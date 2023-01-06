BOWLING

Lucky Jack’s League Scores

Men’s High Game

248 — Drew Newman

245 — Louis Plamondon

244 — Craig Capell

238 — Josh Matula

237 — Aaron Noble

234 — Chris Winkleman

231 — Jim Hurst

227 — Chad Fetterman

227 — Jerry Annis

225 — Bill Jenkins

225 — Kevin Krenn

225 — Mitchell Mosley

224 — Topher Lautner

224 — Quinn Maleski

224 — Brian Abernethy

224 — Kurt Kohler

224 — Simon Kohler

223 — Kris Bennett

223 — Jerry Orr

223 — Ed Ufer

222 — Jake Wiederhold

222 — Brandon Smith

221 — Jon Tuck

221 — Diz Dalzell

219 — Barry Kalnbach

219 — Jeff Wallace

219 — Christian Vreeland

217 — Abe Starkey

216 — Mark Grulke Jr.

216 — George Shumar

216 — Al Scriver

216 — Lucky Mericle

216 — Ken Parks

215 — Steve Cadwell

215 — John Metiva

215 — Jason Sawyer

214 — Kyle Scriver

214 — Rod Keillor

214 — Jerry Torresan

213 — Zack Cavanaugh

213 — Hal Green

213 — Ken Kocevar

213 — Kirk Parent

213 — Sam Walter

212 — Tim Holbrook

212 — Terry Lautner

211 — Justin Auguston

210 — Tom Hampel

210 — Kermie Moore

Men’s High Series

737 (236-225-276) — Gary Brown

730 (217-266-247) — Eric Porter

702 (252-247) — Shawn Antol

700 (254-223-223) — George Humphry

691 (256-235) — Mark Marek

689 (246-227-216) — Zack Cavanaugh

689 (226-246-217) — George Humphry

688 (258-214-216) — Evan Miller

684 (225-257) — Bryan Frank

684 (211-245-228) — Cody Klingelsmith

681 (254-233) — Marcus Oien

681 (234-255) — Shawn Antol

680 (235-227-218) — Jim Orr

679 (221-246-212) — Keith Weber

677 (224-257) — Todd Hawkins

677 (213-233-231) — Jon Tuck

673 (245-255) — Matt Southworth

672 (258-235) — Brad Wozniak

667 (254-212) — Mike Townsend

667 (228-224-215) — Brian Percy

664 (266) — Chuck Green

663 (279) — Butch Kinnee

663 (266) — Kyle Klingelsmith

657 (248) — Chip Culbertson

653 (236-212) — Fred Fasel

652 (256) — Bob Esman

650 (254) — Victor Vreeland

648 (210-246) — Jeremy Decker

647 (221-233) — Mitchell Mosley

646 (232-225) — Jim Palmer

645 (215-225) — John Sivek

644 (223-227) — Lucky Mericle

643 (234) — Ulysses Lennon

643 (213-223) — Brian Percy

640 (258-215) — Richard Barc

639 (255-222) — Evan Miller

636 (246) — Grant Maurer

636 (234) — Aaron Phillips

636 (225-242) — Eric Bootz

635 (254) — Butch Kinnee

633 (236) — Keith Blanke

632 (226-237) — Steve Flees

630 (237) — Brian Farnsworth

629 (224) — Jim Simmons

627 (246-214) — Jon Parent

626 (225) — Ben Orr

624 (228-214) — Justin Patterson

621 (231) — David L. Anderson

620 (248) — Mark Martin

620 (240) — Chris Sirois

620 (234-210) — Eric Porter

619 (237) — Josh Sullivan

618 (211-234) — Chip Fryer

618 — Steve Fouch

617 (226) — Alex Lecik

617 (219) — Ray W. Horton

616 (227-215) — Rob Davis

615 (233) — Tim Brien

611 (235) — Jon Lamb

611 (225) — Jeremy Decker

609 (241) — Dave Payne

609 (211) — Scott Hebert

608 (237) — Dru Klingelsmith

608 (211-223) — Mike Longo

607 (220-216) — Jerry Kopchia

606 (247) — Fred Marsh

605 (245) — Kyle Rice

605 (236) — Mark Martin

605 (219) — Gary Greenman

604 (236) — Jared Musser

604 (215) — Jon Parent

604 (212) — Joe Dixon

602 (215) — Joe Rutkowski

Women’s High Game

210 — Ashley Conway

206 — Sheila Mosley

202 — Susan Stone

197 — Darlene Anderson

194 — Meredith Hansen

193 — Diane Smith

190 — Jean Steffes

190 — Judy Knight

190 — Arlene Prepejchal

Women’s High Series

624 (216-223) — Sharon Vreeland

611 (191-221-199) — Denise Vaughan

