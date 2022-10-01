LOCAL BOWLING
Lucky Jack’s League Scores
Men’s High Games
300 — Marcus Oien
255 — Zack Cavanaugh
245 — Ben Orr
244 — Jeremy Peplinski
237 — Rob Davis
237 — Dave Mackin
236 — Dru Klingelsmith
236 — Mark Grulke Jr.
236 — Jim Wilson
235 — Steve Cadwell
234 — Ken Kocevar
234 — Larry Podsaid
234 — Chris Sirois
233 — Kurt Kohler
233 — Chip Culbertson
232 — Frank Wilson
232 — Lionel Andrews
232 — Steve Flees
229 — Hal Green
228 — John Sivek
227 — Jerry Kopchia
227 — Chris Czerniak
227 — Brian Percy
226 — Jerry Torreson
225 — Nick Kohler
225 — Rob Davis
225 — Craig Petersen Jr.
225 — Chris Sirois
224 — Terry Bigelow
224 — Al Scriver
224 — Kirk Parent
223 — Todd Mclean
223 — Dave Huft
222 — Shawn Antol
222 — Jon Parent
222 — Craig Capell
222 — Dave Foisie
222 — Steve Fouch
221 — Hal Green
221 — Andrew Hunt
220 — Jim Smith
220 — Mike Longo
218 — Simon Kohler
218 — Jerry Annis
218 — David Gorenflo
217 — Bob Koltuniak
217 — Justin Augustson
215 — Shawn Antol
215 — Robert Haynes
214 — Dru Klingelsmith
214 — Kris Bennett
214 — Sam Chile
213 — Todd Hawkins
213 — Terry Rhodes
212 — Derek Nowak
212 — Owen McDowell
212 — Ray Schmuker
212 — Barry Kalnbach
211 — Troy Noble
210 — Pat Brooks
210 — Paul Moy
210 — Marv Prepejchal
210 — Jim Ames
210 — Abe Starkey
Men’s High Series
818 (268-250-300) — Marcus Oien
717 (245-247-225) — Tim Hickman
706 (225-268-213) — George Humphry
705 (255-245) — Christian Vreeland
700 (247-216-237) — Brandon Smith
694 (223-267) — Keith Blanke
691 (270-245) — Jared Musser
690 (222-245-223) — Matt Southworth
679 (228-258) — Christian Vreeland
669 (254-213) — Chad Fetterman
669 (244-233) — Jim Simmons
666 (235-237) — Brian Percy
664 (230-243) — Jon Parent
662 (214-244) — Aaron Phillips
658 (268-229) — John Sivek
658 (266) — Keith Weber
654 (233-210-211) — Steven Cadwell
653 (216-232) — Ray W. Horton
652 (289) — Kevin Krenn
651 (248) — Kevin Ball
651 (246) — Gary Brown
650 (247-235) — Chip Fryer
650 (214-236) — Jay Langler
648 (243-251) — Tim Hickman
646 (219-225) — Dave Payne
645 (258) — Jeremy Decker
644 (247) — Tom Clark
644 (239-215) — Aaron Noble
643 (246) — Brian Abernethy
643 (233-210) — Josh Sullivan
643 (213-228) — Brad Wheat
643 (211-269) — Justin Patterson
641 (218-227) — Lucky Mericle
639 (234) — Victor Vreeland
639 (233-221) — Tim Beaudrie
639 (224-211) — Lee Stallhood
637 (246-234) — Matt Southworth
637 (221-215) — Victor Vreeland
636 (257) — Marc Blanke
636 (220-242) — Jon Lamb
635 (224-224) — Mitchell Mosley
634 (269) — Keith Weber
632 (225) — Alex Lecik
631 (288) — Chris Galla
631 (249) — Jim Palmer
630 (236) — Bob Esman
630 (228-225) — Brian Farnsworth
630 (221-221) — Tim Holbrook
625 (239) — Brad Wozniak
623 (247) — Jason Somes
621 (238) — Eric Bootz
621 (224-224) — Carl Walter
621 (210-219) — Eric Porter
620 (248) — Bryce Noble
620 (234) — Bryan Frank
620 (234) — Richard Barc
617 (233) — Tristen Witkowski
616 (267) — John Mativa
615 (231) — Chuck Green
614 (210-233) — Spencer Raetz
613 (218-224) — Steve Flees
613 (213-225) — Rod Keillor
611 (222) — Blake Musser
610 — David L. Anderson
609 (245) — Dave Knight
608 (234) — Jim Orr
607 (214) — George Humphry
604 — Kyle Rice
601 (219) — Rob Schmuker
642 (229-224) — Mike Gorney
Women’s High Games
212 — Angie Daniel
205 — Karen Allen
194 — Sally Borrero
192 — Sharon Vreeland
190 — Sheila Mosley
190 — Linda Wick
Women’s High Series
719 (259-258-202) — Denise Vaughan
708 (246-216-246) — Michaela Meek
693 (200-225-268) — Michaela Meek
627 (236-215) — Michelle Smith
611 (202-206-203) — Sharon Vreeland
590 (236) — Allie Decker
589 (246) — LouAnn Hurst
582 (229) — Karin Lerczak
561 (203) — Rhojo Crick
560 (206) — Jeannie Blanke
557 (193-207) — Ann Smith
553 (215) — Debra Parent
552 (212) — Stacy Percy
551 (196) — Trina McClellan
549 (190-192) — Bobbi Jo Babik
546 (205) — Casey Lhamon
546 (191) — Ashley Conway
Baseball
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-New York 97 60 .618 _
y-Toronto 89 69 .563 8½
y-Tampa Bay 86 71 .548 11
Baltimore 81 77 .513 16½
Boston 75 83 .475 22½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 89 68 .567 _
Chicago 78 79 .497 11
Minnesota 77 80 .490 12
Detroit 63 93 .404 25½
Kansas City 63 94 .401 26
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 102 55 .650 _
y-Seattle 87 70 .554 15
Los Angeles 71 86 .452 31
Texas 66 90 .423 35½
Oakland 56 102 .354 46½
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Atlanta 98 59 .624 _
z-New York 98 59 .624 _
Philadelphia 84 73 .535 14
Miami 65 92 .414 33
Washington 55 102 .350 43
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-St. Louis 91 66 .580 _
Milwaukee 84 73 .535 7
Chicago 72 86 .456 19½
Cincinnati 60 98 .380 31½
Pittsburgh 59 98 .376 32
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 109 48 .694 _
San Diego 86 71 .548 23
San Francisco 79 79 .500 30½
Arizona 73 85 .462 36½
Colorado 65 92 .414 44
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Cleveland 6, Kansas City 3
