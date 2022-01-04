BOWLING
Lucky Jack’s
Men’s Games
257 — Jerry Orr
245 — John Kolarik
245 — David L. Anderson
245 — Jerry Kopchia
233 — John Mativa
228 — Rodney Lofquist
224 — Rodney Lofquist
224 — Mark Marek
222 — Greg Kiessel
222 — Bryan Frank
218 — Pat Moore
216 — Eric Porter
216 — Derek Nowak
214 — Nate Majerczyk
214 — Stan Saczyk
213 — Alex Lecik
213 — John Hedges
211 — Gene Kelly
211 — Jake Wiederhold
211 — Cody Klingelsmith
211 — Derek Nowak
210 — Mike Hanbury
Men’s Series
709 (254-252) — Eric Porter
680 (234-245) — Marcus Oien
679 (268) — Tim Hickman
673 (299) — Ben Orr
673 (214-267) — Chris Galla
672 (215-259) — Chip Fryer
669 (254-213) — Tom Hampel
660 (236-224) — Jeremy Peplinski
652 (248) — Kyle Rice
649 (225-233) — Shawn Antol
648 (245-226) — Robin Blackburn
646 (257-217) — Mark Grulke Jr.
646 (237-219) — Eric Bootz
643 (233-224) — Marty Magoon Jr.
642 (231) — Butch Kinnee
639 (242) — Jim Hurst
636 (226-243) — Russ Cavanaugh
635 (227) — Josh Sullivan
634 (243-213) — Chuck Green
633 (258) — Josh Sullivan
633 (257) — Mike Gorney
632 (222) — Ron Gorney
631 (244-213) — Blake Cavanaugh
623 (245) — Tim Hickman
623 (238-210) — Tim Holbrook
619 (211) — Gary Brown
616 (221) — Jon Parent
615 (222-222) — Michael Williams
610 (213) — Jon Parent
608 (213) — Bill Jenkins
603 (219) — Ken Kocevar
Women’s Games
200 — Stacy Percy
194 — Sheila Mosely
190 — Bobbi Jo Babik
190 — Linda Wick
Women’s Series
601 (204-225) — Denise Vaughan
598 (214-193-191) — Allison Decker
590 (192-196-202) — Debra Parent
573 (190-212) — Kim Sisk
570 (194-212) — Anna Oakley
569 (210-190) — Michaela Watson
542 (212) — Ann Smith
535 (190) — Gail Beeman
530 (211) — Sheila Mosley
Deals
Tuesday’s Transactions
NBA
PHOENIX SUNS — Signed F Justin Jackson to a 10-day contract. Waived F Chandler Hutchison.
NFL
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Reinstated CB Breon Borders, LBs Devon Kennard and Markus Golden and OL D.J. Humphries from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed CB Bashaud Breeland to the practice squad.
Released CB Isaiah Johnson from the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Reinstated DL Marlon Davidson, S Jaylinn Hawkins, TE Hayden Hurst, OLB James Vaughters, WR Tajae Sharpe and OL Willie Beavers from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived QB Matt Barkley. Signed TE Parker Hesses to the active roster.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB Antonio Williams to the practice squad. Released WR Austin Proehl from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed S Vonn Bell, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, DE Trey Hendrickson, C Trey Hopkins and G Quinton Spain on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed K Elliott Fry to the practice squad. Placed TE Mason Schreck on the practice squad/injured list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Reinstated LB Elijah Lee from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB D’Ernest Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived QB Kyle Lauletta. Waived T Alex Taylor from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Nick Guggemos to the practive squad. Reinstated QB Nick Mullens and S Tedric Thompson from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed S Jovante Moffatt on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Designated TE Blake Jarwin to return from injured reserve. Reinstated DT Quinton Bohanna from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Michael Gallup on injured reserve. Placed OL Josh Ball on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Reinstated DL Kingsley Keke, OT Dennis Kelly, WR Amari Rodgers and S Darnell Savage from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OT Billy Turner on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Reinstated CB Jayson Stanley to the practice squad from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released OL Jon Dietzen from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived LB Malik Jefferson.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Designated DT Khlaen Saunders and DB Chris Lammons to return from injured reserve. Signed TE Matt Bushman to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WR Warren Jackson to the practice squad. Released K Ryan Santoso and LS Carson Tinker from the practice squad. Waived WR J.J. Koski.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed C Cole Banwart to the practice squad. Placed TE Chris Herndon on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Parry Nickerson on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Reinstated LB Nick Vigil from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed DT Albert Huggins on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Reinstated WR Kevin White and TE Ethan Wolf from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived TE Chris Myarick. Released T Isaiah Wilson from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed OL George Fant and DE Bryce Huff on injured reserve. Placed TE Dan Brown on the practice squad injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Reinstated CB Craig James and WR John Hightower from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Reinstated WRs Anthony Miller, Steven Sims and Tyler Vaughns from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released P Cameron Nizialek and K Sam Sloman from the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Darqueze Dennard to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed RB Alex Collins on injured reserve. Promoted RB Josh Johnson to the active roster. Reinstated CB Bless Austin from reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DB Gavin Heslop on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived CB Chris Jones and LB Joe Jones. Released DBs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons and WR Golden Tate. Placed LB Monty Rice on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Reinstated P Tress Way and QB Kyle Shurmur from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Antonio Gandy-Golden to the practice squad. Released QB Kyle Shurmur and P Ryan Winslow from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Placed Fs Anders Bjork, Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch in the COVID-19 protocol.
MINNESOTA WILD — Signed G Zane McIntyre to a two-way contract for the remainder of the season.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled C Aliaksei Protas from Hershey (AHL). Reassigned F Michael Sgarbossa, G Pheonix Copley and Ds Lucas Johansen and Alexander Alexeyev to Hershey.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Signed C Brendan Hines-Ike to a two-year contract.
FC DALLAS — Signed D Ema Twumasi to a three-year contract. Named Marco Ferruzzi director of methodology.
INTER MIAMI CF — Acquired M Bryce Duke from LAFC and signed him as a homegrown player in exchange for $100,000 in 2022 general allocation money (GAM), and potential additional future GAM if performance-based conditions are met.
NASHVILLE SC — Signed M Sean Davis to a three-year contract.