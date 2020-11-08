Index

Governor’s message Page 4

About 2020 Page 6

About the Expo Page 8

Finance Page 9

Workforce Page 12

Housing Page 13

Health Page 16

Real Estate Page 20

Agriculture Page 23

Construction Page 26

Transportation Page 29

Tourism Page 32

On the cover: Dr. Michael Nizzi championed the 2020 acquisition of a da Vinci System robotic surgical device at Copper Ridge Surgery Center. Munson Medical Center already uses two of the devices, which allow a surgeon at a remote control console to manipulate surgical instruments with extreme precision. The local medical community continues to build toward the future despite challenges imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. (Record-Eagle photo by Jan-Michael Stump)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you