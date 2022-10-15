Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT SUNDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, Highest gusts up to 25 kts from the west and highest waves around 6 feet. For the Gale Watch, Highest gusts up to 40 kts from the north and highest waves around 12 feet possible. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM EDT Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from late Sunday night through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous highest waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and highest waves. &&