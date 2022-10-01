LOCAL BOWLING

Lucky Jack’s League Scores

Men’s High Games

300 — Marcus Oien

255 — Zack Cavanaugh

245 — Ben Orr

244 — Jeremy Peplinski

237 — Rob Davis

237 — Dave Mackin

236 — Dru Klingelsmith

236 — Mark Grulke Jr.

236 — Jim Wilson

235 — Steve Cadwell

234 — Ken Kocevar

234 — Larry Podsaid

234 — Chris Sirois

233 — Kurt Kohler

233 — Chip Culbertson

232 — Frank Wilson

232 — Lionel Andrews

232 — Steve Flees

229 — Hal Green

228 — John Sivek

227 — Jerry Kopchia

227 — Chris Czerniak

227 — Brian Percy

226 — Jerry Torreson

225 — Nick Kohler

225 — Rob Davis

225 — Craig Petersen Jr.

225 — Chris Sirois

224 — Terry Bigelow

224 — Al Scriver

224 — Kirk Parent

223 — Todd Mclean

223 — Dave Huft

222 — Shawn Antol

222 — Jon Parent

222 — Craig Capell

222 — Dave Foisie

222 — Steve Fouch

221 — Hal Green

221 — Andrew Hunt

220 — Jim Smith

220 — Mike Longo

218 — Simon Kohler

218 — Jerry Annis

218 — David Gorenflo

217 — Bob Koltuniak

217 — Justin Augustson

215 — Shawn Antol

215 — Robert Haynes

214 — Dru Klingelsmith

214 — Kris Bennett

214 — Sam Chile

213 — Todd Hawkins

213 — Terry Rhodes

212 — Derek Nowak

212 — Owen McDowell

212 — Ray Schmuker

212 — Barry Kalnbach

211 — Troy Noble

210 — Pat Brooks

210 — Paul Moy

210 — Marv Prepejchal

210 — Jim Ames

210 — Abe Starkey

Men’s High Series

818 (268-250-300) — Marcus Oien

717 (245-247-225) — Tim Hickman

706 (225-268-213) — George Humphry

705 (255-245) — Christian Vreeland

700 (247-216-237) — Brandon Smith

694 (223-267) — Keith Blanke

691 (270-245) — Jared Musser

690 (222-245-223) — Matt Southworth

679 (228-258) — Christian Vreeland

669 (254-213) — Chad Fetterman

669 (244-233) — Jim Simmons

666 (235-237) — Brian Percy

664 (230-243) — Jon Parent

662 (214-244) — Aaron Phillips

658 (268-229) — John Sivek

658 (266) — Keith Weber

654 (233-210-211) — Steven Cadwell

653 (216-232) — Ray W. Horton

652 (289) — Kevin Krenn

651 (248) — Kevin Ball

651 (246) — Gary Brown

650 (247-235) — Chip Fryer

650 (214-236) — Jay Langler

648 (243-251) — Tim Hickman

646 (219-225) — Dave Payne

645 (258) — Jeremy Decker

644 (247) — Tom Clark

644 (239-215) — Aaron Noble

643 (246) — Brian Abernethy

643 (233-210) — Josh Sullivan

643 (213-228) — Brad Wheat

643 (211-269) — Justin Patterson

641 (218-227) — Lucky Mericle

639 (234) — Victor Vreeland

639 (233-221) — Tim Beaudrie

639 (224-211) — Lee Stallhood

637 (246-234) — Matt Southworth

637 (221-215) — Victor Vreeland

636 (257) — Marc Blanke

636 (220-242) — Jon Lamb

635 (224-224) — Mitchell Mosley

634 (269) — Keith Weber

632 (225) — Alex Lecik

631 (288) — Chris Galla

631 (249) — Jim Palmer

630 (236) — Bob Esman

630 (228-225) — Brian Farnsworth

630 (221-221) — Tim Holbrook

625 (239) — Brad Wozniak

623 (247) — Jason Somes

621 (238) — Eric Bootz

621 (224-224) — Carl Walter

621 (210-219) — Eric Porter

620 (248) — Bryce Noble

620 (234) — Bryan Frank

620 (234) — Richard Barc

617 (233) — Tristen Witkowski

616 (267) — John Mativa

615 (231) — Chuck Green

614 (210-233) — Spencer Raetz

613 (218-224) — Steve Flees

613 (213-225) — Rod Keillor

611 (222) — Blake Musser

610 — David L. Anderson

609 (245) — Dave Knight

608 (234) — Jim Orr

607 (214) — George Humphry

604 — Kyle Rice

601 (219) — Rob Schmuker

642 (229-224) — Mike Gorney

Women’s High Games

212 — Angie Daniel

205 — Karen Allen

194 — Sally Borrero

192 — Sharon Vreeland

190 — Sheila Mosley

190 — Linda Wick

Women’s High Series

719 (259-258-202) — Denise Vaughan

708 (246-216-246) — Michaela Meek

693 (200-225-268) — Michaela Meek

627 (236-215) — Michelle Smith

611 (202-206-203) — Sharon Vreeland

590 (236) — Allie Decker

589 (246) — LouAnn Hurst

582 (229) — Karin Lerczak

561 (203) — Rhojo Crick

560 (206) — Jeannie Blanke

557 (193-207) — Ann Smith

553 (215) — Debra Parent

552 (212) — Stacy Percy

551 (196) — Trina McClellan

549 (190-192) — Bobbi Jo Babik

546 (205) — Casey Lhamon

546 (191) — Ashley Conway

Baseball

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-New York 97 60 .618 _

y-Toronto 89 69 .563 8½

y-Tampa Bay 86 71 .548 11

Baltimore 81 77 .513 16½

Boston 75 83 .475 22½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Cleveland 89 68 .567 _

