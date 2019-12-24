TRAVERSE CITY — Members of a committee trying to recall Grand Traverse County’s state representative want the state Supreme Court to weigh in.
Michael Naughton, an attorney for the committee to recall Republican Rep. Larry Inman, said he believes the state Court of Appeals was wrong when judges ruled 2-1 to uphold the state Bureau of Elections’ decision to toss the recall petitions.
The bureau previously found that a word in the approved reasons for the recall was missing from the petitions, prompting them to toss all 13,870 signatures the campaign submitted.
Judges Mark Cavanagh and Thomas Cameron ruled that state law for recall petitions says the signatures can’t be counted if the reasons for recall are different than the language the state Board of Canvassers approves.
But Presiding Judge Douglas Shapiro disagreed, writing that any typographical difference doesn’t equate to different reasons. He wrote that the state Legislature didn’t require petition language and reasons for recall to mimic each other word-for-word, instead setting narrower standards for throwing out petitions.
Those standards weren’t met because no one is disputing the reasons on the recall campaign’s petitions were the same as the reasons the Board of Canvassers approved, so the Board of Canvassers had no legal authority to pitch the petitions, Shapiro wrote.
Naughton agreed.
“There’s no statute or case law that’s on point that says perfection’s a standard, and we think the dissent had the right decision on it,” he said.
Attempts to reach the Department of State’s communications office weren’t successful Tuesday.
The committee sought to recall Inman in light of his indictment on three federal charges, as previously reported. A jury acquitted him of one charge and deadlocked on the other two on Dec. 10. The committee also cited dozens of votes Inman missed — Inman missed them while being treated for a narcotic painkiller addiction, and while fighting the charges.
Chris Cooke, Inman’s attorney, said the case is between the campaign and the state, so he’s on the sidelines. But he’s watching closely and repeated his argument that the petition violated Inman’s Constitutional right.
Cooke also pointed to the Board of Canvassers’ preliminary review, which found enough questionable signatures to potentially leave the campaign 94 signatures short of the 12,201 it needs.
“I think it’s futile, I don’t understand why they’re doing it,” Cooke said of the appeal.
Inman said he’s not concerned, as he’s unaware of the Court of Appeals or state Supreme Court ever overturning the state Board of Canvassers. He also argued the petition language should be exact.
“Otherwise, if you allow one typo or two typos or three typos, how far do you go in your flexibility? It doesn’t make any sense,” he said.
