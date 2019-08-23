BEAR LAKE — Bear Lake has it’s fair share of challenges.
The fledgling football team is moving into it’s third year as a varsity program and is still working out the kinks .
Third-year head coach John Prokes is doing whatever necessary to improve the Lakers’ chances, even if that means pulling kids from the hallways to fill spots on the roster.
“We are continuing to get kids to come out and play but we are still dealing with the fact that half of the kids haven’t played before,” Prokes said. “Literally, we got guys that we are making sure they understand the difference between offense and defense and three point stances and two point stances.”
The Lakers sport a 15-man roster, split down the middle in terms of experience. Eight of the 15 have played organized football at some point. The other seven just put on their first pair of shoulder pads.
Either way, the Lakers are ecstatic about fielding their own team and Prokes sees a sense of pride emanating from his squad.
“They have an opportunity at a small school and saying ‘Hey, I want to play this game now,’” Prokes said. “Whereas when they used to co-op some kids would say they would play for our school if we had the team as opposed to somebody else.”
Bear Lake split from a co-op with Onekama in 2017 and the Lakers have posted a 2-14 record since.
Of the eight players with experience, six of them are returning starters from the 2018 team.
Senior captains Andre Brown (QB/LB), Dalton Myers (RB/DB) and Clark May (TE/DE) will be the anchors for Bear Lake as third-year starters. Brown will take over at quarterback and showed flashes of his arm’s ability at the Lakers scrimmage on Aug. 22.
Prokes plans to lean on his experienced guys to help lead the Lakers on both offense and defense.
“We don’t have the luxury of having enough guys and enough experience to start getting too fancy,” he said.
Bear Lake lost all-state lineman Zach Belinsky, who is now playing football at Concordia University. Prokes said the team will miss Belinsky’s leadership more than anything.
Running back Colin Sanderson, defensive end Jared Sexton and linebacker Fabian Aguilar are also returning for the Lakers.
“ Five or six years from now, these guys will be the foundation of the program in the future,” Prokes said. “I’m just happy we get enough kids to come out and play and have a season.”
Prokes said that his team just needs to be patient when it comes to putting wins in the box score.
“If we stay healthy, I think we can be competitive against anybody who has been an 8-man school,” he said. “That’s my optimistic view.’