Chicago 78 79 .497 11

Minnesota 77 80 .490 12

Detroit 63 93 .404 25½

Kansas City 63 94 .401 26

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Houston 102 55 .650 _

y-Seattle 87 70 .554 15

Los Angeles 71 86 .452 31

Texas 66 90 .423 35½

Oakland 56 102 .354 46½

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

z-Atlanta 98 59 .624 _

z-New York 98 59 .624 _

Philadelphia 84 73 .535 14

Miami 65 92 .414 33

Washington 55 102 .350 43

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-St. Louis 91 66 .580 _

Milwaukee 84 73 .535 7

Chicago 72 86 .456 19½

Cincinnati 60 98 .380 31½

Pittsburgh 59 98 .376 32

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Los Angeles 109 48 .694 _

San Diego 86 71 .548 23

San Francisco 79 79 .500 30½

Arizona 73 85 .462 36½

Colorado 65 92 .414 44

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 3

Toronto 9, Boston 0

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Minnesota 7, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 7, Houston 3

L.A. Angels 4, Texas 1

Seattle 2, Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox 3, San Diego 1

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 0

Toronto 10, Boston 0

Seattle 5, Oakland 1

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Wentz 2-2), 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 4-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 6-3), 1:35 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 11-1) at Toronto (Gausman 12-10), 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-8), 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-9) at Houston (Garcia 14-8), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-7), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-7) at San Diego (Snell 8-9), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 4-9) at Seattle (Ray 12-11), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Washington 1, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 1, Miami 0

St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 1

Chicago White Sox 3, San Diego 1

San Francisco 10, Arizona 4

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd., 2nd game

Saturday’s Games

Washington 13, Philadelphia 4, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 2, Cincinnati 1

Arizona 8, San Francisco 4

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (López 10-10) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 11-11), 2:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Anderson 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 5-7), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-5) at San Francisco (Webb 15-9), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-7) at San Diego (Snell 8-9), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 8-13) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 15-4), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 15-8) at Atlanta (Morton 9-6), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Minnesota 7, Detroit 0

Minnesota Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Miranda 1b-3b 4 0 1 0 Baddoo lf 4 0 1 0

Correa ss 5 1 2 2 Greene cf 3 0 1 0

C.Hamilton 1b 0 0 0 0 Báez ss 4 0 0 0

Urshela 3b-ss 4 2 2 1 Castro 3b 3 0 2 0

Sánchez dh 3 0 0 0 Kreidler ph-3b 1 0 0 0

Jeffers c 5 1 2 1 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0

Celestino cf 5 0 2 1 Torkelson 1b 4 0 0 0

Cave lf 5 0 1 1 Reyes rf 4 0 1 0

Palacios 2b 5 1 3 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0

Contreras rf 4 2 1 1 Barnhart c 2 0 1 0

Totals 40 7 14 7 Totals 33 0 6 0

Minnesota 001 200 310 — 7

Detroit 000 000 000 — 0

DP_Minnesota 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Minnesota 11, Detroit 8. 2B_Contreras (1), Jeffers (10), Celestino (12). 3B_Jeffers (1). HR_Correa (22). SB_Cave (2), Contreras (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota

Ryan W,13-8 6 5 0 0 1 8

Pagán 1 1 0 0 1 1

Moran 2 0 0 0 0 2

Detroit

Alexander L,4-11 5 5 3 3 4 6

Diaz 1 1/3 0 1 1 1 1

Vest 2/3 4 2 2 0 1

Chafin 1 3 1 1 0 2

Clemens 1 2 0 0 0 0

WP_Diaz.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:17. A_18,505 (41,083).

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Miami 3 1 0 .750 98 91

Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 91 38

N.Y. Jets 1 2 0 .333 52 81

New England 1 2 0 .333 50 71

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 84 38

Indianapolis 1 1 1 .500 40 61

Tennessee 1 2 0 .333 51 84

Houston 0 2 1 .167 49 59

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 99 77

Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 85 72

Cincinnati 2 2 0 .500 91 70

Pittsburgh 1 2 0 .333 54 66

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Denver 2 1 0 .667 43 36

Kansas City 2 1 0 .667 88 65

L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 58 84

Las Vegas 0 3 0 .000 64 77

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Phila. 3 0 0 1.000 86 50

Dallas 2 1 0 .667 46 52

N.Y. Giants 2 1 0 .667 56 59

Washington 1 2 0 .333 63 82

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 51 27

Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 80 81

Carolina 1 2 0 .333 62 59

New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 51 68

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Chicago 2 1 0 .667 52 57

Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 48 45

Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 58 55

Detroit 1 2 0 .333 95 93

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 61 70

Arizona 1 2 0 .333 62 87

San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 47 37

Seattle 1 2 0 .333 47 70

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 27, Miami 15

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota vs New Orleans at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Phila., 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Indianapolis at Denver, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9

