has made Britain a world leader in finding new variants that are more dangerous or resistant to vaccines. By Danika Kirka.
Two attackers believed to be members of a militant network that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group blew themselves up outside a packed Roman Catholic cathedral during a Palm Sunday Mass on Indonesia's Sulawesi island, wounding at least 20 people, police said.
New York is poised the join the growing number of states that have legalized marijuana after state lawmakers reached a late-night deal to allow sales of the drug for recreational use. Democrats who now wield a veto-proof majority in the state Legislature have made passing it a priority this year, and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration has estimated legalization could eventually bring the state about $350 million annually.
