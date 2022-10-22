BOWLING
Lucky Jack’s League Scores
Men’s High Game
300 — Chris Sirois
265 — Bob Guilbault
265 — Dan Ziegler
243 — Chip Culbertson
241 — Nate Majerczyk
236 — Bryan Frank
234 — Kalen Klingelsmith
234 — Ray W. Horton
233 — Jeremy Edenburn
232 — Dave Pierman
230 — Tim Brien
228 — Blake Musser
227 — Richard Barc
226 — Rodney Lofquist
225 — Kyle Scriver
225 — Ken Kocevar
225 — Pat Moore
224 — Lee Stallhood
224 — Glen King
224 — Mark Martin
223 — Tom Hampel
223 — Shawn Antol
223 — Steve Cadwell
223 — Foster Skoog
220 — Gene Kelly
219 — Rod Keillor
219 — Jeff Richard
217 — Fred Fasel
216 — Carl Walter
215 — Keith Blanke
214 — Justin Jewett
214 — John Sivek
214 — Jon Tuck
214 — Carl Walter
213 — Jared Musser
213 — Dave Mackin
213 — Dru Klingelsmith
213 — Marv Prepejchal
213 — Scott Lukas
212 — Don Hull
212 — Steve Flees
212 — Al Rickert
211 — Tim Holbrook
211 — Jon Parent
211 — John Sivek
211 — Brian Macarthur
211 — Victor Vreeland
210 — Barry Kalnbach
210 — Marc Blanke
Men’s High Series
739 (256-226-257) — Josh Sullivan
734 (259-260-215) — Alex Lecik
734 (254-257-223) 0 Cody Klingelsmith
719 (268-258) — Brian Percy
708 (226-246-236) — Jim Orr
697 (254-243) — Bruce Walter
693 (247-226-220) — John Mativa
689 (246-242) — Mitchell Mosley
682 (300) — Chris Sirois
680 (254-245) — Brian Percy
680 (213-244-223) — Marc Blanke
674 (233-237) — Eric Bootz
669 (237-219-213) — George Humphry
669 (235-233) — Lucky Mericle
663 (238-211-214) — Jay Langler
659 (229-224) — Kurt Kohler
658 (246) — Kyle Klingelsmith
658 (241-212) — Mike Townsend
651 (235-226) — Brent Wheat
651 (229-215) — Jon Parent
650 (257-229) — Jay Langler
650 (218-258) — Kevin Krenn
649 (239-217) — Dave Payne
648 (214-214-220) — Jeremy Decker
648 (213-222-213) — Jon Tuck
646 (234-240) — Aaron Noble
646 (214-246) — Zack Cavanaugh
644 (237) — Bill Jenkins
644 (224-246) — Brad Wozniak
644 (223-244) — Butch Kinnee
643 (237) — Todd McLean
640 (246-222) — Chad Fetterman
640 (239-245) — Chuck Green
639 (239-234) — John Hedges
638 (235-213) — Kurt Kohler
635 (256) — Mitchell Mosley
635 (213-221) — Kyle Rice
632 (214-215) — Evan Miller
629 (245) — Gary Brown
628 (246-213) — Ben Orr
627 (269) — Keith Blanke
627 (244) — Sam Chile
627 (214-216) — John Wisniewski
626 (213-223) — Jim Palmer
622 (222-217) — Bill Jenkins
621 (225-214) — Christian Vreeland
619 (238) — Keith Weber
617 (246) — Arik Zaleski
613 (244) — Troy Novak
611 (223) — Evan Miller
611 (221) — Derek Nowak
610 (245) — Jeremy Peplinski
608 (221) — Chris Abshire
606 (237) — Al Pedwaydon
604 (229) — Brandon Smith
602 (217) — Terry Rhodes
601 — Zach Cavanaugh
601 — Eric Porter
Women’s High Game
222 — Kalia Weiderhold
212 — Jeannie Blanke
204 — Montana Clous
203 — Donna Kuhne
199 — Sue Stone
195 — Jen Reeves
194 — Cathy Haywood
193 — Michaela Coffia
191 — Ann Bell
190 — Julie Wagner
Women’s High Series
663 (236-191-236) — Michaela Meek
639 (242-192-205) — Molly Brady
604 (244-193) — Denise Vaughan
581 (195-206) — Sheila Mosley
558 (192) — Becky Oien
546 (196-203) — Ellen Gustafson
541 (192) — Trina McClellan
539 (231) — Sally Borrero
538 (200) — Allie Decker
534 — Samantha Rettelle
533 (197-199) — Samantha Rettelle
NCAA football
The AP Top 25 Fared
No. 2 Ohio St. (7-0) beat Iowa 54-10. Next: at No. 16 Penn St., Saturday.
NCAA football
No. 3 Tennessee (7-0) beat UT-Martin 65-24. Next: vs. No. 19 Kentucky, Saturday.
No. 4 Michigan (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan St., Saturday.
No. 5 Clemson (8-0) beat No. 14 Syracuse 27-21. Next: at Notre Dame, Saturday, Nov. 5th.
