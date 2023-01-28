Both sides can work together and make real progress

The governor’s State of the State speech Wednesday was perhaps the most optimistic address any of us have heard during her time in office. My hope is that the governor’s statements are truthful, and there is a genuine desire to finally work with the Legislature again, as partisan politics over the years have been challenging.

There are numerous arenas in which both sides of the aisle can work together and make real progress, some of which were highlighted in the speech. Over the past several years, our Legislature has made great strides in proposing widespread tax relief, reducing barriers to childcare, investing in pre-K, K-12, and higher education, and investing in infrastructure.

I hope the governor uses both sides of the aisle in the Legislature as allies and not adversaries. So much can be accomplished if we work together.

State Rep. Ken Borton

Gaylord

State Rep. Ken Borton serves on the House Republican leadership after being appointed Republican Caucus Chairman. He represents the 105th House District, which includes Crawford, Missaukee, Otsego and Roscommon counties, as well as portions of Antrim, Kalkaska, and Oscoda counties.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you