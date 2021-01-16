Follow along here for updates throughout an afternoon packed full of local playoff football action. First games kick off at 1 p.m.
Look for updates from the Traverse City St. Francis at Cass City, Cadillac at Edwardsburg, Johannesburg-Lewiston vs. Ubly, Grayling at Montague, and Traverse City Central at Muskegon Mona Shores semifinal games, as well as Suttons Bay's 8-player state championship match-up against Adrian Lenawee Christian.
