It goes without saying that it’s been an interesting past year and a half, and I’m going to do my best to spare you the tired pandemic cliches.
At Oneupweb, we’ve been working remotely since March 24, 2020. While the nature of our work is in demand, it does not mean that we were spared from facing our own set of challenges.
But, with those challenges, comes opportunity.
An opportunity to evaluate every aspect of our — business because every aspect of our business has been going through a prolonged stress test. While it’s difficult to predict what additional challenges may come, there are three specific things you can do to better prepare your organization to respond to future shifts in the economy.
- First, make sure you’re actively committing resources to nurture a flexible workplace culture.
Three years ago, we made a commitment to allow our colleagues the opportunity to work remotely. While it took some time to implement the right systems to support that flexibility, it certainly meant that we were better prepared than many other organizations to work remotely when stay-in-place orders were enacted. A positive, unexpected benefit was the sense of normalcy that it provided our employees.
When seemingly all hell was breaking loose in the world, there was an overwhelming sense of peace and comfort that our colleagues expressed in being able to just open their laptops and get back to business as usual.
- Second, you should always be investing in technology, whether it’s your digital presence or the hardware and software you purchase to run your business.
Stay up to date, and find new technology that creates better work products that ultimately give you more options to respond to customer demands. I can’t tell you how many inquiries I’ve fielded from prospective clients looking to make changes to their website, only to hear me tell them those changes were impossible because their current website platform couldn’t support it.
Along the lines of technology, make sure that your organization has a process for keeping track of passwords. And don’t let employees set up social accounts for your business that link to their personal accounts. It doesn’t seem like a big deal, but I’ve literally seen large organizations (with significant resources!) get stopped dead in their tracks on the eve of a large campaign push because someone couldn’t figure out their Business Manager password in Facebook.
- Lastly, one of the biggest lessons I’ve learned in the last year has been to not underestimate the power of creativity in the workplace.
I don’t mean creativity in the traditional marketing sense: the art of creatively connecting brands and consumers. I mean the ability for the human resources in any organization to be cognitively flexible when facing new challenges.
For example, while we were under stay-in-place orders, we had to figure out a way to produce video content for our clients that normally required travel. It really is true what they say about necessity being the mother of invention. What we ended up doing was creating video content that didn’t require live action shooting. Our talented team still created outstanding video content right from home.
Again, there are certain things you can really never plan for when you own a business, but I can tell you without a doubt that the aforementioned lessons learned will certainly put you in a better position to not just survive, but to thrive.