BOWLING

Lucky Jack’s League Scores

Men’s High Game

264 — Brent Wheat

238 — Justin Patterson

238 — Kurt Kohler

234 — Dan Ziegler

234 — Grant Maurer

234 — Ken Kocevar

230 — Chad Fetterman

230 — Al Heidt

228 — Aaron Noble

228 — Mark Grulke Jr.

227 — Chip Fryer

226 — Bill Beaver

226 — Don Trimmer

226 — Pat Moore

225 — Rob Davis

225 — Josh Matula

225 — Bryan Frank

224 — Craig Petersen Jr.

224 — Blake Musser

224 — Terry Bigelow

224 — Jim Palmer

223 — Frank Sams

223 — Justin Auguston

223 — Jeremy Edenburn

222 — Jim Wilson

222 — Darren Hinsenkamp

222 — Evan Miller

220 — John Metiva

219 — Todd McLean

217 — Tim Brien

215 — Denny Courtade

215 — Robert Haynes

214 — Brad Wheat

214 — Brian King

214 — Bryan Frank

214 — Kyle Rice

213 — Kris Bennett

213 — Mitchell Mosley

212 — Jeff Wallace

212 — George Humphry

212 — Dave Knight

212 — Jim Palmer

212 — Troy Noble

211 — Leo Dutton

211 — Nate Majerczyk

211 — Kyle Scriver

210 — Mark Marek

210 — Bill Jenkins

210 — Nick Kohler

Men’s High Series

755 (279-219-257) — Jim Hurst

752 (215-269-268) — Marcus Oien

717 (288-237) — Dave Payne

717 (245-247-225) — Tim Hickman

716 (266-257) — John Sivek

715 (274-236) — Shawn Antol

706 (269-224-213) — Brian Abernethy

705 (255-245) — Christian Vreeland

701 (219-237-245) — Ray W. Horton

698 (252-256) — Chris Sirois

696 (237-268) — Gary Greenman

694 (234-213-247) — Gary Brown

688 (248-225-215) — Jason Sawyer

681 (217-270) — Jeremy Peplinski

677 (225-216-236) — Rob Davis

676 (220-212-244) — Hal Green

670 (220-242) — Evan Miller

670 (216-234-220) — John Wisniewski

665 (243-215) — Keith Weber

665 (236-225) — Lucky Mericle

665 (215-226-224) — Barry Kalnbach

664 (238-242) — Derek Nowak

660 (267) — Brandon Smith

659 (256-235) — Brian Percy

656 (242-239) — Matt Ohlendorf

652 (234-245) — Aaron Phillips

651 (237-230) — Dru Klingelsmith

650 (221-226) — Rod Keillor

649 (245-222) — Sawyer Robinson

646 (227-234) — Jay Langler

645 (242) — Todd Brown

645 (235) — Norm Rosinski

644 (257) — Jay Langler

644 (247) — Bruce Walter

644 (210-244) — Brian Percy

642 (212-254) — John Hedges

637 (221-215) — Victor Vreeland

635 (213-227) — Steve Flees

633 (245) — Jerry Kopchia

633 (235-216) — Brad Wozniak

632 (228) — Eric Bootz

632 (225) — Jon Parent

629 (258-216) — Josh Sullivan

628 (256-222) — Lucky Mericle

627 (244) — Mike Beaver

626 (234) — Richard Barc

624 (263) — Tom Hampel

624 (210-211) — Eric Porter

620 (243) — Matt Southworth

619 (224) — Dave Payne

619 (211-223) — David L. Anderson

619 — Jared Musser

614 (236) — Ray Schmuker

612 (221-215) — Tristen Witkowski

611 (221) — Jerry Orr

610 (242) — Brian Eggleston

610 (215) — Scott Lukas

609 (223-211) — Troy Novak

608 (214-211) — Foster Skoog

607 (233) — Jon Tuck

604 (235) — Drew Newman

604 (228) — Bob Esman

604 (225-212) — Jon Parent

602 (213) — Mitchell Mosley

602 — Jeremy Decker

601 (217) — Steve Cadwell

Women’s High Game

216 — Debra Parent

213 — Karin Lerczak

200 — Michaela Coffia

200 — Jeannie Blanke

197 — Susan Stone

196 — LouAnn Hurst

193 — Sylvia Bowling

192 — Abi Dierking

190 — Wendy Wiederhold

Women’s High Series

633 (205-202-226) — Allie Decker

627 (236-215) — Michelle Smith

619 (214-233) — Kim Sisk

611 (202-206-203) — Sharon Vreeland

602 (209-245) — Sharon Vreeland

597 (203-194-200) — Michaela Meek

596 (190-194-212) — Casey Lhamon

574 (202-213) — Samantha Rettelle

560 (246) — Brandy McEwen

553 (217) — Michaela Meek

551 (205-193) — Samantha Rettelle

530 (203) — Angie Daniel

530 (191) — Darlene Anderson

Baseball

Postseason Glance

Saturday, Oct. 8: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0, 15 innings

