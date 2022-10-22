BOWLING

Lucky Jack’s League Scores

Men’s High Game

300 — Chris Sirois

265 — Bob Guilbault

265 — Dan Ziegler

243 — Chip Culbertson

241 — Nate Majerczyk

236 — Bryan Frank

234 — Kalen Klingelsmith

234 — Ray W. Horton

233 — Jeremy Edenburn

232 — Dave Pierman

230 — Tim Brien

228 — Blake Musser

227 — Richard Barc

226 — Rodney Lofquist

225 — Kyle Scriver

225 — Ken Kocevar

225 — Pat Moore

224 — Lee Stallhood

224 — Glen King

224 — Mark Martin

223 — Tom Hampel

223 — Shawn Antol

223 — Steve Cadwell

223 — Foster Skoog

220 — Gene Kelly

219 — Rod Keillor

219 — Jeff Richard

217 — Fred Fasel

216 — Carl Walter

215 — Keith Blanke

214 — Justin Jewett

214 — John Sivek

214 — Jon Tuck

214 — Carl Walter

213 — Jared Musser

213 — Dave Mackin

213 — Dru Klingelsmith

213 — Marv Prepejchal

213 — Scott Lukas

212 — Don Hull

212 — Steve Flees

212 — Al Rickert

211 — Tim Holbrook

211 — Jon Parent

211 — John Sivek

211 — Brian Macarthur

211 — Victor Vreeland

210 — Barry Kalnbach

210 — Marc Blanke

Men’s High Series

739 (256-226-257) — Josh Sullivan

734 (259-260-215) — Alex Lecik

734 (254-257-223) 0 Cody Klingelsmith

719 (268-258) — Brian Percy

708 (226-246-236) — Jim Orr

697 (254-243) — Bruce Walter

693 (247-226-220) — John Mativa

689 (246-242) — Mitchell Mosley

682 (300) — Chris Sirois

680 (254-245) — Brian Percy

680 (213-244-223) — Marc Blanke

674 (233-237) — Eric Bootz

669 (237-219-213) — George Humphry

669 (235-233) — Lucky Mericle

663 (238-211-214) — Jay Langler

659 (229-224) — Kurt Kohler

658 (246) — Kyle Klingelsmith

658 (241-212) — Mike Townsend

651 (235-226) — Brent Wheat

651 (229-215) — Jon Parent

650 (257-229) — Jay Langler

650 (218-258) — Kevin Krenn

649 (239-217) — Dave Payne

648 (214-214-220) — Jeremy Decker

648 (213-222-213) — Jon Tuck

646 (234-240) — Aaron Noble

646 (214-246) — Zack Cavanaugh

644 (237) — Bill Jenkins

644 (224-246) — Brad Wozniak

644 (223-244) — Butch Kinnee

643 (237) — Todd McLean

640 (246-222) — Chad Fetterman

640 (239-245) — Chuck Green

639 (239-234) — John Hedges

638 (235-213) — Kurt Kohler

635 (256) — Mitchell Mosley

635 (213-221) — Kyle Rice

632 (214-215) — Evan Miller

629 (245) — Gary Brown

628 (246-213) — Ben Orr

627 (269) — Keith Blanke

627 (244) — Sam Chile

627 (214-216) — John Wisniewski

626 (213-223) — Jim Palmer

622 (222-217) — Bill Jenkins

621 (225-214) — Christian Vreeland

619 (238) — Keith Weber

617 (246) — Arik Zaleski

613 (244) — Troy Novak

611 (223) — Evan Miller

611 (221) — Derek Nowak

610 (245) — Jeremy Peplinski

608 (221) — Chris Abshire

606 (237) — Al Pedwaydon

604 (229) — Brandon Smith

602 (217) — Terry Rhodes

601 — Zach Cavanaugh

601 — Eric Porter

Women’s High Game

222 — Kalia Weiderhold

212 — Jeannie Blanke

204 — Montana Clous

203 — Donna Kuhne

199 — Sue Stone

195 — Jen Reeves

194 — Cathy Haywood

193 — Michaela Coffia

191 — Ann Bell

190 — Julie Wagner

Women’s High Series

663 (236-191-236) — Michaela Meek

639 (242-192-205) — Molly Brady

604 (244-193) — Denise Vaughan

581 (195-206) — Sheila Mosley

558 (192) — Becky Oien

546 (196-203) — Ellen Gustafson

541 (192) — Trina McClellan

539 (231) — Sally Borrero

538 (200) — Allie Decker

534 — Samantha Rettelle

533 (197-199) — Samantha Rettelle

NCAA football

The AP Top 25 Fared

No. 2 Ohio St. (7-0) beat Iowa 54-10. Next: at No. 16 Penn St., Saturday.

NCAA football

No. 3 Tennessee (7-0) beat UT-Martin 65-24. Next: vs. No. 19 Kentucky, Saturday.

No. 4 Michigan (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan St., Saturday.

No. 5 Clemson (8-0) beat No. 14 Syracuse 27-21. Next: at Notre Dame, Saturday, Nov. 5th.

