BOWLING
Lucky Jack’s League Scores
Men’s High Game
264 — Brent Wheat
238 — Justin Patterson
238 — Kurt Kohler
234 — Dan Ziegler
234 — Grant Maurer
234 — Ken Kocevar
230 — Chad Fetterman
230 — Al Heidt
228 — Aaron Noble
228 — Mark Grulke Jr.
227 — Chip Fryer
226 — Bill Beaver
226 — Don Trimmer
226 — Pat Moore
225 — Rob Davis
225 — Josh Matula
225 — Bryan Frank
224 — Craig Petersen Jr.
224 — Blake Musser
224 — Terry Bigelow
224 — Jim Palmer
223 — Frank Sams
223 — Justin Auguston
223 — Jeremy Edenburn
222 — Jim Wilson
222 — Darren Hinsenkamp
222 — Evan Miller
220 — John Metiva
219 — Todd McLean
217 — Tim Brien
215 — Denny Courtade
215 — Robert Haynes
214 — Brad Wheat
214 — Brian King
214 — Bryan Frank
214 — Kyle Rice
213 — Kris Bennett
213 — Mitchell Mosley
212 — Jeff Wallace
212 — George Humphry
212 — Dave Knight
212 — Jim Palmer
212 — Troy Noble
211 — Leo Dutton
211 — Nate Majerczyk
211 — Kyle Scriver
210 — Mark Marek
210 — Bill Jenkins
210 — Nick Kohler
Men’s High Series
755 (279-219-257) — Jim Hurst
752 (215-269-268) — Marcus Oien
717 (288-237) — Dave Payne
717 (245-247-225) — Tim Hickman
716 (266-257) — John Sivek
715 (274-236) — Shawn Antol
706 (269-224-213) — Brian Abernethy
705 (255-245) — Christian Vreeland
701 (219-237-245) — Ray W. Horton
698 (252-256) — Chris Sirois
696 (237-268) — Gary Greenman
694 (234-213-247) — Gary Brown
688 (248-225-215) — Jason Sawyer
681 (217-270) — Jeremy Peplinski
677 (225-216-236) — Rob Davis
676 (220-212-244) — Hal Green
670 (220-242) — Evan Miller
670 (216-234-220) — John Wisniewski
665 (243-215) — Keith Weber
665 (236-225) — Lucky Mericle
665 (215-226-224) — Barry Kalnbach
664 (238-242) — Derek Nowak
660 (267) — Brandon Smith
659 (256-235) — Brian Percy
656 (242-239) — Matt Ohlendorf
652 (234-245) — Aaron Phillips
651 (237-230) — Dru Klingelsmith
650 (221-226) — Rod Keillor
649 (245-222) — Sawyer Robinson
646 (227-234) — Jay Langler
645 (242) — Todd Brown
645 (235) — Norm Rosinski
644 (257) — Jay Langler
644 (247) — Bruce Walter
644 (210-244) — Brian Percy
642 (212-254) — John Hedges
637 (221-215) — Victor Vreeland
635 (213-227) — Steve Flees
633 (245) — Jerry Kopchia
633 (235-216) — Brad Wozniak
632 (228) — Eric Bootz
632 (225) — Jon Parent
629 (258-216) — Josh Sullivan
628 (256-222) — Lucky Mericle
627 (244) — Mike Beaver
626 (234) — Richard Barc
624 (263) — Tom Hampel
624 (210-211) — Eric Porter
620 (243) — Matt Southworth
619 (224) — Dave Payne
619 (211-223) — David L. Anderson
619 — Jared Musser
614 (236) — Ray Schmuker
612 (221-215) — Tristen Witkowski
611 (221) — Jerry Orr
610 (242) — Brian Eggleston
610 (215) — Scott Lukas
609 (223-211) — Troy Novak
608 (214-211) — Foster Skoog
607 (233) — Jon Tuck
604 (235) — Drew Newman
604 (228) — Bob Esman
604 (225-212) — Jon Parent
602 (213) — Mitchell Mosley
602 — Jeremy Decker
601 (217) — Steve Cadwell
Women’s High Game
216 — Debra Parent
213 — Karin Lerczak
200 — Michaela Coffia
200 — Jeannie Blanke
197 — Susan Stone
196 — LouAnn Hurst
193 — Sylvia Bowling
192 — Abi Dierking
190 — Wendy Wiederhold
Women’s High Series
633 (205-202-226) — Allie Decker
627 (236-215) — Michelle Smith
619 (214-233) — Kim Sisk
611 (202-206-203) — Sharon Vreeland
602 (209-245) — Sharon Vreeland
597 (203-194-200) — Michaela Meek
596 (190-194-212) — Casey Lhamon
574 (202-213) — Samantha Rettelle
560 (246) — Brandy McEwen
553 (217) — Michaela Meek
551 (205-193) — Samantha Rettelle
530 (203) — Angie Daniel
530 (191) — Darlene Anderson
Baseball
Postseason Glance
Saturday, Oct. 8: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0, 15 innings
Seattle 1, Toronto 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle 4, Toronto 0
Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle (Ray 12-12) at Toronto (Gausman 12-10), 4:07 p.m. (ESPN)
x-Sunday, Oct. 9: Seattle (Gilbert 13-6) at Toronto, 2:07 p.m. (ABC)
National League
Philadelphia 1, St. Louis 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3
Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia (Nola 11-13) at St. Louis (Mikolas 12-13), 8:37 p.m. (ESPN2)
