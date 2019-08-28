Expertise, objectivity and transparency are the most valuable qualities in financial management.
An independent wealth manager serves as a sounding board, offering an impartial second opinion on clients’ current portfolios, but also goes far beyond investment management, taking into account the larger financial picture.
Here are a few areas beyond investment where a wealth manager can help with your financial well-being:
- Estate Planning: Administrative errors can lead to critical issues, such as failure to fund a trust. Have you had an independent review conducted of your estate plan?
- Tax Planning: Are you claiming all of the tax deductions available to you? Wealth managers can collaborate with CPA’s to ensure that your tax burden is minimized.
- Insurance Review: If you have recently moved states, or have properties in multiple states, an independent wealth manager can work with insurance agents to ensure that you are not overpaying on insurance premiums.
In the past, many individuals managed their own investments, but shifting economic conditions have made self-management more complicated. It’s hard to stay objective when human emotion is involved and so much is at stake. Others are tied to a large proprietary firm that focus solely on investments, and want a more holistic approach to managing their wealth.
Because an independent wealth manager’s compensation is not tied to commissions, the focus is on client needs, not on a particular product or investment fund. This kind of objectivity and transparency is even more essential in today’s market where the client has understandably lost trust in Wall Street.
Clients seek flexibility in service and management.
Many investors choose to begin a long-term value-added relationship with an independent wealth manager as their financial advocate and partner, managing and stress-testing their investments, distributions and financial assumptions. Every year is full of opportunities and challenges.
Most affluent clients are aware of Roth conversions, estate tax changes, and inflationary concerns.
But information is not knowledge, and they don’t know how these issues may impact them. When you are on a fixed income, getting it wrong can be devastating.
If you are interested in a thorough review and independent management of your entire financial portfolio, not just investments, an independent wealth manager may be a good fit for your needs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.