BOWLING

Lucky Jack’s League Scores

Men’s High Game

245 — Pete Bivona

242 — Kyle Scriver

237 — Joe Hurst

235 — Chris Winkleman

235 — Fred Fasel

234 — Jim Orr

233 — Hal Green

233 — Dave Knight

233 — Jerry Torresan

232 — Matt Kevwitch

232 — Bruce Walter

230 — Mike Griffiths

228 — Mark Clark

227 — Bryan Frank

226 — Mitchell Mosley

226 — Alex Lecik

226 — Chad Fetterman

226 — Tom Boers

225 — Alan Wagner

225 — Derek Nowak

225 — Mike Townsend

224 — Kevin Krenn

224 — Ken Kocevar

224 — Kurt Kohler

224 — Brian Schmuker

223 — Steven Cadwell

223 — Tom Boers

221 — Blake Cavanaugh

221 — Andrew Hunt

221 — Chris Sirois

220 — Kirk Parent

218 — Kris Bennett

218 — Pat Brooks

218 — Jon Parent

217 — Quinn Maleski

217 — Alan Wagner

217 — Jake Wiederhold

217 — Grant Maurer

216 — Topher Lautner

215 — Blake Musser

215 — Josh Matula

215 — Tim Holbrook

215 — Mike Townsend

215 — Aaron Noble

215 — Jim Wilson

215 — Chris Sirois

214 — Todd Jonas

214 — Jason Somes

214 — Keith Blanke

214 — Jerry Orr

214 — Chad Fetterman

214 — Randy Lyon

214 — Paul Moy

213 — Tim Hickman

213 — Chris Hettinger

213 — Chuck Green

212 — Paul Franke

212 — Tom Clark

212 — Justin Jewett

211 — Jon Lamb

211 — Tom Cherry

211 — Hal Green

210 — Quinn Maleski

210 — Brian Eggleston

210 — Justin Auguston

210 — Leo Dutton

210 — Steve Fouch

Men’s High Series

744 (279-276) — Jared Musser

715 (226-268-221) — Brad Wozniak

711 (273-216-222) — George Humphry

709 (257-246) — John Sivek

708 (289-238) — Abe Starkey

708 (257-256) — Marcus Oien

704 (257-212-235) — Brian Abernethy

694 (256-236) — John Sivek

690 (266-220) — Lucky Mericle

689 (236-226-227) — Dru Klingelsmith

681 (243-212-226) — John Wisniewski

678 (222-259) — Josh Sullivan

677 (233-267) — Jon Tuck

677 (219-245-213) — Marcus Oien

673 (257-216) — Bill Jenkins

673 (245-226) — Todd Brown

672 (267-227) — Ben Orr

672 (218-234-220) — Brent Wheat

671 (242-222) — Brian Percy

671 (224-244) — Pete Vannini

670 (212-267) — Sawyer Robinson

668 (231-223-214) — Dave Payne

668 (211-211-246) — Chip Fryer

663 (226-232) — Richard Barc

661 (246-224) — Tim Brien

661 (244-227) — Terry Rhodes

659 (241-248) — Ray W. Horton

656 (222-231) — Pat Moore

653 (237-235) — Brian Percy

651 (223-234) — George Humphry

647 (215-239) — John Sivek

644 (245) — Eric Porter

644 (223-227) — Jerry Kopchia

643 (242) — Keith Weber

643 (214-222) — Jay Langler

643 (211-231) — David L. Anderson

639 (269-225) — Darrel Robinson

636 (238-212) — Eric Bootz

631 (214-213) — Bob Esman

629 (236) — Jason Gray

629 (218-220) — Brian Farnsworth

628 (214-232) — Jeremy Decker

626 (253) — Brandon Smith

625 (221) — Blll Jenkins

624 (219) — Quinn Magsig

622 (214) — Rod Keillor

621 (227-227) — Ray Schmuker

620 (214-225) — Todd McLean

618 (234-216) — Butch Kinnee

618 (225-229) — Jim Hurst

618 (220-244) — Tristen Witkowski

618 (214-212) — Matt Southworth

617 (233) — Chris Galla

617 (225) — John Sivek

615 (223) — Scott Lukas

614 (235) — John Mativa

614 (219-212) — Christian Vreeland

613 (212) — Victor Vreeland

611 (213-225) — Bill Beaver

610 (237) — Evan Miller

609 (222) — Larry Podsaid