N.Y. Giants vs Green Bay at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New England, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Seattle at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Washington, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Phila. at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 10

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 0 0 .000 —

Brooklyn 0 0 .000 —

New York 0 0 .000 —

Phila. 0 0 .000 —

Toronto 0 0 .000 —

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 0 0 .000 —

Charlotte 0 0 .000 —

Miami 0 0 .000 —

Orlando 0 0 .000 —

Washington 0 1 .000 ½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 0 0 .000 —

Cleveland 0 0 .000 —

Detroit 0 0 .000 —

Indiana 0 0 .000 —

Milwaukee 0 0 .000 —

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 0 0 .000 —

Houston 0 0 .000 —

Memphis 0 0 .000 —

New Orleans 0 0 .000 —

San Antonio 0 0 .000 —

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 0 0 .000 —

Minnesota 0 0 .000 —

Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 —

Portland 0 0 .000 —

Utah 0 0 .000 —

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 1 0 1.000 —

L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000 ½

L.A. Lakers 0 0 .000 ½

Phoenix 0 0 .000 ½

Sacramento 0 0 .000 ½

Friday’s Games

Golden State 96, Washington 87

L.A. Clippers 121, Maccabi 81

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Golden State, 1 a.m.

Charlotte at Boston, 1 p.m.

Utah at Toronto, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 7 p.m.

Adelaide 36ers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Phila. at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at New York, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 10 p.m.

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 4 3 1 0 6 15 8

Buffalo 4 3 1 0 6 10 9

Boston 3 2 1 0 4 8 4

Detroit 3 1 2 0 2 8 8

Ottawa 4 1 3 0 2 11 17

Florida 4 1 3 0 2 9 16

Montreal 3 0 3 0 0 4 9

Tampa Bay 3 0 3 0 0 2 14

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 3 3 0 0 6 14 6

New Jersey 4 3 1 0 6 12 6

Washington 3 2 0 1 5 8 5

Columbus 4 2 1 1 5 13 9

N.Y. Rangers 4 2 1 1 5 10 10

Philadelphia 4 1 3 0 2 4 10

Pittsburgh 4 1 3 0 2 7 16

N.Y. Islanders 2 0 2 0 0 2 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 4 4 0 0 8 17 7

Nashville 4 3 0 1 7 16 5

Minnesota 3 3 0 0 6 13 6

Winnipeg 3 2 1 0 4 9 10

Colorado 4 1 2 1 3 8 16

Chicago 2 1 1 0 2 5 6

Dallas 3 1 2 0 2 6 12

Arizona 4 0 3 1 1 10 15

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

San Jose 5 4 1 0 8 19 14

Seattle 3 3 0 0 6 10 3

Anaheim 4 3 1 0 6 14 9

Calgary 5 3 2 0 6 12 7

Edmonton 4 2 2 0 4 6 8

Los Angeles 3 1 1 1 3 5 7

Vegas 4 1 2 1 3 12 13

Vancouver 3 0 1 2 2 5 11

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Toronto 6, Ottawa 3

Nashville 7, Tampa Bay 1

N.Y. Rangers 2, New Jersey 1

Washington 2, Detroit 0

Edmonton 2, Calgary 1

Anaheim 4, San Jose 1

San Jose 7, Vegas 3

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo 3, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 4, Philadelphia 0

Carolina 4, Florida 3

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas vs. St. Louis at Cable Dahmer Arena, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Chicago at Fiserv Forum, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Nashville vs. SC Bern at PostFinance Arena, 2 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Jose vs. Eisbaren Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena, 1:30 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Racing

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 Lineup

After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday

At Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Ala.

Lap length: 2.66 miles

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 180.591 mph.

2. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 180.516.

3. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 180.421.

4. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 180.115.

5. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 179.770.

6. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 179.595.

7. (48) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 179.474.

8. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 179.366.

9. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 179.212.

10. (23) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, .000.

11. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 179.252.

12. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 179.235.

13. (16) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 179.215.

14. (99) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 179.148.

15. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford, 179.128.

16. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 179.121.

17. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, 179.108.

18. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 179.098.

19. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 179.088.

20. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 179.014.

21. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 178.991.

22. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 178.977.

23. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford, 178.820.

24. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 178.757.

25. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 178.627.

26. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 178.430.

27. (45) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 178.390.

28. (41) Cole Custer, Ford, 178.294.

29. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 178.112.

30. (42) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 178.055.

31. (62) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 177.788.

32. (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 177.159.

33. (77) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 177.051.

34. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 177.012.

35. (78) BJ McLeod, Ford, 174.936.

36. (15) JJ Yeley, Ford, 174.312.

37. (51) Cody Ware, Ford, 174.299.