No. 6 Alabama (6-1) vs. No. 24 Mississippi St. Next: at LSU, Saturday, Nov. 5th.
No. 7 Mississippi (7-1) lost to LSU 45-20. Next: at Texas A&M, Saturday.
No. 8 TCU (6-0) vs. No. 17 Kansas St. Next: at West Virginia, Saturday.
No. 9 UCLA (6-1) lost to No. 10 Oregon 45-30. Next: vs. Stanford, Saturday.
No. 10 Oregon (6-1) beat No. 9 UCLA 45-30. Next: at California, Saturday.
No. 11 Oklahoma St. (5-1) vs. No. 20 Texas. Next: at No. 17 Kansas St., Saturday.
No. 12 Southern Cal (6-1) did not play. Next: at Arizona, Saturday.
No. 13 Wake Forest (6-1) beat Boston College 43-15. Next: at Louisville, Saturday.
No. 14 Syracuse (6-1) lost to No. 5 Clemson 27-21. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Saturday.
No. 15 Utah (5-2) did not play. Next: at Washington St., Thursday.
No. 16 Penn St. (5-1) vs. Minnesota. Next: vs. No. 2 Ohio St., Saturday.
No. 17 Kansas St. (5-1) at No. 8 TCU. Next: vs. No. 11 Oklahoma St., Saturday.
No. 18 Illinois (6-1) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Saturday.
No. 19 Kentucky (5-2) did not play. Next: at No. 3 Tennessee, Saturday.
No. 20 Texas (5-2) at No. 11 Oklahoma St. Next: at No. 17 Kansas St., Saturday, Nov. 5th.
No. 21 Cincinnati (6-1) beat SMU 29-27. Next: at UCF, Saturday.
No. 22 North Carolina (6-1) vs. Pittsburgh. Next at Virginia, Saturday, Nov. 5th.
No. 23 NC State (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Thursday.
No. 24 Mississippi St. (5-2) at No. 6 Alabama. Next: vs. Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 5th.
No. 25 Tulane (7-1) beat Memphis 38-28. Next: at Tulsa, Saturday, Nov. 5th.
Baseball
Postseason Baseball Glance
x-if necessary
WILD CARD SERIES
(Best-of-3)
American League
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1
Saturday, Oct. 8: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0, 15 innings
Seattle 2, Toronto 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle 4, Toronto 0
Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle 10, Toronto 9
National League
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3
Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
San Diego 2, New York 1
Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego 7, New York 1
Saturday, Oct. 8: New York 7, San Diego 3
Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego 6, New York 0
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Houston 3, Seattle 0
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Houston 8, Seattle 7
Thursday, Oct. 13: Houston 4, Seattle 2
Saturday, Oct. 15: Houston 1, Seattle 0, 18 innings
New York 3, Cleveland 2
Tuesday, Oct. 11:New York 4, Cleveland 1
Thursday, Oct. 13: Cleveland at New York, ppd., rain
Friday, Oct. 14: Cleveland 4, New York 2, 10 innings
Saturday, Oct. 15: Cleveland 6, New York 5
Sunday, Oct. 16: New York 4, Cleveland 2
Monday, Oct. 17: Cleveland at New York, ppd.
Tuesday, Oct. 18: New York 5, Cleveland 1
National League
San Diego 3, Los Angeles 1
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Los Angeles 5, San Diego 3
Wednesday, Oct. 12: San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3
Friday, Oct. 14:San Diego 2, Los Angeles 1
Saturday, Oct. 15: San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3
Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1
Tuesday, Oct. 11: Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6
Wednesday, Oct. 12: Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0
Friday, Oct. 14: Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1
Saturday, Oct. 15: Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 3
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
(All Games on TBS)
Houston 2, New York 0
Wednesday, Oct. 19: Houston 4, New York 2
Thursday, Oct. 20: Houston 3, New York 2
Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston (Javier 11-9) at New York (Cole 13-8), 5:07 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston (McCullers 4-2) at New York (Cortes 12-4), 7:07, p.m.
x-Monday, Oct. 24: Houston at New York (Taillon 14-5), 4:07 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: New York at Houston, 6:07 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Oct. 26: New York at Houston, 7:37 p.m.
