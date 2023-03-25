 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Highest gusts up to 40 kts from the north and highest
waves around 9 feet.

* WHERE...Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse
Light to Norwood MI, Norwood MI to 5NM West of Mackinac Bridge
including Little Traverse Bay, Sleeping Bear Point to Grand
Traverse Light MI, Point Betsie to Sleeping Bear Point MI and
Manistee to Point Betsie MI.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous highest waves
which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&
Live updates: TC St. Francis vs. Flint Beecher — boys basketball state final

Follow along here for live updates from Record-Eagle staff members as they cover today's Division 3 boys basketball state championship game featuring Traverse City St. Francis and Flint Beecher. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

The No. 8-ranked Gladiators (24-4) are playing in the program's second state title game; the first was in 2012 and also was against Flint Beecher, which is currently ranked No. 3 and sports a record of 23-4 on the season.

Come back to Record-Eagle.com after the game, or see Sunday's paper, for more coverage.

