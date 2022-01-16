It’s always good to put a name with a face.
And, being new to the Traverse City area, this is a lot of what I’ve been doing for the last month — introducing myself.
“We saw you walking in, but we didn’t know who you were,” I had someone in the Traverse City Record-Eagle business office tell me on New Year’s Eve when I came in to pick up my paycheck, just the second one I have received since arriving here.
This is my first full-time reporting position, so it’s a pretty big deal to me. And, like my local editor has told me: everybody has to start somewhere.
I have been in the office a lot since moving here to take a job as a reporter about a month ago at the Record-Eagle and I always say “good morning” when I come in to the front desk staff, as I struggle to juggle my stuff and open our front door with my key.
Day by day, I’m getting into my beat as a cops and courts reporter by going to daily police briefings, meeting sources who don’t know my name yet and getting used to writing a daily story.
I have always loved writing, both journalistically and creatively, since I was a child.
I have been on the editing side of journalism for about five and a half years now, paginating and working as an online editor for MediaNews Group, at The Oakland Press in Pontiac and Troy, Michigan.
And, while editing is like standing there and watching the storm and commenting on it, reporting is like being the storm-chaser in the storm and finding the lighting.
I’m from the Detroit area — if anyone has heard of Commerce Township, Michigan, that’s where I grew up.
I moved out when I was 25 and got a little one-bedroom apartment in Lake Orion, in an old complex where the units did not have dishwashers, the sliding door was always broken and where I thought PayRange was the coolest thing to do my laundry.
I moved there when I was going to school at Oakland University for my BA in journalism, for an internship I was doing at the Lake Orion Chamber of Commerce. I didn’t think I would stay that long, but I loved the area and ended up staying for five years, creating a community there.
Last year, right when the pandemic began, I decided to buy a house. Looking back on it, it was probably the craziest time for me to buy, but I ended up getting a really good deal on a two-bedroom condo in Waterford and moving there.
But, this year, in June, MediaNews Group lost an automotive advertising contract and myself, two other senior news staff and half the advertising department were laid off.
Unfortunately, layoffs are common in journalism these days, so it was a silver bullet I and others had been dodging at the company for many years.
I spent about six months looking for another job and seriously considered working for the Record-Eagle.
I peeked through the window of the office in July at my sister-in-law’s bachelorette party, saw jokes on the wall and work on all the desks and got excited about the job at the Record-Eagle I had seen online.
Then, after going through LinkedIn and flagging all the jobs, people and companies I thought I would be interested in working for, I got this message one day from our editor, telling me I popped up in his notifications, not to hesitate to reach out and would I be interested in any open positions?
Of course, I said yes, sent over my resume and cover letter, went through the interview process and got the job.
They told me I would have to relocate and I said “No problem,” and “Well, I guess I’m moving to Traverse City!”
I had about a month until I started to move, and I found a two-bedroom apartment on the west side of town.
I got really lucky. Someone was converting fully furnished AirBnBs into apartments, because the city had said he could only have so many AirBnbs and some would have to be apartments. I was able to move in immediately.
I was warned about how scarce housing was in the Traverse City area and how difficult it was to find a place, because there were so many people wanting to move here.
I didn’t realize how bad it was until I tried to find a place, though. It was like a walled fortress: high walls but once you’re in, you’re in.
One thing I quickly realized is that rent is much higher here. In Detroit, you can get an apartment for $1,100 or $1,200 a month as a top price. Here, that’s probably middle of the road.
So, as a first lesson to being new to Traverse City, I would probably say, be persistent and look for something that fits your budget. There’s a way into that walled fortress. You just have to find it.
I then went about the task of trying to find a church in the area. And, let me say: the folks over at Living Hope Church and Kensington Traverse City have been super welcoming to me.
It’s a daunting task to be in a new place and try to get around without using Google all the time. And, getting involved in the women’s group over at Living Hope and making new friends there has really helped me put it all into perspective.
From making Christmas ornaments, Christmas parties and going caroling during the holiday season and buying a pair of warm mittens and Aldi gift card for my family’s “utility” White Elephant Christmas swap to having lunch at Fuji Sushi, I’m really growing to love this community and am gradually starting to feel more plugged in.
So, tip two: find a place to plug in. It will make trying to get around with Google in the snow that much easier, at least because someone will understand what you’re going through to try to get to work on time every day.
I also tried to find some basic amenities, like where to get my hair cut, where to take my cat, Midnight, to the vet and board her for the holidays, where to go to the doctor and where to go to the gym.
Going to the gym was especially important because I’m currently on a diet, Optavia. I have lost 50 pounds since Aug. 2. I have to take pictures of myself and submit my weight to my health coach every Monday.
One Monday, I finally asked my yoga instructor at the YMCA West location to help me out and take my picture. I’m excited to continue on with my health goals there, which includes running a 5K next year with my coach.
Tip number three about being new: don’t be afraid to ask for help when going back to basics. Everybody goes through the same stuff. And, if you figure out the basics, you can do so much more.
I was sitting on the couch at a friend’s Christmas party, staring at her Christmas tree, thinking about how everything felt really new and strange. It wasn’t just one thing, it was everything. I knew I would feel like a fish out of water for awhile until I got used to the area, but I guess I hadn’t thought about all the pieces and moving parts of trying to get settled.
I always think of a new word for the new year, something that symbolizes where I’m at this year and what I would like to achieve next year.
And, as I sat there, I knew the word would be “grow,” because growing sometimes is uncomfortable. But, it’s not a bad thing. It’s actually a really good thing.
I have often quoted Rafiki from Lion King to my friends when he tells Simba, “Ah, change is good,” and “You follow Rafiki! He knows de way!”
So, I guess as I head into the new year, I’m following Rafiki, because change is good, even if everything is new right now.
I had a friend back in college who I was explaining how I arrived at Oakland University to. I said, “You know, if I wouldn’t have done this thing, I wouldn’t have met you.”
“And, who wouldn’t have wanted to meet me?” she said, and we both laughed.
And, honestly, that’s so true, because it’s so good to be here. It’s good to put names with faces.
And, it’s good to finally meet you all.