Seattle 1, Toronto 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle 4, Toronto 0

Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle (Ray 12-12) at Toronto (Gausman 12-10), 4:07 p.m. (ESPN)

x-Sunday, Oct. 9: Seattle (Gilbert 13-6) at Toronto, 2:07 p.m. (ABC)

National League

Philadelphia 1, St. Louis 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3

Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia (Nola 11-13) at St. Louis (Mikolas 12-13), 8:37 p.m. (ESPN2)

x-Sunday, Oct. 9: Philadelphia (Suárez 10-7) at St. Louis, 8:37 p.m. (ESPN2)

San Diego 1, New York 0

Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego 7, New York 1

Saturday, Oct. 8: San Diego (Snell 8-10) at New York (deGrom 5-4), 7:37 p.m. (ESPN)

x-Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego (Musgrove 10-7) at New York (Bassitt), 7:37 p.m. (ESPN)

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

(All Games on TBS)

Houston vs. Toronto-Seattle winner

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Seattle-Toronto winner at Houston (Verlander 18-4)

Thursday, Oct. 13 — Seattle-Toronto winner at Houston

Saturday, Oct. 15 — Houston at Seattle-Toronto winner

x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Houston at Seattle-Toronto winner

x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Seattle-Toronto winner at Houston

New York vs. Cleveland-Tampa Bay winner

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Cleveland at New York

Thursday, Oct. 13 — Cleveland at New York

Saturday, Oct. 15 — New York at Cleveland

x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — New York at Cleveland

x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Cleveland at New York

National League

(All Games on Fox or FS1)

Los Angeles vs. New York-San Diego winner

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — San Diego-New York winner at Los Angeles

Wednesday, Oct. 12 — San Diego-New York winner at Los Angeles

Friday, Oct. 14 — Los Angeles at San Diego-New York winner

x-Saturday, Oct. 15 — Los Angeles at San Diego-New York winner

x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — San Diego-New York winner at Los Angeles

Atlanta vs. St, Louis-Philadelphia winner

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Philadelphia-St. Louis winner at Atlanta

Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Philadelphia-St. Louis winner at Atlanta

Friday, Oct. 14 — Atlanta at Philadelpia-St. Louis winner

x-Saturday, Oct. 15 — Atlanta at Philadelpia-St. Louis winner

x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Philadelpia-St. Louis winner at Atlanta

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7)

American League

(All Games on TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 19:

Thursday, Oct. 20:

Saturday, Oct. 22:

Sunday, Oct. 23:

x-Monday, Oct. 24:

x-Tuesday, Oct. 25:

x-Wednesday, Oct. 26:

National League

(Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 18:

Wednesday, Oct. 19:

Friday, Oct. 21:

Saturday, Oct. 22:

x-Sunday, Oct. 23:

x-Monday, Oct. 24:

x-Tuesday, Oct. 25:

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7)

(All Games on Fox)

Friday, Oct. 28:

Saturday, Oct. 29:

Monday, Oct. 31:

Tuesday, Nov. 1:

x-Wednesday, Nov. 2:

x-Friday, Nov. 4:

x-Saturday, Nov. 5:

NCAA Football

The AP Top 25 Fared

Saturday

No. 1 Alabama (5-0) vs. Texas A&M. Next: at No. 8 Tennessee, Saturday.

No. 2 Georgia (6-0) beat Auburn 42-10. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Saturday.

No. 3 Ohio St. (5-0) at Michigan St. Next: vs. Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 22.

No. 4 Michigan (6-0) beat Indiana 31-10. Next: vs. No. 10 Penn St., Saturday.

No. 5 Clemson (5-0) at Boston College. Next: at Florida St., Saturday.

No. 6 Southern Cal (5-0) vs. Washington St. Next: at No. 11 Utah, Saturday.

No. 7 Oklahoma St. (5-0) beat Texas Tech 41-31. Next: at No. 16 TCU, Saturday.

No. 8 Tennessee (5-0) beat No. 25 LSU 40-13. Next: vs. No. 1 Alabama, Saturday.

No. 9 Mississippi (6-0) beat Vanderbilt 52-28. Next: vs. Auburn, Saturday.

No. 10 Penn St. (5-0) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Michigan, Saturday.

No. 11 Utah (4-2) lost to No. 18 UCLA 42-32. Next: vs. No. 6 Southern Cal, Saturday.

No. 12 Oregon (4-1) at Arizona. Next: vs. No. 19 UCLA, Saturday, Oct. 22.

No. 13 Kentucky (4-1) vs. South Carolina. Next: vs. No. 23 Mississippi St., Saturday.

No. 14 NC State (4-1) vs. Florida St. Next: at No. 22 Syracuse, Saturday.

No. 15 Wake Forest (4-1) vs. Army. Next: vs. Boston College, Saturday, Oct. 22.

