Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Highest waves around 5 feet. * WHERE...In Lake Michigan, Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI, Norwood MI to 5NM West of Mackinac Bridge including Little Traverse Bay and Seul Choix Point to 5NM West of Mackinac Bridge. In Lake Huron, Straits of Mackinac within 5 nm of Mackinac Bridge including Mackinac Island. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&