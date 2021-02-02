How to schedule a vaccine
People over 65 who need assistance or do not have internet access can call 231-715-5557 or 211 to be connected to someone to schedule a vaccine.
Munson Healthcare
No scheduling is being done this week as no vaccines are available.
When they become available, Munson will continue vaccinating people 80 and older and anyone 65 and older who lives with someone who is at least 80 years old.
People do not need to be Munson patients, but must live in the 21-county Munson service area. Only those who meet criteria will be scheduled.
There is no pre-registration for the vaccine or online scheduling option.
Grand Traverse County Health Department
Visit gtchd.org/2211/Health or grandtraverse.org to schedule an appointment.
The scheduling link is only open when vaccines become available.
Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department
Visit bdhd.org/ and click on the COVID-19 Vaccine Sign-Up Form Pre-registration to be placed on a waiting list and contacted when vaccines are available.
BLDHD is currently scheduling those who meet criteria and registered before 9 p.m. Jan. 6. It is estimating that it will take till mid-summer to vaccinate Tier 1A and 1B.
Health Department of Northwest Michigan
Visit nwhealth.org to fill out the COVID-19 Vaccination Information Form to be placed on a waiting list to be contacted for scheduling.
District Health Department #10
Visit dhd10.org and click the COVID-19 Vaccine Waiting List to be contacted when an appointment is available.