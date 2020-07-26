At the risk of stating the obvious, we confront a much different world for the second half of 2020 and beyond.
Amidst the ongoing COVID pandemic, this year’s “Rise” publication has special meaning and heightened importance. As you read these stories of businesses hard at work creating value and creating jobs to keep our economy growing, take a second to consider everything we have already experienced this year and what we confront for the future.
Since mid-March, our business community has proactively addressed the health and economic crisis by doing what they do best — problem-solving. They have transformed their business models to operate under new guidelines, address changing market needs, and create new products for the COVID response efforts.
They have embraced social distancing safety measures to protect employees, customers and the general public. Businesses in northern Michigan are creating the new model for economic success and setting the example for the rest of the state with the “Stay Safe to Stay Open” message.
Our community is charting the course for the future of the northern Michigan economy by finding new solutions for organizing our work, home, and social habits. We are all learning to summon skills we did not know we had and leverage unexpected opportunities that did not exist five months ago. We are also working together like never before.
A key silver lining to this crisis has been the strong public-private collaboration across our communities as companies, nonprofits and government agencies have partnered to protect our residents, neighbors, employees, and customers.
Now, more than ever, we must continue to work together as a community to drive our economic recovery and build resiliency. Resiliency in this context means not only our ability to weather the pandemic but to rebound better and stronger than we were before. Our economic resiliency depends on accelerating out of the crisis and pushing forward with diversification across multiple levels.
The first goal is to continue diversifying our economy and broadening our base of industries. We must support the development of new and existing tech, trade, and creative businesses that produce a physical or intellectual product here and ship it to the world.
By sharing and promoting the success stories of our varied manufacturing, design, and information technology firms, this diversification and growth will continue. We will also harness the current national experiment in remote work to attract more remote workers here and help our local businesses capitalize on the availability of an expanded talent pool.
Our second goal is to attract, retain and grow our talented workforce to sustain our economic diversity. The modern workforce is attracted to vibrant cultural and creative communities, and Traverse Connect recently introduced the Creative Coast place-making initiative to enhance our creative economy, attract creative and innovative business to the region, and highlight existing creative and entrepreneurial culture.
Supporting our creative economy workers is incredibly important not only for contributing to our economy but also by contributing to our cultural and artistic vibrancy and attractiveness.
Our unique combination of abundant natural beauty, small-town charm, culture, and economic opportunity is a winning message to drive economic diversity — but it’s not enough. To truly maximize our appeal as an attractive year-round economic destination and effectively compete in the future, we must be an open and welcoming community for diverse populations.
The moral case for greater diversity and racial equality is clear and, frankly, well past due. The business case for promoting and supporting diversity is just as strong.
According to the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, businesses that recognize and embrace the value of inclusion consistently perform better across multiple financial metrics, including a strong correlation between diversity in leadership and earnings.
Research also shows that companies in the top quartile for executive team diversity are more likely to have industry-leading profitability, in addition to healthier workplace culture and better business outcomes.
In short, without diversity, we limit our talent, resources, and the business opportunities necessary to thrive in an increasingly competitive world.
Traverse Connect will continue to actively promote open and honest dialogue in the business community on the benefits of racial equity and how best to achieve it. Incorporating diversity and inclusion in everyday life; in our conversations, our community events, and with our businesses & community stakeholders, is vital to our success.
Diversity of economic activity, diversity in our mix of industries, and diversity of our talent pool are good for our economy and great for the future of our community.