National League
Philadelphia 2, San Diego 1
Tuesday, Oct. 18: Philadelphia 2, San Diego 0
Wednesday, Oct. 19: San Diego 8, Philadelphia 5
Friday, Oct. 21: Philadelphia 4, San Diego 2
Saturday, Oct. 22: San Diego (Clevinger 7-7) at Philadelphia (Falter 6-4), 7:45 p.m. (Fox)
Sunday, Oct. 23: San Diego (Darvish 16-8) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 12-7), 2:37 p.m. (FS1)
x-Monday, Oct. 24: Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:03 p.m. (FS1)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:03 p.m. (Fox/FS1)
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
(All Games on Fox)
Friday, Oct. 28: National League at American League
Saturday, Oct. 29: NL at AL
Monday, Oct. 31: AL at NL
Tuesday, Nov. 1: AL at NL
x-Wednesday, Nov. 2: AL at NL
x-Friday, Nov. 4: NL at AL
x-Saturday, Nov. 5: NL at AL
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
NHL
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 6 5 1 0 10 27 19
Florida 5 3 1 1 7 16 15
Buffalo 4 3 1 0 6 17 10
Detroit 4 2 0 2 6 15 11
Montreal 5 3 2 0 6 14 13
Toronto 5 3 2 0 6 14 14
Ottawa 4 2 2 0 4 15 14
Tampa Bay 5 2 3 0 4 13 16
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Pittsburgh 4 3 0 1 7 20 8
N.Y. Rangers 5 3 1 1 7 19 15
Carolina 4 3 1 0 6 15 9
Philadelphia 4 3 1 0 6 14 10
New Jersey 5 3 2 0 6 14 14
N.Y. Islanders 4 2 2 0 4 14 10
Washington 5 2 3 0 4 15 18
Columbus 5 2 3 0 4 14 20
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 4 3 0 1 7 15 6
Colorado 5 2 2 1 5 19 17
Nashville 6 2 3 1 5 15 21
St. Louis 2 2 0 0 4 9 5
Chicago 4 2 2 0 4 11 11
Winnipeg 4 2 2 0 4 11 13
Minnesota 5 1 3 1 3 19 27
Arizona 4 1 3 0 2 11 20
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 5 4 1 0 8 17 10
Calgary 4 3 1 0 6 15 14
Seattle 6 2 2 2 6 17 22
Los Angeles 6 3 3 0 6 21 27
Edmonton 4 2 2 0 4 16 15
Anaheim 5 1 3 1 3 13 23
Vancouver 5 0 3 2 2 15 22
San Jose 7 1 6 0 2 12 23
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2, OT
Chicago 4, Detroit 3, OT
Seattle 3, Colorado 2
Saturday’s Games
New Jersey 2, San Jose 1
Boston 4, Minnesota 3, OT
Arizona at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
St. Louis at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Seattle at Chicago, 2 p.m.
Anaheim at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Dallas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 2 0 1.000 —
Brooklyn 1 1 .500 1
New York 1 1 .500 1
Toronto 1 1 .500 1
Phila. 0 2 .000 2
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 2 0 1.000 —
Washington 2 0 1.000 —
Charlotte 1 1 .500 1
Orlando 0 2 .000 2
Miami 0 2 .000 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 —
Detroit 1 1 .500 ½
Chicago 1 1 .500 ½
Cleveland 0 1 .000 1
Indiana 0 2 .000 1½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 2 0 1.000 —
New Orleans 2 0 1.000 —
San Antonio 1 1 .500 1
Dallas 0 1 .000 1½
Houston 0 2 .000 2
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 2 0 1.000 —
Portland 2 0 1.000 —
Denver 1 1 .500 1
Minnesota 1 1 .500 1
Oklahoma City 0 1 .000 1½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 1 0 1.000 —
Golden State 1 1 .500 ½
Phoenix 1 1 .500 ½
Sacramento 0 1 .000 1
L.A. Lakers 0 2 .000 1½
Friday’s Games
New Orleans 124, Charlotte 112
Washington 102, Chicago 100
San Antonio 137, Indiana 134
Boston 111, Miami 104
NBA
Atlanta 108, Orlando 98
New York 130, Detroit 106
Brooklyn 109, Toronto 105
Memphis 129, Houston 122
Utah 132, Minnesota 126, OT
Denver 128, Golden State 123
Portland 113, Phoenix 111, OT
Saturday’s Games
San Antonio at Phila., 6 p.m.
Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Portland at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Indiana at Phila., 7 p.m.
Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Memphis, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 176 81
N.Y. Jets 4 2 0 .667 143 128
Miami 3 3 0 .500 131 155
New England 3 3 0 .500 141 113
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 96 118
Indianapolis 3 2 1 .583 103 121
Jacksonville 2 4 0 .333 138 114
Houston 1 3 1 .300 86 99
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 3 3 0 .500 158 141
Cincinnati 3 3 0 .500 138 115
Cleveland 2 4 0 .333 148 163
Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 97 146
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 2 0 .667 179 149
L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 141 152
Denver 2 4 0 .333 91 99
Las Vegas 1 4 0 .200 125 130
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Phila. 6 0 0 1.000 161 105
N.Y. Giants 5 1 0 .833 127 113
Dallas 4 2 0 .667 110 98
Washington 2 4 0 .333 102 135
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 146 136
Tampa Bay 3 3 0 .500 121 103
New Orleans 2 5 0 .286 175 200
Carolina 1 5 0 .167 103 146
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 5 1 0 .833 139 118
Green Bay 3 3 0 .500 107 123
Chicago 2 4 0 .333 93 118
Detroit 1 4 0 .200 140 170
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 3 3 0 .500 104 126
San Francisco 3 3 0 .500 122 89
Seattle 3 3 0 .500 146 163
Arizona 3 4 0 .429 156 176
Thursday’s Games
Arizona 42, New Orleans 34
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Houston at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Phila.
Monday’s Games
Chicago at New England, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Denver vs Jacksonville at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 1 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Phila., 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers
Monday, Oct. 31
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.
