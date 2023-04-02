Friske should focus on housing, health care
State Rep. Neil Friske, R-Charlevoix, is wasting taxpayer time and money by pushing his agenda to censor books in our public libraries and schools.
His 107th District has serious problems with child poverty and hunger instability.
With no workforce housing and untenable medical costs, Friske is wasting our time pushing a censorship agenda.
If he believes God put him in this position to make a difference in people's lives, then what is he waiting for?
He should fight for the things that will really make a difference for the people in the 107th.
Eileen Thorp
Petoskey