587 (236) — Bobbi Jo Babik

572 (221) — Brandi Demo

569 (192-222) — Sharon Sams

548 (201-209) — Trina McClellan

545 (202) — Abi Dierking

543 (206) — Kim Sisk

542 (201) — Rhojo Crick

537 (191) — Janice Moy

536 (194) — Allie Decker

530 (200) — Stacy Percy

PREP ICE HOCKEY

MHSAA Rankings 1/8/23

Division 1

1. Livonia Stevenson

2. Brighton

3. Clarkston

4. Hartland

5. Muskegon Mona Shores

6. Lake Orion

7. Saline

8. Salem

9. Utica Eisenhower

Division 2

1. Trenton

2. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

3. Marquette

4. Alpena

5. Grosse Pointe South

6. Saginaw Heritage

7. Detroit U-D Jesuit

8. Warren De La Salle Collegiate

9. Midland

Division 3

1. Flint Powers Catholic

2. Traverse City St Francis

3. Riverview Gabriel Richard

4. Detroit Country Day

5. Orchard Lake St Mary’s

6. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

7. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

8. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

9. Chelsea

PREP WRESTLING

MHSAA Rankings 1/8/23

Division 1

1. Davison

2. Hartland

3. Macomb Dakota

4. Romeo

5. Temperance Bedford

6. Rockford

7. Holt

8. Clarkston

9. Westland John Glenn

Division 2

1. Goodrich

2. Mason

3. Bay City John Glenn

4. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg

5. Stevensville Lakeshore

6. Gaylord

7. Monroe Jefferson

8. Allendale

9. Plainwell

Division 3

1. Clinton

2. Algonac

3. Richmond

4. Three Rivers

5. Whitehall

6. Kingsley

7. Yale

8. Freeland

9. Gladstone

Division 4

1. New Lothrop

2. St Louis

3. Bronson

4. Iron Mountain

5. Union City

6. Martin

7. Lawton

8. Manchester

9. Lakeview

PREP GIRLS HOOPS

MHSAA Power Ratings 1/8/23

Division 1

1. Rockford

2. Farmington Hills Mercy

3. Lowell

4. Hudsonville

5. Wayne Memorial

6. Holland West Ottawa

7. Grand Blanc

8. Northville

9. Temperance Bedford

10. Traverse City Central

11. Hartland

12. Grosse Pointe North

13. Rochester

14. Riverview

15. West Bloomfield

16. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer

17. North Farmington

18. Byron Center

19. DeWitt

Division 2

1. Lake Fenton

2. Chelsea

3. Haslett

4. Frankenmuth

5. Escanaba

6. Tecumseh

7. Edwardsburg

8. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

9. Vicksburg

10. Dearborn Divine Child

11. Williamston

12. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard

13. Redford Westfield Prep

14. Wixom St Catherine

15. Imlay City

16. Freeland

17. North Branch

18. Warren Regina

19. Parma Western

Division 3

1. Harbor Springs

2. Dansville

3. Evart

4. Buchanan

5. Ithaca

6. Reading

7. Cass City

8. McBain

9. Blissfield

10. Lake City

11. Pewamo-Westphalia

12. Calumet

13. Ovid-Elsie

14. Potterville

15. Sanford Meridian

16. Plymouth Christian Academy

17. Kalamazoo Christian

18. Ottawa Lake Whiteford

19. Bad Axe

Division 4

1. Mackinaw City

2. Cedarville

3. Ontonagon

4. Fowler

5. Morenci

6. Martin

7. Baraga

8. Brethren

9. Johannesburg-Lewiston

10. Portland St Patrick

11. Ewen-Trout Creek

12. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary

13. Manistee Catholic Central

14. Southfield Christian

15. Marlette

16. Mendon

17. Marion

18. Allen Park Cabrini

19. Carney-Nadeau

NCAA hoops

Men’s Top 25 Fared

Saturday

No. 1 Purdue (14-1) did not play. Next: at Penn St., Sunday.

No. 2 Houston (15-1) did not play. Next: at Cincinnati, Sunday.

No. 3 Kansas (14-1) beat West Virginia 76-62. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Tuesday.

