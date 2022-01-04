BOWLING

Lucky Jack’s

Men’s Games

257 — Jerry Orr

245 — John Kolarik

245 — David L. Anderson

245 — Jerry Kopchia

233 — John Mativa

228 — Rodney Lofquist

224 — Rodney Lofquist

224 — Mark Marek

222 — Greg Kiessel

222 — Bryan Frank

218 — Pat Moore

216 — Eric Porter

216 — Derek Nowak

214 — Nate Majerczyk

214 — Stan Saczyk

213 — Alex Lecik

213 — John Hedges

211 — Gene Kelly

211 — Jake Wiederhold

211 — Cody Klingelsmith

211 — Derek Nowak

210 — Mike Hanbury

Men’s Series

709 (254-252) — Eric Porter

680 (234-245) — Marcus Oien

679 (268) — Tim Hickman

673 (299) — Ben Orr

673 (214-267) — Chris Galla

672 (215-259) — Chip Fryer

669 (254-213) — Tom Hampel

660 (236-224) — Jeremy Peplinski

652 (248) — Kyle Rice

649 (225-233) — Shawn Antol

648 (245-226) — Robin Blackburn

646 (257-217) — Mark Grulke Jr.

646 (237-219) — Eric Bootz

643 (233-224) — Marty Magoon Jr.

642 (231) — Butch Kinnee

639 (242) — Jim Hurst

636 (226-243) — Russ Cavanaugh

635 (227) — Josh Sullivan

634 (243-213) — Chuck Green

633 (258) — Josh Sullivan

633 (257) — Mike Gorney

632 (222) — Ron Gorney

631 (244-213) — Blake Cavanaugh

623 (245) — Tim Hickman

623 (238-210) — Tim Holbrook

619 (211) — Gary Brown

616 (221) — Jon Parent

615 (222-222) — Michael Williams

610 (213) — Jon Parent

608 (213) — Bill Jenkins

603 (219) — Ken Kocevar

Women’s Games

200 — Stacy Percy

194 — Sheila Mosely

190 — Bobbi Jo Babik

190 — Linda Wick

Women’s Series

601 (204-225) — Denise Vaughan

598 (214-193-191) — Allison Decker

590 (192-196-202) — Debra Parent

573 (190-212) — Kim Sisk

570 (194-212) — Anna Oakley

569 (210-190) — Michaela Watson

542 (212) — Ann Smith

535 (190) — Gail Beeman

530 (211) — Sheila Mosley

Deals

Tuesday’s Transactions

NBA

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed F Justin Jackson to a 10-day contract. Waived F Chandler Hutchison.

NFL

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Reinstated CB Breon Borders, LBs Devon Kennard and Markus Golden and OL D.J. Humphries from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed CB Bashaud Breeland to the practice squad.

Released CB Isaiah Johnson from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Reinstated DL Marlon Davidson, S Jaylinn Hawkins, TE Hayden Hurst, OLB James Vaughters, WR Tajae Sharpe and OL Willie Beavers from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived QB Matt Barkley. Signed TE Parker Hesses to the active roster.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB Antonio Williams to the practice squad. Released WR Austin Proehl from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed S Vonn Bell, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, DE Trey Hendrickson, C Trey Hopkins and G Quinton Spain on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed K Elliott Fry to the practice squad. Placed TE Mason Schreck on the practice squad/injured list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Reinstated LB Elijah Lee from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB D’Ernest Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived QB Kyle Lauletta. Waived T Alex Taylor from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Nick Guggemos to the practive squad. Reinstated QB Nick Mullens and S Tedric Thompson from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed S Jovante Moffatt on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated TE Blake Jarwin to return from injured reserve. Reinstated DT Quinton Bohanna from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Michael Gallup on injured reserve. Placed OL Josh Ball on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Reinstated DL Kingsley Keke, OT Dennis Kelly, WR Amari Rodgers and S Darnell Savage from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OT Billy Turner on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Reinstated CB Jayson Stanley to the practice squad from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released OL Jon Dietzen from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived LB Malik Jefferson.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Designated DT Khlaen Saunders and DB Chris Lammons to return from injured reserve. Signed TE Matt Bushman to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WR Warren Jackson to the practice squad. Released K Ryan Santoso and LS Carson Tinker from the practice squad. Waived WR J.J. Koski.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed C Cole Banwart to the practice squad. Placed TE Chris Herndon on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Parry Nickerson on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Reinstated LB Nick Vigil from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed DT Albert Huggins on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Reinstated WR Kevin White and TE Ethan Wolf from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived TE Chris Myarick. Released T Isaiah Wilson from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed OL George Fant and DE Bryce Huff on injured reserve. Placed TE Dan Brown on the practice squad injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Reinstated CB Craig James and WR John Hightower from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Reinstated WRs Anthony Miller, Steven Sims and Tyler Vaughns from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released P Cameron Nizialek and K Sam Sloman from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Darqueze Dennard to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed RB Alex Collins on injured reserve. Promoted RB Josh Johnson to the active roster. Reinstated CB Bless Austin from reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DB Gavin Heslop on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived CB Chris Jones and LB Joe Jones. Released DBs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons and WR Golden Tate. Placed LB Monty Rice on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Reinstated P Tress Way and QB Kyle Shurmur from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Antonio Gandy-Golden to the practice squad. Released QB Kyle Shurmur and P Ryan Winslow from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Placed Fs Anders Bjork, Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch in the COVID-19 protocol.

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed G Zane McIntyre to a two-way contract for the remainder of the season.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled C Aliaksei Protas from Hershey (AHL). Reassigned F Michael Sgarbossa, G Pheonix Copley and Ds Lucas Johansen and Alexander Alexeyev to Hershey.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Signed C Brendan Hines-Ike to a two-year contract.

FC DALLAS — Signed D Ema Twumasi to a three-year contract. Named Marco Ferruzzi director of methodology.

INTER MIAMI CF — Acquired M Bryce Duke from LAFC and signed him as a homegrown player in exchange for $100,000 in 2022 general allocation money (GAM), and potential additional future GAM if performance-based conditions are met.

NASHVILLE SC — Signed M Sean Davis to a three-year contract.

