8 The art of wrapping Look for the (extra)ordinary before reaching for the roll
12 Gifts from the heart
Meaningful presents are tied up with love
16 Delicious dishes
Holiday party faves go from family to fancy
24 The return of rum
Versatile spirit makes a cold-season comeback
28 After the feast
Three big holidays, three fun ways to shape up
32 Destination ... Ludington
Ring in the new year with Light-up-the- Lake style
42 Holiday gift guide
Go-to events for fun and inspiration
20 Meet the Chef ... Bryant Betts
38 Shopping with ... Bridgett Beckwith
46 Regional Reads
48 People Page
49 Calendar
50 Essay
