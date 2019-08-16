TRAVERSE CITY — The whole season has led to tonight, when the Traverse City Pit Spitters host the Eau Claire Express in the Northwoods League's Summer Collegiate World Series championship game. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Record-Eagle Sports Writers Jake Atnip and James Cook will be posting live updates from Pit Spitters Park. Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.
Follow Record-Eagle.com after the game or check out Saturday's newspaper for more coverage.
