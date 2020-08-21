TRAVERSE CITY — The Pit Sitters walked off for the fourth time this season.
In a pitchers duel, the Traverse City Pit Spitters came on top 2-1 with a walk off win in the seventh inning.
The Pit Spitters scored in the bottom of the third and the Resorters responded in the top of the fifth. Bryant Kym drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI single and one out on the board.
James Rogers (1-4) came two outs from a complete game for the Resorters and was just shy of the team’s season high in innings pitched. Rogers allowed just five hits on five strikeouts in the loss.
Mike Hohlfeld struck out eight of 15 batters faced, shutting out the first four innings. Zach Haefer (1-0) allowed just one run in relief in the inning he entered.
The two teams combined for just 11 hits.
The Pit Spitters (27-4) host the Resorters (4-27) Saturday at 1:05 p.m.
