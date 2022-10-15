BOWLING
Lucky Jack’s League Scores
Men’s High Game
245 — Pete Bivona
242 — Kyle Scriver
237 — Joe Hurst
235 — Chris Winkleman
235 — Fred Fasel
234 — Jim Orr
233 — Hal Green
233 — Dave Knight
233 — Jerry Torresan
232 — Matt Kevwitch
232 — Bruce Walter
230 — Mike Griffiths
228 — Mark Clark
227 — Bryan Frank
226 — Mitchell Mosley
226 — Alex Lecik
226 — Chad Fetterman
226 — Tom Boers
225 — Alan Wagner
225 — Derek Nowak
225 — Mike Townsend
224 — Kevin Krenn
224 — Ken Kocevar
224 — Kurt Kohler
224 — Brian Schmuker
223 — Steven Cadwell
223 — Tom Boers
221 — Blake Cavanaugh
221 — Andrew Hunt
221 — Chris Sirois
220 — Kirk Parent
218 — Kris Bennett
218 — Pat Brooks
218 — Jon Parent
217 — Quinn Maleski
217 — Alan Wagner
217 — Jake Wiederhold
217 — Grant Maurer
216 — Topher Lautner
215 — Blake Musser
215 — Josh Matula
215 — Tim Holbrook
215 — Mike Townsend
215 — Aaron Noble
215 — Jim Wilson
215 — Chris Sirois
214 — Todd Jonas
214 — Jason Somes
214 — Keith Blanke
214 — Jerry Orr
214 — Chad Fetterman
214 — Randy Lyon
214 — Paul Moy
213 — Tim Hickman
213 — Chris Hettinger
213 — Chuck Green
212 — Paul Franke
212 — Tom Clark
212 — Justin Jewett
211 — Jon Lamb
211 — Tom Cherry
211 — Hal Green
210 — Quinn Maleski
210 — Brian Eggleston
210 — Justin Auguston
210 — Leo Dutton
210 — Steve Fouch
Men’s High Series
744 (279-276) — Jared Musser
715 (226-268-221) — Brad Wozniak
711 (273-216-222) — George Humphry
709 (257-246) — John Sivek
708 (289-238) — Abe Starkey
708 (257-256) — Marcus Oien
704 (257-212-235) — Brian Abernethy
694 (256-236) — John Sivek
690 (266-220) — Lucky Mericle
689 (236-226-227) — Dru Klingelsmith
681 (243-212-226) — John Wisniewski
678 (222-259) — Josh Sullivan
677 (233-267) — Jon Tuck
677 (219-245-213) — Marcus Oien
673 (257-216) — Bill Jenkins
673 (245-226) — Todd Brown
672 (267-227) — Ben Orr
672 (218-234-220) — Brent Wheat
671 (242-222) — Brian Percy
671 (224-244) — Pete Vannini
670 (212-267) — Sawyer Robinson
668 (231-223-214) — Dave Payne
668 (211-211-246) — Chip Fryer
663 (226-232) — Richard Barc
661 (246-224) — Tim Brien
661 (244-227) — Terry Rhodes
659 (241-248) — Ray W. Horton
656 (222-231) — Pat Moore
653 (237-235) — Brian Percy
651 (223-234) — George Humphry
647 (215-239) — John Sivek
644 (245) — Eric Porter
644 (223-227) — Jerry Kopchia
643 (242) — Keith Weber
643 (214-222) — Jay Langler
643 (211-231) — David L. Anderson
639 (269-225) — Darrel Robinson
BOWLING
636 (238-212) — Eric Bootz
631 (214-213) — Bob Esman
629 (236) — Jason Gray
629 (218-220) — Brian Farnsworth
628 (214-232) — Jeremy Decker
626 (253) — Brandon Smith
625 (221) — Blll Jenkins
624 (219) — Quinn Magsig
622 (214) — Rod Keillor
621 (227-227) — Ray Schmuker
620 (214-225) — Todd McLean
618 (234-216) — Butch Kinnee
618 (225-229) — Jim Hurst
618 (220-244) — Tristen Witkowski
618 (214-212) — Matt Southworth
617 (233) — Chris Galla
617 (225) — John Sivek
615 (223) — Scott Lukas
614 (235) — John Mativa
614 (219-212) — Christian Vreeland
613 (212) — Victor Vreeland
611 (213-225) — Bill Beaver
610 (237) — Evan Miller
609 (222) — Larry Podsaid