x-Sunday, Oct. 9: Philadelphia (Suárez 10-7) at St. Louis, 8:37 p.m. (ESPN2)
San Diego 1, New York 0
Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego 7, New York 1
Saturday, Oct. 8: San Diego (Snell 8-10) at New York (deGrom 5-4), 7:37 p.m. (ESPN)
x-Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego (Musgrove 10-7) at New York (Bassitt), 7:37 p.m. (ESPN)
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
(All Games on TBS)
Houston vs. Toronto-Seattle winner
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Seattle-Toronto winner at Houston (Verlander 18-4)
Thursday, Oct. 13 — Seattle-Toronto winner at Houston
Saturday, Oct. 15 — Houston at Seattle-Toronto winner
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Houston at Seattle-Toronto winner
x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Seattle-Toronto winner at Houston
New York vs. Cleveland-Tampa Bay winner
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Cleveland at New York
Thursday, Oct. 13 — Cleveland at New York
Saturday, Oct. 15 — New York at Cleveland
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — New York at Cleveland
x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Cleveland at New York
National League
(All Games on Fox or FS1)
Los Angeles vs. New York-San Diego winner
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — San Diego-New York winner at Los Angeles
Wednesday, Oct. 12 — San Diego-New York winner at Los Angeles
Friday, Oct. 14 — Los Angeles at San Diego-New York winner
x-Saturday, Oct. 15 — Los Angeles at San Diego-New York winner
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — San Diego-New York winner at Los Angeles
Atlanta vs. St, Louis-Philadelphia winner
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Philadelphia-St. Louis winner at Atlanta
Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Philadelphia-St. Louis winner at Atlanta
Friday, Oct. 14 — Atlanta at Philadelpia-St. Louis winner
x-Saturday, Oct. 15 — Atlanta at Philadelpia-St. Louis winner
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Philadelpia-St. Louis winner at Atlanta
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
(All Games on TBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 19:
Thursday, Oct. 20:
Saturday, Oct. 22:
Sunday, Oct. 23:
x-Monday, Oct. 24:
x-Tuesday, Oct. 25:
x-Wednesday, Oct. 26:
National League
(Fox or FS1)
Tuesday, Oct. 18:
Wednesday, Oct. 19:
Friday, Oct. 21:
Saturday, Oct. 22:
x-Sunday, Oct. 23:
x-Monday, Oct. 24:
x-Tuesday, Oct. 25:
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
(All Games on Fox)
Friday, Oct. 28:
Saturday, Oct. 29:
Monday, Oct. 31:
Tuesday, Nov. 1:
x-Wednesday, Nov. 2:
x-Friday, Nov. 4:
x-Saturday, Nov. 5:
NCAA Football
The AP Top 25 Fared
Saturday
No. 1 Alabama (5-0) vs. Texas A&M. Next: at No. 8 Tennessee, Saturday.
No. 2 Georgia (6-0) beat Auburn 42-10. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Saturday.
No. 3 Ohio St. (5-0) at Michigan St. Next: vs. Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 22.
No. 4 Michigan (6-0) beat Indiana 31-10. Next: vs. No. 10 Penn St., Saturday.
No. 5 Clemson (5-0) at Boston College. Next: at Florida St., Saturday.
No. 6 Southern Cal (5-0) vs. Washington St. Next: at No. 11 Utah, Saturday.
No. 7 Oklahoma St. (5-0) beat Texas Tech 41-31. Next: at No. 16 TCU, Saturday.
No. 8 Tennessee (5-0) beat No. 25 LSU 40-13. Next: vs. No. 1 Alabama, Saturday.
No. 9 Mississippi (6-0) beat Vanderbilt 52-28. Next: vs. Auburn, Saturday.
No. 10 Penn St. (5-0) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Michigan, Saturday.
No. 11 Utah (4-2) lost to No. 18 UCLA 42-32. Next: vs. No. 6 Southern Cal, Saturday.
No. 12 Oregon (4-1) at Arizona. Next: vs. No. 19 UCLA, Saturday, Oct. 22.
No. 13 Kentucky (4-1) vs. South Carolina. Next: vs. No. 23 Mississippi St., Saturday.
No. 14 NC State (4-1) vs. Florida St. Next: at No. 22 Syracuse, Saturday.
No. 15 Wake Forest (4-1) vs. Army. Next: vs. Boston College, Saturday, Oct. 22.
