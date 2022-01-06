Build it now
After countless meetings, it seems to me that a new Senior Center can be built on the bay, its current site, through a simple process of agreements.
The City of Traverse City should reaffirm its commitment to ask city voters for approval of a long-term lease to the county of the potion of Milliken Park required to build the new Senior Center with adjacent parking and recreational areas.
The county should place sufficient millage on the ballot over the shortest possible payoff time to fund the new center and provide sufficient funds to staff and maintain it.
We already have paid for a magnificent design and since using millage to pay for it will not affect the county or city budgets, there would seem no reasonable basis for failing to approve this approach.
Senior Center Friends has always believed the Senior Center represents such a substantial improvement in the lives of one-third of our population it should be paid for by all of us rather than seeking individual big ticket donors. We strongly believe building it now as opposed to waiting four or five more years for a capital campaign is the most sensible solution.
Robert Steadman
Traverse City