SUTTONS BAY — Voters in Leelanau County are being asked to approve a recycling fee of up to $35 per year, per household.
If approved, the surcharge will be in place for the next 10 years and will pay to continue and expand recycling programs under the county's Solid Waste Management Plan.
The surcharge has been in place for about 15 years, with residents currently paying $29 per year. It covers all recycling drop-off sites in the county, as well collections of household hazardous waste, electronics and documents for shredding. A tire collection is also held four times a year.
The final hazardous waste and electronics collection for this year is set for Oct. 24 at the Leelanau County government center in Suttons Bay.
The county recently added a ninth recycling site in Leland, though it is temporary until a new site is constructed on Popp Road.
Part of the money that is collected with the fee goes to the hosts of the various recycling sites for things such as plowing and other upkeep, said Bill Perkins, chairman of the county Solid Waste Council.
The council is asking for a fee increase to pay for rising costs.
"Our recycling volumes go up nearly 10 percent every year," Perkins said.
Volumes at county drop-off sites have increased from about 1,790 tons collected in 2016 to about 2,500 tons in 2020. Last year 212,803 lbs. of hazardous waste and electronics were collected, up from 68,279 lbs. in 2010.
People are asked to sign up for collections, with about 80 people signing up for the first collection about 20 years ago, Perkins said.
"Now we cut them off at 400 and people have to wait for the next collection," Perkins said. "It's really burgeoning. It's amazing to see how much stuff comes in hazardous waste collections."
The surcharge is authorized by the Michigan Public Act 69 of 2005, as amended from 1989, with counties able to collect up to $50 per year from households if approved by voters.
