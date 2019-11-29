Record-Eagle staff members will be posting live updates from today's showdown at Ford Field in Detroit for the Division 6 high school state football championship. The No. 5 Glen Lake Lakers (12-1) will face the No. 1 Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central Falcons (11-1) — kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m.
Leave your thoughts in the comments section below. Follow Record-Eagle.com after the game or see Saturday's newspaper for more coverage.
