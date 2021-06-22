Join us this evening at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School Field as we celebrate our local high school senior softball players at the first annual Record-Eagle Summer Classic. Opening pitch is set for 6 p.m.
We encourage all family, friends and community members to attend to show their support for these local seniors. The event is completely free to the public.
Follow along below for live updates from the game.
Look for a commemorative publication in Sunday's newspaper, which will include player bios, game results, photos and more.
And head out to Turtle Creek Stadium tomorrow night at 7 p.m. for part two of the Summer Classic, featuring local baseball all-stars.