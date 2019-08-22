TRAVERSE CITY — Line 5, Enbridge’s 65-year-old oil pipeline that spans the Straits of Mackinac, is the focal point of deep controversy.
Find out more about the pipeline Monday when the State Theater shows “Line 5,” a three-part documentary being shown in full, according to a release. Filmmaker Barton Bund aims to show the risk the pipeline, built in 1953, poses should a spill or leak occur, especially during winter when ice would complicate cleanup efforts.
Barton will field questions after the screening, according to the release. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the film starts at 6 p.m.
