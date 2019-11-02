Mair wins
Some call my husband the underdog candidate for Traverse City Commission, because he’s running on ideas, not money.
Ideas like preserving our natural environment. Young adult voters tell him the environment is central to all other issues.
Ideas like caring for our city neighborhoods. Family voters have said their neighborhood is key to their sense of well-being.
Ideas like responsible tax spending. Seniors, veterans and absentee voters have shared their budgetary concerns; appreciating his independence and experience.
I’m filled with gratitude for the support he’s received. So is he. That is winning.
Susan Odgers
Traverse City
