Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow late. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.