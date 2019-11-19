Record-Eagle Sports Writer James Cook will be posting live updates from this evening's Division 4 volleyball state quarterfinals match-up between No. 5 Leland and No. 6 Merrill from Chippewa Hills High School in Remus. Coverage is set to begin about 6 p.m.
Also in action are Honorable Mention Traverse City St. Francis and No. 7 Beaverton (Division 3 at Houghton Lake), as well as No. 6 Kingsley and Freeland (Division 2 at Ionia).
Leave your thoughts in the comments section below. Follow Record-Eagle.com after the matches or see Wednesday's newspaper for more coverage.