Toronto 9, Boston 0
Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Minnesota 7, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 7, Houston 3
L.A. Angels 4, Texas 1
Seattle 2, Oakland 1
Chicago White Sox 3, San Diego 1
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 0
Toronto 10, Boston 0
Seattle 5, Oakland 1
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Wentz 2-2), 12:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 4-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 6-3), 1:35 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 11-1) at Toronto (Gausman 12-10), 1:37 p.m.
Kansas City (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-8), 1:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-9) at Houston (Garcia 14-8), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-7), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-7) at San Diego (Snell 8-9), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 4-9) at Seattle (Ray 12-11), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 5, Washington 1, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 1, Miami 0
St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1
L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 1
Chicago White Sox 3, San Diego 1
San Francisco 10, Arizona 4
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd., 2nd game
Saturday’s Games
Washington 13, Philadelphia 4, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 2, Cincinnati 1
Arizona 8, San Francisco 4
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (López 10-10) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 11-11), 2:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Anderson 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 5-7), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 2-5) at San Francisco (Webb 15-9), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-7) at San Diego (Snell 8-9), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 8-13) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 15-4), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 15-8) at Atlanta (Morton 9-6), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Minnesota 7, Detroit 0
Minnesota Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Miranda 1b-3b 4 0 1 0 Baddoo lf 4 0 1 0
Correa ss 5 1 2 2 Greene cf 3 0 1 0
C.Hamilton 1b 0 0 0 0 Báez ss 4 0 0 0
Urshela 3b-ss 4 2 2 1 Castro 3b 3 0 2 0
Sánchez dh 3 0 0 0 Kreidler ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Jeffers c 5 1 2 1 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0
Celestino cf 5 0 2 1 Torkelson 1b 4 0 0 0
Cave lf 5 0 1 1 Reyes rf 4 0 1 0
Palacios 2b 5 1 3 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0
Contreras rf 4 2 1 1 Barnhart c 2 0 1 0
Totals 40 7 14 7 Totals 33 0 6 0
Minnesota 001 200 310 — 7
Detroit 000 000 000 — 0
DP_Minnesota 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Minnesota 11, Detroit 8. 2B_Contreras (1), Jeffers (10), Celestino (12). 3B_Jeffers (1). HR_Correa (22). SB_Cave (2), Contreras (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Ryan W,13-8 6 5 0 0 1 8
Pagán 1 1 0 0 1 1
Moran 2 0 0 0 0 2
Detroit
Alexander L,4-11 5 5 3 3 4 6
Diaz 1 1/3 0 1 1 1 1
Vest 2/3 4 2 2 0 1
Chafin 1 3 1 1 0 2
Clemens 1 2 0 0 0 0
WP_Diaz.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:17. A_18,505 (41,083).
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 3 1 0 .750 98 91
Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 91 38
N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 52 81
New England 1 2 0 .333 50 71
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 84 38
Indianapolis 1 1 1 .500 40 61
Tennessee 1 2 0 .333 51 84
Houston 0 2 1 .167 49 59
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 99 77
Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 85 72
Cincinnati 2 2 0 .500 91 70
Pittsburgh 1 2 0 .333 54 66
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 2 1 0 .667 43 36
Kansas City 2 1 0 .667 88 65
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 58 84
Las Vegas 0 3 0 .000 64 77
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Phila. 3 0 0 1.000 86 50
Dallas 2 1 0 .667 46 52
N.Y. Giants 2 1 0 .667 56 59
Washington 1 2 0 .333 63 82
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 51 27
Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 80 81
Carolina 1 2 0 .333 62 59
New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 51 68
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 2 1 0 .667 52 57
Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 48 45
Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 58 55
Detroit 1 2 0 .333 95 93
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 61 70
Arizona 1 2 0 .333 62 87
San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 47 37
Seattle 1 2 0 .333 47 70
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 27, Miami 15
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota vs New Orleans at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.
Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Phila., 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.
Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Indianapolis at Denver, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 9
N.Y. Giants vs Green Bay at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Detroit at New England, 1 p.m.
Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Seattle at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Washington, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Phila. at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 10
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 0 0 .000 —
Brooklyn 0 0 .000 —
New York 0 0 .000 —
Phila. 0 0 .000 —
Toronto 0 0 .000 —
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000 —
Charlotte 0 0 .000 —
Miami 0 0 .000 —
Orlando 0 0 .000 —
Washington 0 1 .000 ½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 —
Cleveland 0 0 .000 —
Detroit 0 0 .000 —
Indiana 0 0 .000 —
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 —
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 0 0 .000 —
Houston 0 0 .000 —
Memphis 0 0 .000 —
New Orleans 0 0 .000 —
San Antonio 0 0 .000 —
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 0 0 .000 —
Minnesota 0 0 .000 —
Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 —
Portland 0 0 .000 —
Utah 0 0 .000 —
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 1 0 1.000 —
L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000 ½
L.A. Lakers 0 0 .000 ½
Phoenix 0 0 .000 ½
Sacramento 0 0 .000 ½
Friday’s Games
Golden State 96, Washington 87
L.A. Clippers 121, Maccabi 81
Saturday’s Games
Memphis at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Golden State, 1 a.m.
Charlotte at Boston, 1 p.m.
Utah at Toronto, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 7 p.m.
Adelaide 36ers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Phila. at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at New York, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 10 p.m.
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 4 3 1 0 6 15 8
Buffalo 4 3 1 0 6 10 9
Boston 3 2 1 0 4 8 4
Detroit 3 1 2 0 2 8 8
Ottawa 4 1 3 0 2 11 17
Florida 4 1 3 0 2 9 16
Montreal 3 0 3 0 0 4 9
Tampa Bay 3 0 3 0 0 2 14
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 3 3 0 0 6 14 6
New Jersey 4 3 1 0 6 12 6
Washington 3 2 0 1 5 8 5
Columbus 4 2 1 1 5 13 9
N.Y. Rangers 4 2 1 1 5 10 10
Philadelphia 4 1 3 0 2 4 10
Pittsburgh 4 1 3 0 2 7 16
N.Y. Islanders 2 0 2 0 0 2 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 4 4 0 0 8 17 7
Nashville 4 3 0 1 7 16 5
Minnesota 3 3 0 0 6 13 6
Winnipeg 3 2 1 0 4 9 10
Colorado 4 1 2 1 3 8 16
Chicago 2 1 1 0 2 5 6
Dallas 3 1 2 0 2 6 12
Arizona 4 0 3 1 1 10 15
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
San Jose 5 4 1 0 8 19 14
Seattle 3 3 0 0 6 10 3
Anaheim 4 3 1 0 6 14 9
Calgary 5 3 2 0 6 12 7
Edmonton 4 2 2 0 4 6 8
Los Angeles 3 1 1 1 3 5 7
Vegas 4 1 2 1 3 12 13
Vancouver 3 0 1 2 2 5 11
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Toronto 6, Ottawa 3
Nashville 7, Tampa Bay 1
N.Y. Rangers 2, New Jersey 1
Washington 2, Detroit 0
Edmonton 2, Calgary 1
Anaheim 4, San Jose 1
San Jose 7, Vegas 3
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo 3, Pittsburgh 1
Boston 4, Philadelphia 0
Carolina 4, Florida 3
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Dallas vs. St. Louis at Cable Dahmer Arena, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Chicago at Fiserv Forum, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Nashville vs. SC Bern at PostFinance Arena, 2 p.m.
Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
San Jose vs. Eisbaren Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena, 1:30 p.m.
Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Racing
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 Lineup
After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday
At Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega, Ala.
Lap length: 2.66 miles
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 180.591 mph.
2. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 180.516.
3. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 180.421.
4. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 180.115.
5. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 179.770.
6. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 179.595.
7. (48) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 179.474.
8. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 179.366.
9. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 179.212.
10. (23) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, .000.
11. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 179.252.
12. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 179.235.
13. (16) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 179.215.
14. (99) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 179.148.
15. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford, 179.128.
16. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 179.121.
17. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, 179.108.
18. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 179.098.
19. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 179.088.
20. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 179.014.
21. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 178.991.
22. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 178.977.
23. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford, 178.820.
24. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 178.757.
25. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 178.627.
26. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 178.430.
27. (45) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 178.390.
28. (41) Cole Custer, Ford, 178.294.
29. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 178.112.
30. (42) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 178.055.
31. (62) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 177.788.
32. (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 177.159.
33. (77) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 177.051.
34. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 177.012.
35. (78) BJ McLeod, Ford, 174.936.
36. (15) JJ Yeley, Ford, 174.312.
37. (51) Cody Ware, Ford, 174.299.