609 (213) — Ryan Nesbitt

606 (237) — Cory Blevins

606 (213-210) — Mitchell Mosley

605 (223) — Jon Parent

605 (212-215) — Shawn Antol

604 (214) — Victor Vreeland

603 (237-227) — David Gorenflo

603 (226) — Carl Walter

602 (236) — Steve Flees

601 (224-210) — Dave Mackin

601 — Tristen Witkowski

Women’s High Game

215 — Sara Eggleston

214 — Abi Dierking

214 — Michaela Coffia

205 — Heather Ameel

202 — Kelly Newcomb

201 — Charlotte House

200 — Denise Vaughan

199 — Kim Sisk

197 — Renee Poremba

194 — Peggy Weber

194 — Michaela Weber

193 — Samantha Mosley

193 — Susan Stone

190 — Cathy Haywood

190 — Jan Moy

190 — LouAnn Hurst

Women’s High Series

595 (234) — Sharon Vreeland

591 (210-201) — Casey Lhamon

586 (234-196) — Heather Hull

582 (202-193) — Sheila Mosley

581 (191-217) — Sharon Vreeland

570 (202) — Angie Daniel

563 (214) — Michaela Meek

552 (214-198) — Ann Smith

551 (191) — Darlene Anderson

548 (201) — Michelle Smith

545 (196) — Ashley Conway

544 (217) — Sharon Sams

543 (192) — Michaela Meek

540 (199) — Samantha Rettelle

NCAA Football

The AP Top 25 Fared

Saturday, Oct. 15

No. 1 Georgia (6-0) vs. Vanderbilt. Next: vs. Florida, Saturday, Oct. 29.

No. 2 Ohio St. (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa, Saturday.

No. 3 Alabama (6-0) at No. 6 Tennessee. Next: vs. No. 16 Mississippi St., Saturday.

No. 4 Clemson (6-0) at Florida St. Next: vs. No. 18 Syracuse, Saturday.

No. 5 Michigan (7-0) beat No. 10 Penn St. 41-17. Next: vs. Michigan St., Saturday, Oct. 29.

No. 6 Tennessee (5-0) vs. No. 3 Alabama. Next: vs. UT-Martin, Saturday.

No. 7 Southern Cal (6-0) at No. 20 Utah. Next: at Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 29.

No. 8 Oklahoma St. (5-0) at No. 13 TCU. Next: vs. No. 22 Texas, Saturday.

No. 9 Mississippi (7-0) beat Auburn 48-34. Next: at LSU, Saturday.

No. 10 Penn St. (5-1) lost to No. 5 Michigan 41-17. Next: vs. Minnesota, Saturday.

No. 11 UCLA (6-0) did not play. Next: at No. 12 Oregon, Saturday.

No. 12 Oregon (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 11 UCLA, Saturday.

No. 13 TCU (5-0) vs. No. 8 Oklahoma St. Next: vs. No. 17 Kansas St., Saturday.

No. 14 Wake Forest (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Boston College, Saturday.

No. 15 NC State (5-1) at No. 18 Syracuse. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Thursday, Oct. 27.

No. 16 Mississippi St. (5-1) at No. 22 Kentucky. Next: at No. 3 Alabama, Saturday.

No. 17 Kansas St. (5-1) did not play. Next: at No. 13 TCU, Saturday.

No. 18 Syracuse (5-0) vs. No. 15 NC State. Next: at No. 4 Clemson, Saturday.

No. 19 Kansas (5-2) lost to Oklahoma 52-41. Next: at Baylor, Saturday.

No. 20 Utah (4-2) vs. No. 7 Southern Cal. Next: at Washington St., Thursday, Oct. 27.

No. 21 Cincinnati (5-1) did not play. Next: at SMU, Saturday.

No. 22 Kentucky (4-2) vs. No. 16 Mississippi St. Next: at No. 6 Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 29.

No. 22 Texas (5-2) beat Iowa St. 24-21. Next: at No. 8 Oklahoma St., Saturday.

No. 24 Illinois (6-1) beat Minnesota 26-14. Next: at Nebraska, Saturday, Oct. 29.

No. 25 James Madison (5-0) at Georgia Southern. Next: vs. Marshall, Saturday.