No. 6 Alabama (6-1) vs. No. 24 Mississippi St. Next: at LSU, Saturday, Nov. 5th.

No. 7 Mississippi (7-1) lost to LSU 45-20. Next: at Texas A&M, Saturday.

No. 8 TCU (6-0) vs. No. 17 Kansas St. Next: at West Virginia, Saturday.

No. 9 UCLA (6-1) lost to No. 10 Oregon 45-30. Next: vs. Stanford, Saturday.

No. 10 Oregon (6-1) beat No. 9 UCLA 45-30. Next: at California, Saturday.

No. 11 Oklahoma St. (5-1) vs. No. 20 Texas. Next: at No. 17 Kansas St., Saturday.

No. 12 Southern Cal (6-1) did not play. Next: at Arizona, Saturday.

No. 13 Wake Forest (6-1) beat Boston College 43-15. Next: at Louisville, Saturday.

No. 14 Syracuse (6-1) lost to No. 5 Clemson 27-21. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Saturday.

No. 15 Utah (5-2) did not play. Next: at Washington St., Thursday.

No. 16 Penn St. (5-1) vs. Minnesota. Next: vs. No. 2 Ohio St., Saturday.

No. 17 Kansas St. (5-1) at No. 8 TCU. Next: vs. No. 11 Oklahoma St., Saturday.

No. 18 Illinois (6-1) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Saturday.

No. 19 Kentucky (5-2) did not play. Next: at No. 3 Tennessee, Saturday.

No. 20 Texas (5-2) at No. 11 Oklahoma St. Next: at No. 17 Kansas St., Saturday, Nov. 5th.

No. 21 Cincinnati (6-1) beat SMU 29-27. Next: at UCF, Saturday.

No. 22 North Carolina (6-1) vs. Pittsburgh. Next at Virginia, Saturday, Nov. 5th.

No. 23 NC State (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Thursday.

No. 24 Mississippi St. (5-2) at No. 6 Alabama. Next: vs. Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 5th.

No. 25 Tulane (7-1) beat Memphis 38-28. Next: at Tulsa, Saturday, Nov. 5th.

Baseball

Postseason Baseball Glance

x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES

(Best-of-3)

American League

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

Saturday, Oct. 8: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0, 15 innings

Seattle 2, Toronto 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle 4, Toronto 0

Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle 10, Toronto 9

National League

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3

Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

San Diego 2, New York 1

Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego 7, New York 1

Saturday, Oct. 8: New York 7, San Diego 3

Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego 6, New York 0

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

Houston 3, Seattle 0

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Houston 8, Seattle 7

Thursday, Oct. 13: Houston 4, Seattle 2

Saturday, Oct. 15: Houston 1, Seattle 0, 18 innings

New York 3, Cleveland 2

Tuesday, Oct. 11:New York 4, Cleveland 1

Thursday, Oct. 13: Cleveland at New York, ppd., rain

Friday, Oct. 14: Cleveland 4, New York 2, 10 innings

Saturday, Oct. 15: Cleveland 6, New York 5

Sunday, Oct. 16: New York 4, Cleveland 2

Monday, Oct. 17: Cleveland at New York, ppd.

Tuesday, Oct. 18: New York 5, Cleveland 1

National League

San Diego 3, Los Angeles 1

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Los Angeles 5, San Diego 3

Wednesday, Oct. 12: San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3

Friday, Oct. 14:San Diego 2, Los Angeles 1

Saturday, Oct. 15: San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0

Friday, Oct. 14: Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1

Saturday, Oct. 15: Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 3

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7)

American League

(All Games on TBS)

Houston 2, New York 0

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Houston 4, New York 2

Thursday, Oct. 20: Houston 3, New York 2

Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston (Javier 11-9) at New York (Cole 13-8), 5:07 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston (McCullers 4-2) at New York (Cortes 12-4), 7:07, p.m.

x-Monday, Oct. 24: Houston at New York (Taillon 14-5), 4:07 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: New York at Houston, 6:07 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Oct. 26: New York at Houston, 7:37 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia 2, San Diego 1

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Philadelphia 2, San Diego 0

Wednesday, Oct. 19: San Diego 8, Philadelphia 5

Friday, Oct. 21: Philadelphia 4, San Diego 2

Saturday, Oct. 22: San Diego (Clevinger 7-7) at Philadelphia (Falter 6-4), 7:45 p.m. (Fox)

Sunday, Oct. 23: San Diego (Darvish 16-8) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 12-7), 2:37 p.m. (FS1)

x-Monday, Oct. 24: Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:03 p.m. (FS1)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:03 p.m. (Fox/FS1)

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7)

(All Games on Fox)

