Three local soccer teams continue their quests for state glory this evening when they play in the semifinal round, and Record-Eagle staff members will be posting live updates right here.
No. 2 Traverse City West (21-1-2) is set to face No. 5 Troy Athens (14-2-3) at Holt High School in Division 1 action; it's No. 1 Elk Rapids (19-2-4) vs. No. 4 Grand Rapids South Christian (17-0-1) in Division 3 at Cedar Springs; and in Division 4, No. 14 Leland (15-4-2) faces No. 9 Grandville Calvin Christian (18-0-2) at Kentwood. All three matches begin at 6 p.m.
Follow Record-Eagle.com after the games or see Thursday's paper for more coverage.
