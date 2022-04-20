Leelanau redo or recall?
Chewing with your mouth open can get you recalled. Get enough signatures on a petition and you’re in business. It’s that easy. The word "recall" in the Leelanau County context is a euphemism for "let’s redo the election that we lost."
If this attempt to seize majority control succeeds, then what Svengali will emerge from the shadows to take the board chair? Who is the humbug lurking behind the curtain? This farce has become a real test of county character. I guess we’ll have to wait and see in May if the voters in District 3 pass that test.
Curt Raftshol
Suttons Bay
