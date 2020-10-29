Record-Eagle sports writers will be posting live updates from high school sports playoff games tonight, with coverage set to start about 7 p.m.
Look for updates from the No. 6 Suttons Bay (6-0) vs. Manistee Catholic (1-5) regional football clash (8-player Division 1), and No. 2 Traverse City West (20-1-2) vs. Muskegon Mona Shores (14-3-1) Division 1 regional soccer championship game, as well as others.
Leave your thoughts in the comments section below. Follow Record-Eagle.com after the games, or see Friday's paper for more coverage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.