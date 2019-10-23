BELLAIRE — Charges against a man accused of shooting another while deer hunting will move forward.
David Michael Barber, 46, faces three charges in 13th Circuit Court — felony involuntary manslaughter, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years behind bars, felony firearm possession and misdemeanor trespassing. A status conference Monday pushed the matter closer to trial.
The case — filed shortly after the Nov. 15, 2018 incident — was stalled through the summer pending an appeal from the Gaylord-based Barber.
His attorney, Daniel Hartman, beseeched the Michigan Court of Appeals for clarification after he and Prosecutor James Rossiter struck a stalemate in how the law should be applied. The greater court earlier this month declined to hear the matter — for now.
“They basically said go to trial and we’ll look at the law afterwards,” Hartman said.
His client was one of hundreds of hunters prowling Michigan’s forests on Nov. 15, opening day of the state’s 2018 firearm deer season. Barber crossed into private property while tracking a buck, a mission he chronicled to friends via text message, according to court records.
Court filings detail how Barber waited, watching what he thought was a deer resting in the grass about 60 yards away. He fired two shots.
Trekking toward where his shots landed revealed a different scene. Barber found Justin Beutel lying over a felled, partially field-dressed deer, court records state.
He’d been shot.
Beutel, an avid hunter, was out stalking his family’s land that day, his mother previously told the Record-Eagle. The Sanford-based motorcycle mechanic made the trip up for opening day.
He died a short time later.
A Department of Natural Resources investigation determined Barber had fired the fatal shot, and he was charged soon after, according to court records.
A preliminary exam followed on Jan. 23 in 86th District Court, and the case continued to 13th Circuit Court in March.
Hartman’s appeal argues the charges never should’ve passed that point because, the appeal claims, Rossiter failed to prove Barber’s actions met a criteria of “gross negligence” — required for a charge of involuntary manslaughter.
Rossiter declined to discuss details of the case Wednesday.
Gross negligence is a common term in state law, according to a Michigan Law Revision Commission report, but the term remains ill-defined. Historically, state courts have provided conflicting guidance on its application, and the commission notes only two instances where the term is legally defined — and they differ in wording.
One defines gross negligence as “reckless, willful, or wanton misconduct, or intentional misconduct,” which Hartman claims isn’t true in Barber’s case.
“There was no evidence that Mr. Barber knew, or could have known, that a human being was in the area, or that shooting his gun at the deer would likely result in injury or death to a human being,” Hartman writes. “Mr. Barber did not see a person or anything of orange color in the direction of the deer.”
Rossiter’s filed response contests the argument.
“Every hunter knows that ordinary care must be taken when discharging a firearm to avoid injuring another,” he writes. “Justin Beutel’s death could have been avoided had defendant used ordinary care.”
Judge Thomas Power now will decide how to instruct a jury on the point of gross negligence, Hartman told the Record-Eagle Monday.
Barber next appears in court on Nov. 18 for a final conference hearing in preparation of a December 10-12 trial.
Reporter Brendan Quealy contributed to this report.