No. 16 BYU (4-1) at Notre Dame. Next: vs. Arkansas, Saturday.

No. 17 TCU (5-0) beat No. 19 Kansas 38-31. Next: vs. No. 7 Oklahoma St., Saturday.

No. 18 UCLA (6-0) beat No. 11 Utah 42-32. Next: at No. 12 Oregon, Saturday, Oct. 22.

No. 19 Kansas (5-1) lost to No. 17 TCU 38-31. Next: at Oklahoma, Saturday.

No. 20 Kansas St. (4-1) at Iowa St. Next: at No. TCU, Saturday, Oct. 22.

No. 21 Washington (4-1) at Arizona St. Next: vs. Arizona, Saturday.

No. 22 Syracuse)5-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 NC State, Saturday.

No. 23 Mississippi St. (5-1) beat Arkansas 40-17. Next: at No. 13 Kentucky, Saturday.

No. 24 Cincinnati (5-1) beat South Florida 28-24. Next: at SMU, Saturday, Oct. 22.

No. 25 LSU (4-2) lost to No. 8 Tennessee 40-13. Next: at Florida, Saturday.

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 114 58

Miami 3 1 0 .750 98 91

N.Y. Jets 2 2 0 .500 76 101

New England 1 3 0 .250 74 98

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 2 2 1 .500 69 94

Jacksonville 2 2 0 .500 105 67

Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 75 101

Houston 0 3 1 .125 73 93

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 119 100

Cincinnati 2 2 0 .500 91 70

Cleveland 2 2 0 .500 105 95

Pittsburgh 1 3 0 .250 74 90

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 3 1 0 .750 129 96

L.A. Chargers 2 2 0 .500 92 108

Denver 2 3 0 .400 75 80

Las Vegas 1 3 0 .250 96 100

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Phila. 4 0 0 1.000 115 71

Dallas 3 1 0 .750 71 62

N.Y. Giants 3 1 0 .750 76 71

Washington 1 3 0 .250 73 107

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Atlanta 2 2 0 .500 103 101

Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 82 68

Carolina 1 3 0 .250 78 85

New Orleans 1 3 0 .250 76 96

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 75 69

Minnesota 3 1 0 .750 86 80

Chicago 2 2 0 .500 64 77

Detroit 1 3 0 .250 140 141

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 2 2 0 .500 88 103

L.A. Rams 2 2 0 .500 70 94

San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 71 46

Seattle 2 2 0 .500 95 115

Thursday’s Games

Indianapolis 12, Denver 9, OT

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Giants vs Green Bay at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New England, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Seattle at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Washington, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Phila. at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Washington at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

New England at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Phila., 8:20 p.m.

Open: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit

Monday, Oct. 17

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 6 4 2 0 8 22 13

Buffalo 6 4 2 0 8 15 18

Ottawa 7 4 3 0 8 25 28

Boston 5 3 2 0 6 13 9

Detroit 7 3 4 0 6 19 17

Florida 6 2 4 0 4 14 23

Tampa Bay 5 1 4 0 2 9 19

Montreal 7 0 6 1 1 16 28

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Columbus 7 4 2 1 9 23 18

Carolina 5 4 1 0 8 24 11

New Jersey 6 4 2 0 8 15 11

Washington 5 3 1 1 7 13 9

N.Y. Islanders 5 3 2 0 6 13 14

Pittsburgh 6 3 3 0 6 17 19

N.Y. Rangers 5 2 2 1 5 14 15

Philadelphia 6 1 4 1 3 8 16

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 8 6 2 0 12 29 21

Minnesota 6 5 1 0 10 22 11

Winnipeg 6 4 1 1 9 21 16

Nashville 4 3 0 1 7 16 5

Colorado 6 3 2 1 7 13 18

Dallas 6 2 4 0 4 13 19

Chicago 6 1 5 0 2 6 22

Arizona 6 0 5 1 1 13 23

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 8 5 3 0 10 25 20

San Jose 5 4 1 0 8 19 14

Seattle 6 4 2 0 8 18 12

Anaheim 7 4 3 0 8 23 21

Calgary 8 4 4 0 8 19 18

Vegas 6 3 2 1 7 22 20

Los Angeles 7 3 3 1 7 21 22

Vancouver 7 2 3 2 6 16 26

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Nashville 4, San Jose 1

Pittsburgh 7, Buffalo 1

Detroit 4, Toronto 2

Edmonton 5, Seattle 3

Winnipeg 5, Calgary 3

Vancouver 4, Arizona 0

Saturday’s Games

Nashville 3, San Jose 2

St. Louis 6, Chicago 0

Tampa Bay 5, Florida 2

Los Angeles 6, Anaheim 3

Dallas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Montreal vs. Ottawa at J.K. Irving Centre, 6:30 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Arizona vs. Vegas at Idaho Central Arena, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