609 (213) — Ryan Nesbitt
606 (237) — Cory Blevins
606 (213-210) — Mitchell Mosley
605 (223) — Jon Parent
605 (212-215) — Shawn Antol
604 (214) — Victor Vreeland
603 (237-227) — David Gorenflo
603 (226) — Carl Walter
602 (236) — Steve Flees
601 (224-210) — Dave Mackin
601 — Tristen Witkowski
Women’s High Game
215 — Sara Eggleston
214 — Abi Dierking
214 — Michaela Coffia
205 — Heather Ameel
202 — Kelly Newcomb
201 — Charlotte House
200 — Denise Vaughan
199 — Kim Sisk
197 — Renee Poremba
194 — Peggy Weber
194 — Michaela Weber
193 — Samantha Mosley
193 — Susan Stone
190 — Cathy Haywood
190 — Jan Moy
190 — LouAnn Hurst
Women’s High Series
595 (234) — Sharon Vreeland
591 (210-201) — Casey Lhamon
586 (234-196) — Heather Hull
582 (202-193) — Sheila Mosley
581 (191-217) — Sharon Vreeland
570 (202) — Angie Daniel
563 (214) — Michaela Meek
552 (214-198) — Ann Smith
551 (191) — Darlene Anderson
548 (201) — Michelle Smith
545 (196) — Ashley Conway
544 (217) — Sharon Sams
543 (192) — Michaela Meek
540 (199) — Samantha Rettelle
NCAA Football
The AP Top 25 Fared
Saturday, Oct. 15
No. 1 Georgia (6-0) vs. Vanderbilt. Next: vs. Florida, Saturday, Oct. 29.
No. 2 Ohio St. (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa, Saturday.
No. 3 Alabama (6-0) at No. 6 Tennessee. Next: vs. No. 16 Mississippi St., Saturday.
No. 4 Clemson (6-0) at Florida St. Next: vs. No. 18 Syracuse, Saturday.
No. 5 Michigan (7-0) beat No. 10 Penn St. 41-17. Next: vs. Michigan St., Saturday, Oct. 29.
No. 6 Tennessee (5-0) vs. No. 3 Alabama. Next: vs. UT-Martin, Saturday.
No. 7 Southern Cal (6-0) at No. 20 Utah. Next: at Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 29.
No. 8 Oklahoma St. (5-0) at No. 13 TCU. Next: vs. No. 22 Texas, Saturday.
No. 9 Mississippi (7-0) beat Auburn 48-34. Next: at LSU, Saturday.
No. 10 Penn St. (5-1) lost to No. 5 Michigan 41-17. Next: vs. Minnesota, Saturday.
No. 11 UCLA (6-0) did not play. Next: at No. 12 Oregon, Saturday.
No. 12 Oregon (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 11 UCLA, Saturday.
No. 13 TCU (5-0) vs. No. 8 Oklahoma St. Next: vs. No. 17 Kansas St., Saturday.
No. 14 Wake Forest (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Boston College, Saturday.
No. 15 NC State (5-1) at No. 18 Syracuse. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Thursday, Oct. 27.
No. 16 Mississippi St. (5-1) at No. 22 Kentucky. Next: at No. 3 Alabama, Saturday.
No. 17 Kansas St. (5-1) did not play. Next: at No. 13 TCU, Saturday.
No. 18 Syracuse (5-0) vs. No. 15 NC State. Next: at No. 4 Clemson, Saturday.
NCAA Football
No. 19 Kansas (5-2) lost to Oklahoma 52-41. Next: at Baylor, Saturday.
No. 20 Utah (4-2) vs. No. 7 Southern Cal. Next: at Washington St., Thursday, Oct. 27.
No. 21 Cincinnati (5-1) did not play. Next: at SMU, Saturday.
No. 22 Kentucky (4-2) vs. No. 16 Mississippi St. Next: at No. 6 Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 29.
No. 22 Texas (5-2) beat Iowa St. 24-21. Next: at No. 8 Oklahoma St., Saturday.
No. 24 Illinois (6-1) beat Minnesota 26-14. Next: at Nebraska, Saturday, Oct. 29.
No. 25 James Madison (5-0) at Georgia Southern. Next: vs. Marshall, Saturday.
