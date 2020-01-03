TRAVERSE CITY — Prosecutors have not yet decided whether to file charges against a man accused pulling the trigger in a shooting that left another man hospitalized.
The 50-year-old man — whose name remains withheld — was taken into custody for questioning shortly after the early morning Dec. 26 incident but released after, said Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Capt. Randy Fewless.
“There’s not a question at this point as to whether he was the one who fired the gun. We know that he was,” Fewless said. “We may be looking at a self-defense type circumstance.”
Deputies arrived at the scene after hearing a gunshot ring in the distance while responding to an unrelated domestic violence call around 1 a.m. that day. The sound drew them, and several assisting departments, to a forested stretch along Keystone Road.
They arrived just in time to spot a 41-year-old man stumbling from the trees between Park Drive and Hammond Road.
He’d been shot.
Investigators immediately closed down the road and nearby hiking trails and mounted a search, which turned up the man investigators say pulled the trigger.
He’d been staying in a tent near the Boardman River, and cooperated with a SWAT Team sent to detain him, Fewless said. At the man’s instruction, officers recovered his firearm from the tent without incident.
He was interviewed and, per a decision from county Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg, released. Fewless doesn’t anticipate the man being a flight risk.
Responders took the injured 41-year-old to Munson Medical Center, where he remained Thursday. Fewless said investigators expect him to remain in the hospital for “several more days” as he recovers from surgery. He suffered a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, Fewless said.
Investigators have since been able to interview both men, though Fewless declined to discuss their contents on the record.
For now, Moeggenberg has requested more information on the incident, and investigators are working to finalize supplemental reports to submit to her. Fewless said the hope is to do so by the end of the day Friday, but he anticipates it’ll stretch into early next week.
