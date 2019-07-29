TRAVERSE CITY — A jury this month found Dean Paul Steinbauer not guilty in the wake of accusations that he groped a 14-year-old girl.
The several-month investigation, stemming from an incident at a Fife Lake beach in 2017, ended with a three-hour-and-five-minute deliberation by jurors who declared the 54-year-old not guilty on all counts.
“It’s always hard being accused of something you didn’t do,” said Craig Elhart, Steinbauer’s attorney. “I thought they reached the correct decision.”
Steinbauer was originally charged with accosting a minor for immoral purposes, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of indecent exposure, which stemmed from accusations that Steinbauer had also removed his swim trunks at the beach.
The girl told investigators that, during that September beach day, Steinbauer groped her and kept hold to prevent her from swimming away. Witnesses on the beach testified that they heard the girl’s yelling and screaming.
Moeggenberg wasn’t sure of the jury’s reasoning, but said the girl’s story and that of witnesses on the beach had some inconsistencies.
Elhart agreed.
“I don’t think the jury believes the witnesses — that was the crux of it,” he said. “Everybody had a different story.”
Nikki Steinbauer, Dean’s wife, said her family’s weathered backlash since the case’s filing.
“He was called out on Facebook, he was called a pedophile,” she said. “We all knew he was innocent from the beginning.
“There was no proof.”
The two-day jury trial was heard by 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power.
Steinbauer said hearing each verdict, read consecutively on July 23, was a weight lifted.
“It was extremely emotional for me and my family and the people there supporting me,” he said. “I was just glad that justice was able to prevail after two years.”
The case initially came to prosecutors in early 2018, but was dismissed after the girl expressed hesitation toward testifying and for a lack of evidence, the Record-Eagle previously reported. She changed her mind, however, and Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg re-filed the case in May.
Steinbauer vehemently denied the accusations throughout the investigation, the Record-Eagle reported in 2018. He has no prior record in local courts.
“I’m just glad it’s done and over with,” Nikki Steinbauer said. “We can get some sense of normalcy back.”