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 2 2 0 0 4 7 4
Detroit 1 1 0 0 2 3 0
Boston 1 1 0 0 2 5 2
Buffalo 2 1 1 0 2 7 5
Tampa Bay 2 1 1 0 2 6 5
Toronto 2 1 1 0 2 6 6
Montreal 2 1 1 0 2 4 6
Ottawa 1 0 1 0 0 1 4
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 2 2 0 0 4 6 2
Philadelphia 2 2 0 0 4 8 5
N.Y. Rangers 3 2 1 0 4 11 8
Pittsburgh 1 1 0 0 2 6 2
N.Y. Islanders 1 0 1 0 0 1 3
New Jersey 1 0 1 0 0 2 5
Washington 2 0 2 0 0 4 8
Columbus 2 0 2 0 0 3 9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 3 2 1 0 4 8 7
Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 4 1
Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 2 4 1
Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 8 7
St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 1 0 1 0 0 3 7
Arizona 1 0 1 0 0 2 6
Chicago 2 0 2 0 0 2 6
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 2 2 0 0 4 5 3
Seattle 2 1 0 1 3 8 6
Calgary 1 1 0 0 2 5 3
Edmonton 1 1 0 0 2 5 3
Anaheim 1 1 0 0 2 5 4
Vancouver 2 0 2 0 0 6 8
Los Angeles 2 0 2 0 0 4 8
San Jose 3 0 3 0 0 4 9
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 2
Detroit 3, Montreal 0
Winnipeg 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Carolina 2, San Jose 1
Saturday’s Games
Florida 4, Buffalo 3
Philadelphia 3, Vancouver 2
Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Washington, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Carolina at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.
San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.
Baseball
Postseason Glance
x-if necessary
WILD CARD SERIES
(Best-of-3)
American League
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1
Saturday, Oct. 8: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0, 15 innings
Seattle 2, Toronto 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle 4, Toronto 0
Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle 10, Toronto 9
National League
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3
Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
San Diego 2, New York 1
Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego 7, New York 1
Saturday, Oct. 8: New York 7, San Diego 3
Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego 6, New York 0
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Houston 2, Seattle 0
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Houston 8, Seattle 7
Thursday, Oct. 13 — Houston 4, Seattle 2
Saturday, Oct. 15 — Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-2) at Seattle (Kirby 8-5), 4:07 p.m. (TBS)
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Houston at Seattle, 3:07 p.m. (TBS)
x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Seattle at Houston, 5:07 p.m. (TNT)
New York 1, Cleveland 1
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — New York 4, Cleveland 1
Thursday, Oct. 13 — Cleveland at New York, ppd., rain
Friday, Oct. 14 — Cleveland 4, New York 2, 10 innings
Saturday, Oct. 15 — New York (Severino 7-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 7:37 p.m. (TBS)
Sunday, Oct. 16 — New York (Cole 13-8) at Cleveland, 7:07 p.m. (TBS)
x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Cleveland at New York, 7:37 p.m. (TBS)
National League
San Diego 2, Los Angeles 1
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Los Angeles 5, San Diego 3
Wednesday, Oct. 12 — San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3
Friday, Oct. 14 — San Diego 2, Los Angeles 1
Saturday, Oct. 15 — Los Angeles (Anderson 15-5) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 9:37 p.m. (FS1)
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — San Diego at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m. (FS1)
Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6
Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0
Friday, Oct. 14 — Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1
Saturday, Oct. 15 — Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 3
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
(All Games on TBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 19: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner
Thursday, Oct. 20: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner
Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle
Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle
x-Monday, Oct. 24: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle
x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner
x-Wednesday, Oct. 26: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner
National League
(Fox or FS1)
Tuesday, Oct. 18: Philadelphia at Los Angeles OR Philadelphia at San Diego
Wednesday, Oct. 19: Philadelphia at Los Angeles OR Philadelphia at San Diego
Friday, Oct. 21: Los Angeles at Philadelphia OR San Diego at Philadelphia
Saturday, Oct. 22: Los Angeles at Philadelphia OR San Diego at Philadelphia
x-Sunday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles at Philadelphia OR San Diego at Philadelphia
x-Monday, Oct. 24: Philadelphia at Los Angeles OR Philadelphia at San Diego
x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: Philadelphia at Los Angeles OR Philadelphia at San Diego
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
(All Games on Fox)
Friday, Oct. 28:
Saturday, Oct. 29:
Monday, Oct. 31:
Tuesday, Nov. 1:
x-Wednesday, Nov. 2:
x-Friday, Nov. 4:
x-Saturday, Nov. 5:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.