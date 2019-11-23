The high school sports postseason rolls on today with several local teams in action across the state — follow all the updates right here. The Leland Comets volleyball team gets the day started at 10 a.m. when they face Mendon for a Division 4 state championship in Battle Creek.
Then at 11 a.m., Suttons Bay kicks off its 8-player football state final against Colon at the Superior Dome in Marquette.
This afternoon features the Kingsley Stags playing Lansing Catholic in Greenville, and Glen Lake facing Montague in Clare in football state semifinals action, starting about 1 p.m.
Leave your thoughts in the comments section below. Follow Record-Eagle.com after the games or see Sunday's newspaper for more coverage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.