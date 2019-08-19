I'm a self-confessed terroirist. Don't panic, the word is terroir, not terror: terroir is defined (by dictionary.com) as "the environmental conditions, especially soil and climate, in which grapes are grown and that give a wine its unique flavor and aroma."
Yes, I believe in the power of terroir. I have been a terroirist for decades, since I first thought about planting wine grapes here and making wines from those grapes. I have always tried to let the unique character of the place express itself in the wine.
But, terroir is much more than that definition seems to imply. By calling out soil and climate especially that conventional definition, to many people, limits the extent of terroir and its’ influence on the wine.
Climate, most people understand, is a complex situation with varying weather and seasons.But all too often we think of soil as simply dirt. Whereas in reality soil is a complex ecosystem structured around inorganic particles, organic materials and life forms, all interacting with each other, changing each other, producing new organic compounds, nutrients used by the grapevine to grow shoots, leaves, grapes.
Bacteria live and grow in the soil, changing their environment. Fungi, too, thrive in the soil. Tiny animals, insects, nematodes, a wide variety of life lives in the soil. Eating each other, excreting and respirating out food for other life forms. From this stew, the grapevine’s roots take in nutrients that ultimately become grapes and the wine we enjoy.
But terroir is much more than merely soil and climate’s effects on the wine.
We as winegrowers also manipulate the vineyard environment. Cultivating the soil changes it. Growing ground covers, grasses between the grapevine rows, alters the composition of the soil and the nutrients available to the grapevine. The type and composition of ground covers makes a difference to other life forms in the vineyard. For example, some ground covers flower, and their pollen feeds insects that may be beneficial to the health of the grapevine.
The decisions we as wine growers make about cropping levels, and the ways we implement those decisions, have major effects on the resulting wine.
And cropping level is just one example of the influence we as wine growers have. We prune and train the vines, we adjust shoot positions on the trellis, we may remove leaves to expose fruit to sunlight, the list goes on. We as winegrowers are part of the terroir, just as much as soil and climate. Remember, it is we who have chosen to plant that grapevine, that variety, in that place with it's unique combination of soil, climate, life and culture.
So yes, I am a proud, self-professed terroirist. And I am not alone. Though not all my fellow wine growers in the region are "out," I suspect the great majority of them are, either publicly or quietly, terroirists, too.
And all wine consumers should be pleased — and, we hope, ready to join, if not already members, of the terroirist society — embracing the place we live and grow in, the produce of that terroir, be it wine, bread, cheese, fruit, vegetables. Savour the terroir.
