Misinterpretation of mumbling didn't deserve name-calling
As a recent letter to the editor pointed out, I – as many others – assumed Joe Biden had lied again about his administration curing cancer as we know it. I admit his mumbled speech probably was supposed to say that was a goal. However, in the actual recording, it sounds as though Biden may have flubbed, "We can end(ed) cancer as we know it."
Since it is possible to get on YouTube and see hundreds of the president's gaffes, I resent the Record-Eagle for allowing me to be called a "naysaying" Republican for my misinterpretation of the mumblings of our gaffe-prone aged president.
John McCombs
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.