Friday, Oct. 28: National League at American League

Saturday, Oct. 29: NL at AL

Monday, Oct. 31: AL at NL

Tuesday, Nov. 1: AL at NL

x-Wednesday, Nov. 2: AL at NL

x-Friday, Nov. 4: NL at AL

x-Saturday, Nov. 5: NL at AL

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

NHL

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 6 5 1 0 10 27 19

Florida 5 3 1 1 7 16 15

Buffalo 4 3 1 0 6 17 10

Detroit 4 2 0 2 6 15 11

Montreal 5 3 2 0 6 14 13

Toronto 5 3 2 0 6 14 14

Ottawa 4 2 2 0 4 15 14

Tampa Bay 5 2 3 0 4 13 16

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Pittsburgh 4 3 0 1 7 20 8

N.Y. Rangers 5 3 1 1 7 19 15

Carolina 4 3 1 0 6 15 9

Philadelphia 4 3 1 0 6 14 10

New Jersey 5 3 2 0 6 14 14

N.Y. Islanders 4 2 2 0 4 14 10

Washington 5 2 3 0 4 15 18

Columbus 5 2 3 0 4 14 20

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Dallas 4 3 0 1 7 15 6

Colorado 5 2 2 1 5 19 17

Nashville 6 2 3 1 5 15 21

St. Louis 2 2 0 0 4 9 5

Chicago 4 2 2 0 4 11 11

Winnipeg 4 2 2 0 4 11 13

Minnesota 5 1 3 1 3 19 27

Arizona 4 1 3 0 2 11 20

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 5 4 1 0 8 17 10

Calgary 4 3 1 0 6 15 14

Seattle 6 2 2 2 6 17 22

Los Angeles 6 3 3 0 6 21 27

Edmonton 4 2 2 0 4 16 15

Anaheim 5 1 3 1 3 13 23

Vancouver 5 0 3 2 2 15 22

San Jose 7 1 6 0 2 12 23

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2, OT

Chicago 4, Detroit 3, OT

Seattle 3, Colorado 2

Saturday’s Games

New Jersey 2, San Jose 1

Boston 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Arizona at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Dallas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 2 0 1.000 —

Brooklyn 1 1 .500 1

New York 1 1 .500 1

Toronto 1 1 .500 1

Phila. 0 2 .000 2

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 2 0 1.000 —

Washington 2 0 1.000 —

Charlotte 1 1 .500 1

Orlando 0 2 .000 2

Miami 0 2 .000 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 —

Detroit 1 1 .500 ½

Chicago 1 1 .500 ½

Cleveland 0 1 .000 1

Indiana 0 2 .000 1½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Memphis 2 0 1.000 —

New Orleans 2 0 1.000 —

San Antonio 1 1 .500 1

Dallas 0 1 .000 1½

Houston 0 2 .000 2

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 2 0 1.000 —

Portland 2 0 1.000 —

Denver 1 1 .500 1

Minnesota 1 1 .500 1

Oklahoma City 0 1 .000 1½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Clippers 1 0 1.000 —

Golden State 1 1 .500 ½

Phoenix 1 1 .500 ½

Sacramento 0 1 .000 1

L.A. Lakers 0 2 .000 1½

Friday’s Games

New Orleans 124, Charlotte 112

Washington 102, Chicago 100

San Antonio 137, Indiana 134

Boston 111, Miami 104

NBA

Atlanta 108, Orlando 98

New York 130, Detroit 106

Brooklyn 109, Toronto 105

Memphis 129, Houston 122

Utah 132, Minnesota 126, OT

Denver 128, Golden State 123

Portland 113, Phoenix 111, OT

Saturday’s Games

San Antonio at Phila., 6 p.m.

Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Portland at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Indiana at Phila., 7 p.m.

Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 176 81

N.Y. Jets 4 2 0 .667 143 128

Miami 3 3 0 .500 131 155

New England 3 3 0 .500 141 113

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 96 118

Indianapolis 3 2 1 .583 103 121

Jacksonville 2 4 0 .333 138 114

Houston 1 3 1 .300 86 99

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 3 3 0 .500 158 141

Cincinnati 3 3 0 .500 138 115

Cleveland 2 4 0 .333 148 163

Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 97 146

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 4 2 0 .667 179 149

L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 141 152

Denver 2 4 0 .333 91 99

Las Vegas 1 4 0 .200 125 130

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Phila. 6 0 0 1.000 161 105

N.Y. Giants 5 1 0 .833 127 113

Dallas 4 2 0 .667 110 98

Washington 2 4 0 .333 102 135

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 146 136

Tampa Bay 3 3 0 .500 121 103

New Orleans 2 5 0 .286 175 200

Carolina 1 5 0 .167 103 146

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 5 1 0 .833 139 118

Green Bay 3 3 0 .500 107 123

Chicago 2 4 0 .333 93 118

Detroit 1 4 0 .200 140 170

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 3 3 0 .500 104 126

San Francisco 3 3 0 .500 122 89

Seattle 3 3 0 .500 146 163

Arizona 3 4 0 .429 156 176

Thursday’s Games

Arizona 42, New Orleans 34

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Phila.

Monday’s Games

Chicago at New England, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Denver vs Jacksonville at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Phila., 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

Monday, Oct. 31

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.