No. 4 UConn (15-2) beat Creighton 69-60. Next: at Marquette, Wednesday.

No. 5 Arizona (14-2) lost to Washington St. 74-61. Next: at Oregon St., Thursday.

No. 6 Texas (13-2) beat Oklahoma St. 56-46 Next: vs. No. 17 TCU, Wednesday.

No. 7 Alabama (13-2) beat Kentucky 78-52. Next: at No. 13 Arkansas, Wednesday.

No. 8 Tennessee (13-2) beat South Carolina 85-42. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Tuesday.

No. 9 Gonzaga (13-3) at Santa Clara. Next: at BYU, Thursday.

No. 10 UCLA (14-2) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Thursday.

No. 11 Virginia (11-3) beat Syracuse 73-66. Next: vs. North Carolina, Tuesday.

No. 12 Miami (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. Boston College, Wednesday.

No. 13 Arkansas (12-2) at No. 22 Auburn. Next: vs. No. 7 Alabama, Wednesday.

No. 14 Wisconsin (11-3) lost to Illinois 79-69. Next: vs. Michigan St., Tuesday.

No. 15 Indiana (10-4) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern, Sunday.

No. 16 Duke (12-4) beat Boston College 65-64. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Wednesday.

No. 17 TCU (13-2) lost to No. 25 Iowa St. 69-67. Next: at No. 6 Texas, Wednesday.

No. 18 Xavier (13-3) beat Villanova 88-80. Next: vs. Creighton, Wednesday.

No. 19 Baylor (10-5) lost to Kansas St. 97-95, OT. Next: at West Virginia, Wednesday.

No. 20 Missouri (13-2) beat Vanderbilt 85-82. Next: at Texas A&M, Wednesday.

No. 21 New Mexico (14-1) vs. UNLV. Next: vs. Oral Roberts, Monday.

No. 22 Auburn (11-3) vs. No. 13 Arkansas. Next: at Mississippi, Tuesday.

No. 23 Charleston (16-1) beat Delaware 75-64. Next: at UNC Wilmington, Wednesday.

No. 24 Ohio St. (10-4) did not play. Next: at Maryland, Sunday.

No. 25 Iowa St. (12-2) beat No. 17 TCU 69-67. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Tuesday.

Michigan St. 59, Michigan 53

MICHIGAN (9-6)

Williams 1-4 1-2 3, Dickinson 8-16 1-2 18, Bufkin 4-11 7-8 15, Je.Howard 3-8 2-2 10, McDaniel 0-4 0-0 0, Baker 0-5 0-0 0, Barnes 0-1 0-0 0, Reed 2-3 1-1 5, Ja.Howard 0-1 0-0 0, Tschetter 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 19-55 12-16 53.

NCAA hoops

MICHIGAN ST. (11-4)

Hauser 3-13 0-0 7, Sissoko 1-4 0-0 2, Akins 1-5 3-4 6, Hoggard 6-10 2-2 15, Walker 5-12 2-3 14, Hall 5-9 4-4 15, Brooks 0-2 0-0 0, Kohler 0-0 0-0 0, Holloman 0-1 0-0 0, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 11-13 59.

Halftime_Michigan St. 27-18. 3-Point Goals_Michigan 3-20 (Je.Howard 2-6, Dickinson 1-3, Barnes 0-1, McDaniel 0-1, Tschetter 0-1, Williams 0-2, Baker 0-3, Bufkin 0-3), Michigan St. 6-19 (Walker 2-5, Hoggard 1-1, Akins 1-2, Hall 1-2, Hauser 1-7, Brooks 0-2). Rebounds_Michigan 29 (Dickinson 7), Michigan St. 35 (Hauser 10). Assists_Michigan 8 (McDaniel 4), Michigan St. 12 (Hoggard 6). Total Fouls_Michigan 18, Michigan St. 19. A_14,797 (16,280).

Women’s Top 25 Fared

Saturday

No. 1 South Carolina (15-0) did not play. Next: at Mississippi St., Sunday.

No. 2 Stanford (15-1) did not play. Next: at California, Sunday.

No. 3 Ohio St. (16-0) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Sunday.

No. 4 Notre Dame (12-1) did not play. Next: at No. 22 North Carolina, Sunday.

No. 5 UConn (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. DePaul, Sunday.

No. 6 Indiana (13-1) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Sunday.

No. 7 LSU (15-0) did not play. Next: at Kentucky, Sunday.

No. 8 Utah (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona St., Friday.

