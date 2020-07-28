Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Rise special publication. For more stories from northern Michigan's economic engine click here to read Rise in its entirety online.
CEDAR — Some innovations can’t be improved on, no matter their age.
Take for example the innovation of fire — more specifically, the campfire — that so innovatively helped early mankind escape the darkness and cold of his caves, tens of thousands of centuries ago.
And except for the roasting of hot dogs and marshmallows on sharpened sticks that followed centuries later — and most recently, of course, the tasty innovation of s’mores, which is a contraction of “some more” graham cracker, chocolate bar and marshmallow pressed together — the campfire has withstood the test of time because, well, why would any generation want to snuff out a good thing?
The only thing better than the innovation of campfire at the Leelanau Pines Lakeside Camping Resort, about 5 miles northwest of Traverse City, is “family,” said resort owner Carol Novak when asked “what’s innovative” about her family-owned resort.
“Family — we’re family oriented,” she said with a soft chuckle. “We’re right on Lake Leelanau. Most of the people we get are retirees — some from as far away as Florida, Arizona and Florida — and most are seasonal, they leave their campers here (from when we open in the spring, until we close in the fall).”
Activities at the resort include a sandy swimming area, nature trails, a playground, fishing, sailing, boating and plenty of spots to enjoy a campfire. The resort has 181 campsites, but Novak said because of the coronavirus outbreak, not all those sites will be open to campers this summer. Because of that reality, they’re not taking reservations through at least August.
“For right now, we’re as full as we want to be,” said Novak, “we’re as full as we feel safe. We believe that because of the distance (between our campers), we are at a very low risk (to spread the virus).
“I believe it’s safer for people to be outside is safer than being inside, and, of course, exercise is always healthy.”
With all the fishing, swimming, hiking and other possibilities at their resort, Novak said campers “can get all the exercise, they want.”
Or, if they just want to sit around and enjoy the snapping, crackling “innovation” of a campfire, they can do that, too.
“Everybody likes a campfire,” she said.
And with that two other ageless “innovations” of the spiritual creation, or the scientific cosmos — whichever you believe in — come into play. Also found at the Leelanau Pines Lakeside Camping Resort: water and sand, both older than manmade campfires.
Hugh Cook, fire chief of the Leelanau Township Fire Department in nearby Northport, said campers at resorts such as the one owned by the Novak family should “... have a bucket of water nearby, or a bucket of sand, or anything else that would immediately suppress the fire if needed.”
Wireless internet is available at the Leelanau Pines Lakeside Camping Resort, as are a laundry, restrooms, showers, dump station, boat launching site and store.
Near Cedar, at 6500 E. Leelanau Pines Drive, the resort can be reached at 231 228-5742; leelanaupinescampresort.com.
