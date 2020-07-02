Eugene and Carolyn Lautner, of Cedar, celebrated 60 years of marriage on June 25, 2020.
They were married at Immaculate Conception Church in Traverse City on June 25, 1960.
The Lautners are both retired and reside in Cedar.
They enjoy being together, traveling, spending time with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The couple’s children are Sherry Lautner, of Cedar, James (Lisa) Lautner, of Traverse City, Daniel (Amy) Lautner, of Cedar, and Laurie (Marty) Makowski, of Lake Ann.
They have 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
