LAKE CITY AT GLEN LAKE

Glen Lake quarterback Reece Hazelton (16) runs past a group of Lake City defenders in the second quarter of a district semifinal.

 Record-Eagle file photo/Jan-Michael Stump

Record-Eagle staff members will be posting live updates from today's showdown at Ford Field in Detroit for the Division 6 high school state football championship. The No. 5 Glen Lake Lakers (12-1) will face the No. 1 Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central Falcons (11-1) — kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m.

