TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission was in the Grand Traverse region for one of several meetings being held around the state in which district boundaries for three Senate and nine House districts will be redrawn.
Two sessions were held Thursday from 1-4 p.m. and from 5-8 p.m. at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa in Acme. Only two people showed up for the earlier session, though there were likely several people watching the livestreamed meeting, said Edward Woods III, communications and outreach director for the 13-member commission.
Several people showed up for coffee chats Thursday morning at various restaurants around the region, Woods said.
The commission is also tasked with resetting boundaries for the state’s Congressional districts after Michigan lost a seat, taking its representation down to 13. That’s in spite of the fact that state population is now more than 10 million, according to U.S. Census figures.
“Our population increased, but it didn’t increase fast enough compared to other states to retain the seat,” Woods said.
Under the new census, Michigan’s 38 Senate districts will have an ideal 265,193 people; its 110 house seats will have 91,612 and the 13 Congressional districts will ideally have 771,3030 people each.
On Thursday, proposed draft maps were created for House districts in the upper peninsula, the northeast and the northwest.
Several mapping sessions are planned around the state through September, with a vote taken on the final drafts on Sept. 30. More public hearings will then be held, with one set for Oct. 12 in Gaylord.
The maps may be changed using public input, after which another vote is taken, followed by 45 days in which the public has a final opportunity to comment.
“The whole thing with the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission is that the citizens drive the process and what they have said is they want fair maps and citizen input,” Woods said.
Those who sit on the commission cannot be involved in politics, like Steven T. Lett of Interlochen, who said he submitted his application and was chosen.
“Since I’m not in politics I thought it would be an exciting opportunity to have some input as an ordinary citizen,” Lett said.
Up until now district lines have been drawn by those in power, whether that’s Democrats or Republicans, to stay in power, Lett said. Now there’s a chance for the people to do what they want to do, he said, calling it a messy process.
“We’re here to do whatever we think is right based on what people tell us,” Lett said.
Sixteen public hearings held prior to the map-drawing stage of the process were well-attended, with up to 150 people giving input at each hearing, Lett said. The commission also looks at a portal every day at Michigan.gov/MICRC, where people can give written input.
In 2018 Michigan voters overwhelmingly said yes to Proposal 2, which gave the drawing of congressional and legislative districts to an independent commission in which four members are Democrats, four are Republicans and five are independents or members of third parties. Before Proposal 2 the Michigan legislature was responsible for drawing the boundaries, with districts often gerrymandered to favor one party.
A redistricting plan must be approved by at least seven members that include two Democrats, two Republicans and two members not affiliated with either party.
Northport resident Barbara Conley showed up for the evening session.
“I’m tired of being gerrymandered,” Conley said. “It’s an opportunity to do something we haven’t done in Michigan before — to have an independent redistricting.”
She wants to make sure the commission knows how important the maps are.
“We shouldn’t know who’s going to win by how the district is drawn,” Conley said.
The MICRC is following the U.S. Constitution, which says districts shall be of equal population; geographically contiguous; reasonably compact; considerate of county, city and township boundaries; and reflective of the state’s diversity and communities of interest, such as those that share cultural characteristics or economic interests.
In addition, neither party shall have a disproportionate advantage.
Dennis Starner, of Midland, said he’s a partisan observer of the process.
“I’m just observing and trying to figure out who is going to be running against whom in the Senate, who we need to recruit for the House,” said Starner, who has a second home in Suttons Bay. “They’re going to chop us up.”