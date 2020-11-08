Index
Governor’s message Page 4
About 2020 Page 6
About the Expo Page 8
Finance Page 9
Workforce Page 12
Housing Page 13
Health Page 16
Real Estate Page 20
Agriculture Page 23
Construction Page 26
Transportation Page 29
Tourism Page 32
On the cover: Dr. Michael Nizzi championed the 2020 acquisition of a da Vinci System robotic surgical device at Copper Ridge Surgery Center. Munson Medical Center already uses two of the devices, which allow a surgeon at a remote control console to manipulate surgical instruments with extreme precision. The local medical community continues to build toward the future despite challenges imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. (Record-Eagle photo by Jan-Michael Stump)