No. 9 Virginia Tech (13-2) did not play. Next: at Miami, Sunday.

No. 10 NC State (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia, Sunday.

No. 11 Iowa St. (10-2) did not play. Next: at No. 17 Oklahoma, Sunday.

No. 12 UCLA (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Sunday.

No. 13 Maryland (13-3) beat Michigan St. 94-85. Next: at No. 6 Indiana, Thursday.

No. 14 Michigan (13-3) lost to No. 16 Iowa 94-85. Next: at Purdue, Tuesday.

No. 15 Arizona (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 18 Oregon, Sunday.

No. 16 Iowa (12-4) beat No. 14 Michigan 94-85. Next: vs. Northwestern, Wednesday.

No. 17 Oklahoma (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa St., Sunday.

No. 18 Oregon (12-3) did not play. Next: at No. 15 Arizona, Sunday.

No. 19 Duke (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Thursday.

No. 20 Gonzaga (16-2) beat Santa Clara 78-61. Next: at Portland, Saturday.

No. 21 Kansas (12-2) lost to No. 23 Baylor 75-62. Next: at Texas, Tuesday.

No. 22 North Carolina (9-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, Sunday.

No. 23 Baylor (12-3) beat No. 21 Kansas 75-62. Next: vs. Oklahoma St., Wednesday.

No. 24 St. John’s (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. Xavier, Sunday.

No. 25 Creighton (9-5) did not play. Next: vs. Marquette, Sunday.

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 28 12 .700 —

Brooklyn 26 13 .667 1½

Phila. 23 15 .605 4

New York 22 18 .550 6

Toronto 16 23 .410 11½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 21 19 .525 —

Atlanta 18 21 .462 2½

Washington 17 23 .425 4

Orlando 14 25 .359 6½

Charlotte 11 29 .275 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 25 14 .641 —

Cleveland 25 15 .625 ½

Indiana 22 18 .550 3½

Chicago 18 21 .462 7

Detroit 11 31 .262 15½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Memphis 25 13 .658 —

New Orleans 24 15 .615 1½

Dallas 22 17 .564 3½

San Antonio 13 27 .325 13

Houston 10 29 .256 15½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 26 13 .667 —

Portland 19 19 .500 6½

Utah 20 21 .488 7

Minnesota 19 21 .475 7½

Oklahoma City 17 22 .436 9

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Sacramento 20 17 .541 —

Golden State 20 19 .513 1

L.A. Clippers 21 20 .512 1

Phoenix 20 20 .500 1½

L.A. Lakers 18 21 .462 3

Friday’s Games

Chicago 126, Phila. 112

Indiana 108, Portland 99

Brooklyn 108, New Orleans 102

New York 112, Toronto 108

Charlotte 138, Milwaukee 109

Oklahoma City 127, Washington 110

San Antonio 121, Detroit 109

Minnesota 128, L.A. Clippers 115

Denver 121, Cleveland 108

Miami 104, Phoenix 96

L.A. Lakers 130, Atlanta 114

Saturday’s Games

Boston 121, San Antonio 116

New Orleans at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Utah at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Phila. at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Portland at Toronto, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 6 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Orleans at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.

Orlando at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Phila., 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Utah, 9 p.m.

Orlando at Portland, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Buffalo 12 3 0 .800 420 263

Miami 8 8 0 .500 386 393

New England 8 8 0 .500 341 312

e-N.Y. Jets 7 9 0 .438 290 305

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 8 8 0 .500 384 334

Tennessee 7 9 0 .438 282 339

e-Indianapolis 4 11 1 .281 258 395

e-Houston 2 13 1 .156 257 389

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Cincinnati 11 4 0 .733 391 306

x-Baltimore 10 6 0 .625 334 288

Pittsburgh 8 8 0 .500 280 332

e-Cleveland 7 9 0 .438 347 353

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Kansas City 14 3 0 .824 496 369

x-L.A. Chargers 10 6 0 .625 363 353

e-Las Vegas 6 11 0 .353 395 418

e-Denver 4 12 0 .250 256 331

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

NFL

East

W L T Pct PF PA

x-Phila. 13 3 0 .813 455 328

x-Dallas 12 4 0 .750 461 316

x-N.Y. Giants 9 6 1 .594 349 349

e-Washington 7 8 1 .469 295 337

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Tampa Bay 8 8 0 .500 296 328

e-New Orleans 7 9 0 .438 323 335

e-Atlanta 6 10 0 .375 335 369

e-Carolina 6 10 0 .375 337 367

North

W L T Pct PF PA

y-Minnesota 12 4 0 .750 395 414

Detroit 8 8 0 .500 433 411

Green Bay 8 8 0 .500 354 351

e-Chicago 3 13 0 .188 313 434

West

W L T Pct PF PA

y-San Francisco 12 4 0 .750 412 264

Seattle 8 8 0 .500 388 385

e-L.A. Rams 5 11 0 .313 291 365

e-Arizona 4 12 0 .250 327 411

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City 31, Las Vegas 13

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Phila., 4:25 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 38 30 4 4 64 145 85