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Florida 2 2 0 0 4 7 4

Detroit 1 1 0 0 2 3 0

Boston 1 1 0 0 2 5 2

Buffalo 2 1 1 0 2 7 5

Tampa Bay 2 1 1 0 2 6 5

Toronto 2 1 1 0 2 6 6

Montreal 2 1 1 0 2 4 6

Ottawa 1 0 1 0 0 1 4

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 2 2 0 0 4 6 2

Philadelphia 2 2 0 0 4 8 5

N.Y. Rangers 3 2 1 0 4 11 8

Pittsburgh 1 1 0 0 2 6 2

N.Y. Islanders 1 0 1 0 0 1 3

New Jersey 1 0 1 0 0 2 5

Washington 2 0 2 0 0 4 8

Columbus 2 0 2 0 0 3 9

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Nashville 3 2 1 0 4 8 7

Dallas 1 1 0 0 2 4 1

Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 2 4 1

Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 8 7

St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Minnesota 1 0 1 0 0 3 7

Arizona 1 0 1 0 0 2 6

Chicago 2 0 2 0 0 2 6

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 2 2 0 0 4 5 3

Seattle 2 1 0 1 3 8 6

Calgary 1 1 0 0 2 5 3

Edmonton 1 1 0 0 2 5 3

Anaheim 1 1 0 0 2 5 4

Vancouver 2 0 2 0 0 6 8

Los Angeles 2 0 2 0 0 4 8

San Jose 3 0 3 0 0 4 9

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 2

Detroit 3, Montreal 0

Winnipeg 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Carolina 2, San Jose 1

Saturday’s Games

Florida 4, Buffalo 3

Philadelphia 3, Vancouver 2

Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.

Baseball

Postseason Glance

x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES

(Best-of-3)

American League

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

Saturday, Oct. 8: Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0, 15 innings

Seattle 2, Toronto 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle 4, Toronto 0

Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle 10, Toronto 9

National League

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 3

Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

San Diego 2, New York 1

Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego 7, New York 1

Saturday, Oct. 8: New York 7, San Diego 3

Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego 6, New York 0

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

Houston 2, Seattle 0

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Houston 8, Seattle 7

Thursday, Oct. 13 — Houston 4, Seattle 2

Saturday, Oct. 15 — Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-2) at Seattle (Kirby 8-5), 4:07 p.m. (TBS)

x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Houston at Seattle, 3:07 p.m. (TBS)

x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Seattle at Houston, 5:07 p.m. (TNT)

New York 1, Cleveland 1

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — New York 4, Cleveland 1

Thursday, Oct. 13 — Cleveland at New York, ppd., rain

Friday, Oct. 14 — Cleveland 4, New York 2, 10 innings

Saturday, Oct. 15 — New York (Severino 7-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 7:37 p.m. (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 16 — New York (Cole 13-8) at Cleveland, 7:07 p.m. (TBS)

x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Cleveland at New York, 7:37 p.m. (TBS)

National League

San Diego 2, Los Angeles 1

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Los Angeles 5, San Diego 3

Wednesday, Oct. 12 — San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3

Friday, Oct. 14 — San Diego 2, Los Angeles 1

Saturday, Oct. 15 — Los Angeles (Anderson 15-5) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 9:37 p.m. (FS1)

x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — San Diego at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m. (FS1)

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6

Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0

Friday, Oct. 14 — Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1

Saturday, Oct. 15 — Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 3

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7)

American League

(All Games on TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 19: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner

Thursday, Oct. 20: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner

Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle

Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle

x-Monday, Oct. 24: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle

x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner

x-Wednesday, Oct. 26: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner

National League

(Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Philadelphia at Los Angeles OR Philadelphia at San Diego

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Philadelphia at Los Angeles OR Philadelphia at San Diego

Friday, Oct. 21: Los Angeles at Philadelphia OR San Diego at Philadelphia

Saturday, Oct. 22: Los Angeles at Philadelphia OR San Diego at Philadelphia

x-Sunday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles at Philadelphia OR San Diego at Philadelphia

x-Monday, Oct. 24: Philadelphia at Los Angeles OR Philadelphia at San Diego

x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: Philadelphia at Los Angeles OR Philadelphia at San Diego

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7)

(All Games on Fox)

Friday, Oct. 28:

Saturday, Oct. 29:

Monday, Oct. 31:

Tuesday, Nov. 1:

x-Wednesday, Nov. 2:

x-Friday, Nov. 4:

x-Saturday, Nov. 5:

