We were at a well-known chain restaurant for dinner while traveling for a few days with my daughter’s family. I wanted to order a glass of wine. While the menu listed everything from beers to cocktails with their associated prices, it said to use the QR code to see what wine was offered. I did. There was a list of several, but no prices.
I’ve long had an aversion to ordering anything I don’t know the cost of, just as when I buy clothes or rent a hotel room. But when a restaurant doesn’t disclose prices, I feel awkward asking.
Still, unless it’s the Big City or a higher-end venue where I know going in that I’m not in Kansas anymore, it doesn’t seem right to pay very much more for a single glass of everyday wine than what a whole bottle of the same stuff would be at retail. I’ve also had an expectation that if all else fails, ordering the house wine is the safest bet.
A few years ago I was out with coworkers and ordered a glass of “house” wine. Only later when I saw the menu did I realize that the “house” offering cost more than double what a brand of chardonnay that I like would have.
This past spring, we were vacationing and went to a place where we could sit at the bar and watch one of the final MSU basketball games. I stepped away while my husband ordered the house wine for me. When it came time later to get another with our meal, I asked if they had a printed wine list. The waitress got it for me, pointing to the one that she’d given me ($12) on the first round. Yet, there was a nice pinot grigio for $7. I thought to myself then that I would no longer order wine without knowing the cost and would not feel ashamed about of asking. Wouldn’t you know, it was just a week or so later that we found ourselves with my daughter’s family at this restaurant with the mystery wine prices.
When the waitress came to our table, I drew on my new resolve and asked if she had a list of the wines that included what they charge. Unfortunately, she said with a heavy air of inevitably like we were talking about asteroids or tidal waves, they did not. Pushing through my natural aversion to pursue this line of questioning, I said I wanted to order a glass of white wine but how would I know the price? She said she could go find out if I really wanted her to, and I said that would be great.
“She’s going to spit in our food,” my daughter said after she left.
“What?” I retorted. “I was nice!” She rolled her eyes.
The waitress came back with the information and I ordered. Then I started feeling like I should have just left it alone — so much that when she brought me a glass of red, I wasn’t going to say a word.
But my husband pointed it out; she acknowledged the mistake and returned it. Throughout, I thanked her profusely for everything she did, trying to demonstrate without words that I’m a normal, extremely grateful customer. Yet that sense that I’d been difficult and of needing to compensate for it stayed with me for the entire meal.
I got to thinking later, should we have to feel wrong for just wanting to know what we’re spending? Why can’t businesses simply be forthright with pricing? Sometimes it’s hard being a customer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.