Toronto 39 23 9 7 53 131 105

Tampa Bay 38 24 13 1 49 133 112

Buffalo 36 19 15 2 40 143 122

Florida 40 18 18 4 40 132 136

Detroit 37 16 14 7 39 113 125

Ottawa 38 18 17 3 39 116 116

Montreal 39 15 21 3 33 104 148

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 40 25 8 7 57 127 108

New Jersey 40 25 12 3 53 136 106

N.Y. Rangers 41 22 12 7 51 134 113

Washington 42 22 14 6 50 139 118

N.Y. Islanders 41 22 17 2 46 129 114

Pittsburgh 38 19 13 6 44 124 116

Philadelphia 39 15 17 7 37 108 127

Columbus 38 12 24 2 26 100 151

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Dallas 40 23 11 6 52 139 109

Winnipeg 39 25 13 1 51 126 99

Minnesota 37 22 13 2 46 121 103

Nashville 38 18 14 6 42 108 115

Colorado 37 19 15 3 41 109 108

St. Louis 39 19 17 3 41 125 143

Arizona 38 13 20 5 31 107 141

Chicago 38 9 25 4 22 82 141

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 41 27 12 2 56 139 115

Los Angeles 42 22 14 6 50 137 145

Seattle 37 21 12 4 46 131 118

Calgary 40 19 14 7 45 126 120

Edmonton 40 21 17 2 44 142 135

Vancouver 38 17 18 3 37 131 149

San Jose 40 12 20 8 32 124 151

Anaheim 40 12 24 4 28 95 162

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Florida 3, Detroit 2

Nashville 3, Washington 2

Winnipeg 4, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago 2, Arizona 0

Calgary 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Anaheim 5, San Jose 4, OT

Saturday’s Games

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT

Columbus 4, Carolina 3, SO

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Boston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Florida at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Deals

Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Traded LHP Gregory Soto and 2B Kody Clemens to Philadelphia in exchange for OF Matt Vierling, SS Nick Maton and C Donny Sands.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tayron Guerrero to a minor league contract. Activated SS Spencer Steer, RHP Justin Dunn, OF Michael Siani.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed G Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Eric Banks and RB Ty’Son Williams to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted LS Hunter Bradley and S Josh Thomas to the active roster from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted WR Josh Ali to the active roster from the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived WR DeSean Jackson and TE Nick Boyle. Promoted QB Brett Hundley and DT Rayshad Nichols to the active roster from the practice squad. Reinstated WR Tylan Wallace and CB Daryl Worley to the active roster from injured reserve.

BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted WR John Brown to the active roster from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed C Sam Tecklenburg and WR Preston Williams to the active roster. Promoted DT Phil Hoskins and CB Josh Norman to the active roster from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted DBs Greg Stroman and Adrian Colbert to the active roster from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted QB Jake Browning to the active roster from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted LB Storey Jackson and DE Sam Kamara to the active roster from the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB Xavier Rhodes to the practice squad and OL Dakoda Shepley to the active roster. Promoted OT Alex Taylor and S Tyler Coyle to the active roster from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted OLB Wyatt Ray and ILB Ray Wilborn to the active roster from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Promoted RB Jermar Jefferson and CB Jarren Williams to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Promoted WR Johnny Johnson III to the active roster from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted WR Keke Coutee and S Trevor Denbow to the active roster from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted OL Coy Cronk to the active roster from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Promoted DL David Moa and RB Larry Rountree to the active roster from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted DB T.J. Carter to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed TE Jared Pinkney to the active roster. Placed DB Nick Scott on injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted QB Mike Glennon and LB Brennan Scarlett to the active roster from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Reinstated TE Irv Smith Jr. and DL Jonathan Bullard to the active roster from injured reserve. Promoted LB Ryan Connelly and G Kyle Hinton to the active roster from the practice squad. Released DL Sheldon Day. Signed TE Nick Muse to the active roster.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Promoted LB Calvin Munson and TE Matt Sokol to the active roster from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Promoted DT Jack Heflin and QB Davis Webb to the active roster from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Will Parks, DE Bradlee Anae, OL Eric Smith, OL Adam Pankey and WR Irvin Charles to the active roster. Placed S Lamarcus Joyner, CB Grandin Echols, OL Duane Brown, OL George Fant and OL Nate Herbig on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Reinstated S C.J. Gardner-Johnson and DE Robert Quinn to the active roster from injured reserve. Placed LB Shaun Bradley and DE Janarius Robinson on injured reserve. Signed P Brett Kern to the active roster.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted DT Renell Wren to the active roster from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Reinstated RB Elijah Mitchell to the active roster from injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed OLB Joshua Onujiogu to the active roster. Promoted LB Alexander Johnson and WR Cade Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted DL Ifeadi Odenigbo and OT Justin Skule to the active roster from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Reinstated TE Armani Rogers to the active roster from injured reserve. Placed LB Jamin Davis on injured reserve. Promoted RB Reggie Bonnafon and DB Troy Apke to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned G Gage Alexander to Tulsa (ECHL) from San Diego (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled G Eric Comrie from Rochester (AHL). Reassigned Fs Jiri Kulich and Isak Rosen to Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled LW Jakob Pelletier and RW Walker Duehr from Calgary (AHL) loans.

EDMONTON OILERS — Reassigned G Ryan Fanti to Fort Wayne (ECHL) from Bakersfield (AHL). Loaned F James Hamblin to Bakersfield.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned D Josh Maniscalco to Wheeling (ECHL) from Wilke-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned C Aliaksei Protas to Hershey (AHL). Placed F Joe Snively on waivers.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Assigned C Drake Rymsha to Fort Wayne (ECHL) on loan.

CALGARY WRANGLERS — Recalled C Rory Kerins, Cs Matt Marcinew and Ilya Nikolaev from Rapid City loans.

LAVAL ROCKET — Signed D Eric Williams to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Assigned D Adam Karshik to Reading (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Assigned G Isaac Poulter to Worcester (ECHL) on loan.

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Returned F Justin Addamo to Wheeling (ECHL) from loan.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Florida RW Kyle Neuber three games for an illegal check to the head in a game on Jan. 6 against Orlando.

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released G Stan Basisty to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Activated D Ryan Orgel and F Shawn Weller from reserve. Placed Fs Brady Fleurent and Colin Long on reserve.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated D Jalen Smereck and F Matt Berry from reserve. Placed D Bray Crowder on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Acquired G Jordan Bustard from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Activated D Austin Crossley and F Brad Morrison from reserve. Placed D Robert Calisti and F Leif Mattson on reserve. Returned G Michael Faraj to the emergency backup goalie list.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Placed G Rylan Parenteau on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated D Nicholas Canade from reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated F Cole Stallard from reserve. Placed D Bo Hanson on reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated D Josh McDougall from reserve. Placed F Brett Ouderkirk on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated D Clark Hiebert and F Bennett MacArthur from reserve. Placed D Dmitri Semykin and F Jaydon Dureau on reserve.

READING ROYALS — Traded D Max Balinson to Fort Wayne.

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Activated G Darion Hanson from reserve. Placed G Isaiah Saville on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Sean Gulka from reserve. Placed D Chaz Reddekopp on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Placed F Brett McKenzie on injured reserve, effective Dec. 31.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated G Francis Marotte from reserve. Placed G Philippe Desrosiers on reserve. Suspended F Chrystopher Collin.

TULSA OILERS — Released G Brad Arvantis from his standard player contract (SPC). Placed G Daniel Mannella on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released D Joe Leonidas. Signed G Brad Barone to the active roster. Claimed D Brandon Fehd from Adirondack and placed on reserve. Placed Fs Luke Santerno on reserve. Returned G Christian Pellegrino to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

WORCESTER RAILERS — Released D Conor Breen. Signed D Jake Schultz to the active roster. Placed F Blake Christensen on reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Signed F Iván Franco on loan from Club Libertad pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired M Martín Ojeda from Godoy Cruz as a designated player, pending the receipt of his P-1 Visa, internatinal transfer certificate (ITC) and medical evaluation, on a three-year contract through 2025, with Club options in 2026 and 2027.

