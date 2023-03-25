Live updates: TC St. Francis vs. Flint Beecher — boys basketball state final

Follow along here for live updates from Record-Eagle staff members as they cover today's Division 3 boys basketball state championship game featuring Traverse City St. Francis and Flint Beecher. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
The No. 8-ranked Gladiators (24-4) are playing in the program's second state title game; the first was in 2012 and also was against Flint Beecher, which is currently ranked No. 3 and sports a record of 23-4 on the season.