No. 16 BYU (4-1) at Notre Dame. Next: vs. Arkansas, Saturday.
No. 17 TCU (5-0) beat No. 19 Kansas 38-31. Next: vs. No. 7 Oklahoma St., Saturday.
No. 18 UCLA (6-0) beat No. 11 Utah 42-32. Next: at No. 12 Oregon, Saturday, Oct. 22.
No. 19 Kansas (5-1) lost to No. 17 TCU 38-31. Next: at Oklahoma, Saturday.
No. 20 Kansas St. (4-1) at Iowa St. Next: at No. TCU, Saturday, Oct. 22.
No. 21 Washington (4-1) at Arizona St. Next: vs. Arizona, Saturday.
No. 22 Syracuse)5-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 NC State, Saturday.
No. 23 Mississippi St. (5-1) beat Arkansas 40-17. Next: at No. 13 Kentucky, Saturday.
No. 24 Cincinnati (5-1) beat South Florida 28-24. Next: at SMU, Saturday, Oct. 22.
No. 25 LSU (4-2) lost to No. 8 Tennessee 40-13. Next: at Florida, Saturday.
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 114 58
Miami 3 1 0 .750 98 91
N.Y. Jets 2 2 0 .500 76 101
New England 1 3 0 .250 74 98
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 2 2 1 .500 69 94
Jacksonville 2 2 0 .500 105 67
Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 75 101
Houston 0 3 1 .125 73 93
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 119 100
Cincinnati 2 2 0 .500 91 70
Cleveland 2 2 0 .500 105 95
Pittsburgh 1 3 0 .250 74 90
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 3 1 0 .750 129 96
L.A. Chargers 2 2 0 .500 92 108
Denver 2 3 0 .400 75 80
Las Vegas 1 3 0 .250 96 100
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Phila. 4 0 0 1.000 115 71
Dallas 3 1 0 .750 71 62
N.Y. Giants 3 1 0 .750 76 71
Washington 1 3 0 .250 73 107
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 2 2 0 .500 103 101
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 82 68
Carolina 1 3 0 .250 78 85
New Orleans 1 3 0 .250 76 96
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 75 69
Minnesota 3 1 0 .750 86 80
Chicago 2 2 0 .500 64 77
Detroit 1 3 0 .250 140 141
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 2 2 0 .500 88 103
L.A. Rams 2 2 0 .500 70 94
San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 71 46
Seattle 2 2 0 .500 95 115
Thursday’s Games
Indianapolis 12, Denver 9, OT
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Giants vs Green Bay at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Detroit at New England, 1 p.m.
Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Seattle at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Washington, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Phila. at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Washington at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 16
Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
New England at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Carolina at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Phila., 8:20 p.m.
Open: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit
Monday, Oct. 17
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 6 4 2 0 8 22 13
Buffalo 6 4 2 0 8 15 18
Ottawa 7 4 3 0 8 25 28
Boston 5 3 2 0 6 13 9
Detroit 7 3 4 0 6 19 17
Florida 6 2 4 0 4 14 23
Tampa Bay 5 1 4 0 2 9 19
Montreal 7 0 6 1 1 16 28
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Columbus 7 4 2 1 9 23 18
Carolina 5 4 1 0 8 24 11
New Jersey 6 4 2 0 8 15 11
Washington 5 3 1 1 7 13 9
N.Y. Islanders 5 3 2 0 6 13 14
Pittsburgh 6 3 3 0 6 17 19
N.Y. Rangers 5 2 2 1 5 14 15
Philadelphia 6 1 4 1 3 8 16
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 8 6 2 0 12 29 21
Minnesota 6 5 1 0 10 22 11
Winnipeg 6 4 1 1 9 21 16
Nashville 4 3 0 1 7 16 5
Colorado 6 3 2 1 7 13 18
Dallas 6 2 4 0 4 13 19
Chicago 6 1 5 0 2 6 22
Arizona 6 0 5 1 1 13 23
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 8 5 3 0 10 25 20
San Jose 5 4 1 0 8 19 14
Seattle 6 4 2 0 8 18 12
Anaheim 7 4 3 0 8 23 21
Calgary 8 4 4 0 8 19 18
Vegas 6 3 2 1 7 22 20
Los Angeles 7 3 3 1 7 21 22
Vancouver 7 2 3 2 6 16 26
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Nashville 4, San Jose 1
Pittsburgh 7, Buffalo 1
Detroit 4, Toronto 2
Edmonton 5, Seattle 3
Winnipeg 5, Calgary 3
Vancouver 4, Arizona 0
Saturday’s Games
Nashville 3, San Jose 2
St. Louis 6, Chicago 0
Tampa Bay 5, Florida 2
Los Angeles 6, Anaheim 3
Dallas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Montreal vs. Ottawa at J.K. Irving Centre, 6:30 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.
Arizona vs. Vegas at Idaho Central Arena, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
