The Big Ten has maintained a high standard in men’s basketball this decade, with seven teams reaching the Final Four since 2010.
Three teams advanced to the national title game, including Michigan in 2018, Wisconsin in 2015 and Michigan in 2013. But a national title has eluded the conference since Mateen Cleaves-led Michigan State cut down the nets in Indianapolis in 2000.
Michigan State’s Final Four run ended last season with a 61-51 loss to Texas Tech, but there is thought Tom Izzo’s squad has enough pieces back to make an even deeper run heading into the 2019-20 season.
Here’s a look at five burning questions surrounding Big Ten basketball:
1. Can Michigan State end the conference’s national title drought?
The Spartans are loaded, with three returning starters, including preseason All-American guard Cassius Winston and preseason All-American big man Xavier Tillman. Michigan State is the consensus preseason No. 1 team in the country and is favored to return to the Final Four for a second straight season and the ninth time under Izzo. With a rotation Izzo projects to be as deep as 11 players, the Spartans should be able to withstand injuries and foul trouble during the course of the season and still play at a high level.
2. Is Michigan coach Juwan Howard ready for the Big Ten?
Howard has never been a head basketball coach at any level, having served as an NBA assistant for six seasons under Erik Spoelstra with the Miami Heat. The Wolverines have brought in long-time former St. Joe’s coach Phil Martelli to help Howard on the bench, but there will be times where Howard and Martelli will need to match wits with experienced coaches in the league such as Izzo. Maryland’s Mark Turgeon and Purdue’s Matt Painter. How well Howard and Martelli can communicate and come up with effective gameplans could determine whether Michigan can contend for a Big Ten title.
3. Can IU take a positive step in Archie Miller’s third season?
The Hoosiers are coming off a disappointing 2018-19 campaign in which they lost 14 of their final 21 games after a 12-2 start. Indiana lost its top two scorers, guard Romeo Langford and forward Juwan Morgan, but Miller feels like his team is deeper and more experienced. Senior guard Devonte Green will step into a scoring and leadership role as team co-captain, and incoming McDonald’s All-American freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis will be asked to contribute heavily early in order for IU to have success.
4. How will Purdue move on without Carsen Edwards?
The Boilermakers are still a preseason Top 25 team, with point guard Nojel Eastern and center Matt Haarms back from a team that reached the Elite Eight for the first time since 2000. Purdue coach Matt Painter said the Boilermakers will take a collective approach in replacing the production of Edwards, who led the Big Ten in scoring at 24.3 points per game last season. Adding high-scoring graduate transfer guard Jahaad Proctor from High Point (19.5 ppg in 2018-19) could help, though Proctor must prove he can handle the physicality and defenses he will encounter playing at a higher college level.
5. Can Maryland challenge Michigan State for the Big Ten title?
The Terps suffered an injury blow when freshman 7-foot-2 center Chol Marial underwent surgery earlier this month to repair stress fractures in both legs. Marial will miss three to four months. But led by quick, experienced point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. and scoring power forward Jalen Smith, Maryland enters the preseason as a top-10 team and has the best chance to challenge Michigan State for the league’s top spot. Turgeon, in his 21st year as a coach and his eighth season at Maryland, is a proven leader capable of guiding the Terps through any more adversity they may encounter during the season.
